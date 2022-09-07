ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

As flooding death toll hits 1,325, Pakistan's unprecedented rains damage ancient ruins of world heritage site Mohenjo-daro

By Maria Usman
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media

There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
The Independent

Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown

The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Reparations
CBS News

Skeleton of female "vampire" unearthed at cemetery in Poland: "Pure astonishment"

The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Poland, researchers announced this week. The Polish researchers came across the remains of a woman with a sickle around her neck and a triangular padlock on her foot at a gravesite in the village of Pień. The farming tool, according to ancient beliefs, was supposed to prevent a deceased person thought to be a vampire from returning from the dead.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientific 'detective work' with South American mummies reveals they were brutally murdered

How frequent was violence in prehistoric human societies? One way to measure this is to look for trauma in prehistoric human remains. For example, a recent review of pre-Columbian remains found evidence of trauma from violence in 21% of males. So far, most studies of this kind have focused on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but a potentially richer source of information are mummies, with their preserved soft tissues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Egypt
CBS LA

Pakistan floods damage mysterious ancient ruins as death toll climbs

Islamabad — Its millennia-old clay walls have borne silent witness to countless floods in the Indus River valley over the centuries, but officials say this year's catastrophic monsoon season could overwhelm Pakistan's ancient archaeological site of Mohenjo-daro. Most of the ruins, which sit in the country's inundated southern province of Sindh, date back around 4,500 years. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and considered to be among the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in all of South Asia. Now a calamity that scientists say the modern, developed world bears much of the blame for is devastating millions of lives across Pakistan, and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

CBS News

538K+
Followers
65K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy