Get a free coffee from scooters to celebrate teacher’s appreciation day
ST. LOUIS – Teachers get a free cup of coffee Wednesday at Scooter's.
They are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day nationwide. Just show a valid school ID to receive a free drink of any size. There are more than a dozen Scooter’s Coffee locations in the St. Louis area.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
