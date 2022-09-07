Read full article on original website
MsHonee Webb
2d ago
This has really touched my heart this morning. Her family failed her tremendously. I believe that the Mother, Grandmother and Stepfather ALL know exactly what happened to her. This doesn't sit well with me at all. This is going to be stuck in my mind for a while.
Reply
32
Carolyn Foster
1d ago
Remember, everyone that have children doesn't make them a parent...not even a good one. None of them called the police or panicked, what a D**"shame!
Reply(2)
12
Harley Davidson
2d ago
. got alot of thoughts on this reading. 💭🐠 🐟. I'm keep alot of them too myself. But Grandma seems Evilish 4sho. Also. kind of weird, when ppl luv kid's. there's 🖼️. dad had 🖼️of his kid. Mom Did not. lied . never explained.
Reply(5)
8
