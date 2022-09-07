Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: The weekend starts dry, but the rain risk goes up Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y It is still summer, and it felt like it Friday, with highs making it into the 80s for the first time in almost a week!. And we’ll keep that going into Saturday. High pressure remains in control on Saturday, giving us a nice, dry start to the weekend. Sunshine will mix with high clouds, but we’ll see plenty of sun and dry weather.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Warm, dry and sunny weather returns to end the work week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We were finally able to erode most of the cloud cover that has plagued us throughout the week, with a continued clearing trend into tonight. It’ll become mainly clear tonight, with lots of stars. Friday will be a beautiful day with highs into the lower 80s and nearly full sunshine. This weekend will feel like a classic late summer weekend, with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky, and near 80 on Sunday.
WHEC TV-10
Sutter’s Marina on Irondequoit Bay opens following renovations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Work is completed on the new Sutter’s Marina on Irondequoit Bay. The new structure can withstand floodwaters that damaged the previous facility. The marina got a $233,000 construction grant as part of the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. Monroe County Executive Adam...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester runners honor murdered Tennessee jogger
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of runners across the nation took part in “Finish Eliza’s Run” Friday morning, to honor a Tennessee teacher who was murdered while out jogging. “At 5:20 a.m. which was concurrent with a lot of other groups around the nation that was the...
WHEC TV-10
RG&E will host four informational sessions about new smart meters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is hosting four information sessions about the installation of new smart meters. RG&E expects to upgrade 571,000 meters over the next three years in Monroe County and parts of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties. The new meters have been the topic of several News10NBC Investigations.
WHEC TV-10
Weekend events: Clothesline Festival and Genesee Brewhouse Birthday Bash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Clothesline Festival and Genesee Brewhouse Birthday Bash are this weekend. We have all the information you need to know. The M&T Bank Clothesline Festival returns to the outdoor lawn of the Memorial Art Gallery on Saturday and Sunday. More than 300 artists will be selling...
WHEC TV-10
Police and RG&E held active assailant training exercise near South Clinton Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you were in downtown Rochester on Thursday afternoon, you may have seen what looked like an active crime scene. Don’t worry though!. It was part of a multi-agency active assailant exercise, at the RG&E offices off of South Clinton Avenue. The training exercise started at around 3 p.m. and ended at 9 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Man dead following Lyell Avenue stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lyell Avenue and Angle Street. RPD says the victim was dropped off at St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where he succumbed to his injuries. News10NBC is following this developing story and will provide updates as we learn more information.
WHEC TV-10
33-year-old hospitalized after Friday night shooting on Sherman Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northwest side on Friday night. The Rochester Police Department said it happened on Sherman Street around 7:45 p.m. Investigators say a fight led to a 33-year-old Rochester man getting shot in the lower body. The victim was...
WHEC TV-10
Section V football roundup: Week 2
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Section V football started up on Friday. You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V throughout the 2022 season. You can send scores to sports@whec.com throughout the season. Section V football scores (9/8/22) Class A1. Webster Schroeder – 17, Churchville-Chili –...
WHEC TV-10
Drive-through booster clinic to be held Friday in Mount Morris
GENESEO, N.Y. The Livingston County Department of Health will be holding a drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at 2 Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris. Medical experts say the booster will provide an added layer of protection against COVID and specifically the omicron subvariant. You must...
WHEC TV-10
Homicide investigation underway following Pioneer St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. RPD is investigating a homicide following a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pioneer Street and Congress Avenue. News10NBC has crews at the scene and will be providing updates as we learn more information.
WHEC TV-10
RPD searching for purse snatcher
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are asking for help in tracking down a purse snatcher. Officers say the man pictured forcibly stole a purse from an 82-year-old church volunteer. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1. Anyone...
WHEC TV-10
It’s the first day of school for RCSD. Watch our coverage from School No. 8
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday is the first day of school for students in the Rochester City School District and other local districts. We have live coverage on News10NBC Today for the return of students at Roberto Clemente School No. 8. Many local districts either started on Tuesday or start...
WHEC TV-10
CityGate’s new owner is a Fairport firm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The CityGate development on the Rochester-Brighton border has a new owner. That’s according to our news partner the Rochester Business Journal. The financially-troubled commercial property was bought by Streamline Real Estate Partners, a development firm out of Fairport, for $17.25 million. CityGate is anchored by...
WHEC TV-10
RPD makes arrest for August carjacking on Lyell Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 22-year-old Adeosun Hughes was charged with robbery and grand larceny after police said he stole a car on August 10th. Rochester Police Department Officers responded to the carjacking at the gas station on Lyell Avenue. RPD said the victim told them that he had parked his car near the gas pumps, then was approached by two men who showed a handgun.
WHEC TV-10
Employee assaulted at McDonald’s location on Culver Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police need your help to identify the person who attacked a worker at a local McDonald’s. Rochester New York Crime Info posted this on social media. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s on Culver Road and East Main Street. RPD says a...
WHEC TV-10
Wegmans ranked #1 again on Fortune’s “best workplaces in retail” list
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans reached another milestone. The grocery chain was named #1 again in Fortune Magazine’s “best workplaces in retail” in the large business category. Some of the reasons it won the title include an internal job posting program, employees having access to promotions, and...
WHEC TV-10
Brighton native studying in London speaks about how U.K. is grieving for Queen Elizabeth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The world is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth, the longest reigning monarch who died at the age of 96. Brighton native Peter McGowan goes to school in New York but has been studying in London. He’s only been there for about a week. “There...
WHEC TV-10
Veterans Outreach Center will hold remembrance ceremony for victims of 9/11 attacks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester is holding a vigil on Friday to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks. The “Operation We Remember” ceremony will be held at Gary Beikirch Memorial Park in Highland Park, days before the 21st anniversary of 9/11. It runs from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
