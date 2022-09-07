Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
MotorTrend Magazine
Best Power Per Dollar for a 5.3 LS Engine?
Which 5.3L "Vortec" would give the best power/dollar ratio in a 1979 El Camino using fuel injection and a 4L60E trans? —Benjamin Grady Jr., via email. The GM 5.3L engine (326.1 ci, 3.78-inch bore 3.62-inch stroke) is by far the most-produced displacement in GM's Gen III, IV, and V family tree. There are millions of these lying around in the salvage-yard—and like all "LS"-based engines, they can produce big power even in well-used, 100,000-mile trim. The Web is chock-full of these hop-ups (Google is your friend). Here are some in-house examples:
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
motor1.com
Mercedes Vito transformed into adventure 4x4 van by German tuners
There are many tuning companies focused on modifying performance and luxury vehicles, but there aren’t that many working on buses and vans. Vansports is one of those firms that are almost entirely focused on vans, offering styling, off-road, and other special enhancements. One of Vansports’ latest projects showcases visual and hardware upgrades for the Mercedes-Benz Vito.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
topgear.com
The Bentley Mulliner Batur is a £1.65m coachbuilt grand tourer
Bentley shows off its future EV design language... by fitting its 6.0-litre W12 to a mad limited-run special. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. File under 'British Eccentricity'. Bentley has decided to show the main features of...
Pagani C10 Shows Gated Manual Gearbox, Design Details In New Teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percenters to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-liter AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
topgear.com
Rimac: “I was fighting with Porsche and VW that next Bugatti shouldn’t be electric”
Bugatti boss had ‘heated arguments’ to make next hypercar a hybrid. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The next Bugatti will feature a brand new combustion engine, but the path to clearing it wasn’t straightforward. Speaking to TopGear.com, Bugatti – and Rimac –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New Line of Bespoke Luggage Was Designed to Complement Your Supercar
While most exotic automobiles are a canvas for personalization, the luggage brought along for the ride is typically anything but—which gave Nancy Gale an idea. The designer, who founded her Jamah handbag brand in 2000 and quickly developed an A-list client base—Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum have both been spotted toting her wares—has recently begun creating bespoke carryalls that perfectly complement exceptional vehicles, from contemporary supercars to sought-after classics. For Gale, it was the intersection of two childhood passions. “Living in Detroit as a young girl, I was always obsessed with cars and fascinated that we had this incredible vision...
yankodesign.com
The Bandit9 is a sleek speed demon of a racecar with an aerodynamic design and the engine of a Tesla
The company famed for making some of the most organic, fluid-inspired motorcycles is now experimenting with the adrenaline rush of four-wheeled racing. Bandit9 originally set out to build a car that captures the joy of riding a motorcycle, but the team found them slipping down the racecar rabbit hole. The Monaco is a result of their growing obsession with racecars and captures everything the ‘religion of racing’ epitomizes – speed, aerodynamism, power, control, and the thrill of feeling the resistance as you push against the pedal and try to maneuver a hunk of metal hurtling across the asphalt.
torquenews.com
Lamborghini Confirms New Plug-In Hybrid Supercar For 2023
The days of conventional engines at Lamborghini are now numbered. Lamborghini has confirmed that for the 2023 model year, the successor to its legendary Diablo and Aventador will switch to a new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain. The note appeared in a press release that overviewed the company’s V12 supercar history.
How The Manual Transmission Has Evolved
If we break a car's transmission down to its simplest and most essential aspects, its job is to regulate the power supplied by the engine to the wheels. It does this by changing the gears in the unit to optimize the engine's output compared to the speed of the car and its load. An automatic transmission takes care of everything for the driver. However, there are still enough car enthusiasts who enjoy controlling that aspect of the car for the manually operated transmission to live on and for manufacturers to keep developing them. And that's despite automatic transmissions now being more efficient and faster than using a clutch pedal to disengage drive, moving a lever manually, and re-engaging the clutch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BMW M1: The History Behind BMW’s First-Ever Mid-Engine Supercar
In the 1970s, Porsche’s 911 dominated the international racing scene. Then came the BMW M1. Find out more about BMW's first-ever mid-engine supercar here. The post BMW M1: The History Behind BMW’s First-Ever Mid-Engine Supercar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
New roof tent turns most Porsches into sporty campers, even the 911
Roof tents have become popular automotive accessories, and now Porsche is getting in on the trend with its own version. The factory-accessory tent is compatible with the Cayenne and Macan crossover SUVs, the Panamera hatchback, the Taycan electric sedan, and most versions of the 911 sports car, both with and without roof rails, Porsche said Thursday in a press release. It can't be installed on the 911 GT3, Targa, or Cabriolet, however, nor on the 718 Boxster/Cayman.
Here's How The Koenigsegg CC850 Manual Transmission Works
There are a lot of elements that make the Koenigsegg CC850 a special machine, but its transmission is one of the most fascinating parts. The gearbox has a clutch that allows a driver to operate things like a six-speed manual. But, there's also a slot in the gated layout that makes the transmission function as a nine-speed automatic. Engineering Explained shows how this complicated setup works in a new video.
Comments / 1