As flooding death toll hits 1,325, Pakistan's unprecedented rains damage ancient ruins of world heritage site Mohenjo-daro

Islamabad — Its millennia-old clay walls have borne silent witness to countless floods in the Indus River valley over the centuries, but officials say this year's catastrophic monsoon season could overwhelm Pakistan's ancient archaeological site of Mohenjo-daro. Most of the ruins, which sit in the country's inundated southern province of Sindh, date back around 4,500 years. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and considered to be among the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in all of South Asia. Now a calamity that scientists say the modern, developed world bears much of the blame for is devastating millions of lives across Pakistan, and...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO