Mother Says Eighth Grade Boy Died By Suicide At School
Students at Wendell Middle School were released early on Tuesday after an eighth-grade student died by suicide at the school.
MedPage Today
CDC: Handful of Swine Flu Cases Detected in Humans in Multiple States
Five cases of human infection with flu variants normally spread only in pigs were reported to CDC in August, the agency announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Tuesday. Cases were detected in West Virginia, Oregon, and Ohio, and all of the individuals have since recovered. According to the...
The back-to-school guide for fighting common viruses
Wearing a mask, good hygiene, and vaccination can prevent the spread of back-to-school bugs. PixabayHelp kids avoid spreading COVID, flu, monkeypox, and other bugs.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Mayo Clinic Q&A: Updated COVID-19 boosters target omicron variants
Mayo Clinic Q&A: Updated COVID-19 boosters target omicron variants. This episode is shared from Mayo Clinic Q&A and was recorded on August 31, 2022. Guest: Gregory A. Poland, M.D. (@drgregpoland) Host: Halena M. Gazelka, M.D. (@hmgazelkamd) The first significant change to COVID-19 vaccines since their rollout came this week as...
Court throws out claim that selective NYC high schools discriminate against Asian American students in admissions
A federal judge in the Southern District of New York dismissed a lawsuit that accused city leaders of “gerrymandering” the city’s selective high school admissions process in 2018, with plaintiffs claiming that a plan to increase enrollment of disadvantaged students discriminated against Asian American students. Judge Edgardo...
neurologylive.com
Acute Flaccid Myelitis: Drawing Attention Amid the Peak Months
Olwen C. Murphy, MBBCh, and Matthew R. Vogt, MD, PhD, discussed the current clinical understanding of AFM and the need to recognize this condition amid the “peak” months of infection: August, September, and October. With Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) Awareness Month taking place in July, the need for...
How Florida teachers feel about the state's new education bills taking effect this school year
Two new Florida laws, the Stop WOKE Act and Parental Rights in Education Act, going into effect this school year is causing confusion and hesitation among teachers. NBC News' Maya Eaglin explains the new guidance educators must navigate when interacting with students. Sept. 7, 2022.
