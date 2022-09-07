ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: Handful of Swine Flu Cases Detected in Humans in Multiple States

Five cases of human infection with flu variants normally spread only in pigs were reported to CDC in August, the agency announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Tuesday. Cases were detected in West Virginia, Oregon, and Ohio, and all of the individuals have since recovered. According to the...
Mayo Clinic Q&A: Updated COVID-19 boosters target omicron variants

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Updated COVID-19 boosters target omicron variants. This episode is shared from Mayo Clinic Q&A and was recorded on August 31, 2022. Guest: Gregory A. Poland, M.D. (@drgregpoland) Host: Halena M. Gazelka, M.D. (@hmgazelkamd) The first significant change to COVID-19 vaccines since their rollout came this week as...
Court throws out claim that selective NYC high schools discriminate against Asian American students in admissions

A federal judge in the Southern District of New York dismissed a lawsuit that accused city leaders of “gerrymandering” the city’s selective high school admissions process in 2018, with plaintiffs claiming that a plan to increase enrollment of disadvantaged students discriminated against Asian American students. Judge Edgardo...
Acute Flaccid Myelitis: Drawing Attention Amid the Peak Months

Olwen C. Murphy, MBBCh, and Matthew R. Vogt, MD, PhD, discussed the current clinical understanding of AFM and the need to recognize this condition amid the “peak” months of infection: August, September, and October. With Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) Awareness Month taking place in July, the need for...
