Saint Louis, MO

Get a free coffee from scooters to celebrate teacher’s appreciation day

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Teachers get a free cup of coffee Wednesday at Scooter’s.

They are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day nationwide. Just show a valid school ID to receive a free drink of any size. There are more than a dozen Scooter’s Coffee locations in the St. Louis area.

FOX 2

