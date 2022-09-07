If we break a car's transmission down to its simplest and most essential aspects, its job is to regulate the power supplied by the engine to the wheels. It does this by changing the gears in the unit to optimize the engine's output compared to the speed of the car and its load. An automatic transmission takes care of everything for the driver. However, there are still enough car enthusiasts who enjoy controlling that aspect of the car for the manually operated transmission to live on and for manufacturers to keep developing them. And that's despite automatic transmissions now being more efficient and faster than using a clutch pedal to disengage drive, moving a lever manually, and re-engaging the clutch.

CARS ・ 15 HOURS AGO