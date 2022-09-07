As flooding death toll hits 1,325, Pakistan's unprecedented rains damage ancient ruins of world heritage site Mohenjo-daro

Read full article on original website
CNET
Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media
There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
Pakistan floods: before-and-after images show extent of devastation
New satellite images show the extent of the devastation caused by catastrophic flooding and rains in Pakistan. The images, from Planet Labs and Maxar, show swaths of green fields, villages and buildings before monsoonal rains and flooding began lashing the country in June. Satellite images reveal the same areas months...
India monsoon flash floods kill at least 40 as bridges collapse and homes are washed away in devastating mudslides
AT LEAST 40 people have been killed after Northern India was hit by catastrophic flash floods and landslides. Relentless monsoon rains have submerged hundreds of villages, triggering devastating mudslides that swept homes, cars and locals away. The death toll has continued to rise over the last three days, while dangerous...
Urgent aid appeal launched as satellite images show a third of Pakistan underwater
Humanitarian workers expect conditions to worsen as monsoon rains continue and say millions face a terrible winter
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown
The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
Dashcam video captures moment when earthquake hit in China
Video shows the moment when an earthquake hit China’s southwestern Sichuan province. The 6.6-magnitude earthquake left dozens of people dead and injured. CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout reports.
Skeleton of female "vampire" unearthed at cemetery in Poland: "Pure astonishment"
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Poland, researchers announced this week. The Polish researchers came across the remains of a woman with a sickle around her neck and a triangular padlock on her foot at a gravesite in the village of Pień. The farming tool, according to ancient beliefs, was supposed to prevent a deceased person thought to be a vampire from returning from the dead.
Phys.org
Scientific 'detective work' with South American mummies reveals they were brutally murdered
How frequent was violence in prehistoric human societies? One way to measure this is to look for trauma in prehistoric human remains. For example, a recent review of pre-Columbian remains found evidence of trauma from violence in 21% of males. So far, most studies of this kind have focused on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but a potentially richer source of information are mummies, with their preserved soft tissues.
Pakistan's melting glaciers are 'erupting' and worsening floods
Pakistan is home to more glaciers than anywhere in the world outside the polar regions, but as the climate warms, it's becoming more vulnerable to sudden outbursts of melting glacier water that have the power to bring widespread destruction to its people.
At least six Mozambicans beheaded, Italian nun shot dead by insurgents
MAPUTO (Reuters) -At least six people were beheaded and an Italian nun killed on Tuesday by Islamic State-linked insurgents in Mozambique’s Nampula province, authorities said on Wednesday.
Women stranded in Pakistan floods take risky trips to give birth
SEHWAN, Pakistan Sept 7 (Reuters) - Rubina Mallah took a perilous, three-hour boat journey across flood waters to get to the nearest hospital in time to give birth to her baby son, as the roads leading to the clinic in the southern Pakistani city of Sehwan were submerged.
Seven drown in flooded South Korean parking lot as typhoon death toll rises
At least 10 people have died and thousands have been displaced after Typhoon Hinnamnor tore through South Korea's southern industrial hubs on Tuesday, authorities said.
Israel Acquires 2,700-Year-Old Ishmael Papyrus From Montana Man
The donor's mother had acquired the document on a visit to Jerusalem in 1965 and hung it on her wall.
Pakistan floods damage mysterious ancient ruins as death toll climbs
Islamabad — Its millennia-old clay walls have borne silent witness to countless floods in the Indus River valley over the centuries, but officials say this year's catastrophic monsoon season could overwhelm Pakistan's ancient archaeological site of Mohenjo-daro. Most of the ruins, which sit in the country's inundated southern province of Sindh, date back around 4,500 years. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and considered to be among the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in all of South Asia. Now a calamity that scientists say the modern, developed world bears much of the blame for is devastating millions of lives across Pakistan, and...
'Monsoon on steroids' has flooded vast swaths of Pakistan, disturbing satellite images show
New satellite images capture the extensive flooding in Pakistan.
Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Weeks of baking drought across Europe have seen water levels in rivers and lakes fall to levels few can remember, exposing long-submerged treasures - and some unwanted hazards.
United Nations Attacks Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts and learn about violence against UN peacekeeping forces. This is a selected list of incidents from 1990 to present.
Stone Age humans had unexpectedly advanced medical knowledge, new discovery suggests
Human remains unearthed from a cave in Borneo belonged to a young man or woman whose foot and leg was carefully removed just above the ankle by a skilled prehistoric surgeon. The discovery upends our understanding of Stone Age medicine.
