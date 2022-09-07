ROCHESTER, N.Y. We were finally able to erode most of the cloud cover that has plagued us throughout the week, with a continued clearing trend into tonight. It’ll become mainly clear tonight, with lots of stars. Friday will be a beautiful day with highs into the lower 80s and nearly full sunshine. This weekend will feel like a classic late summer weekend, with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky, and near 80 on Sunday.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO