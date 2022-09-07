Once again, Hulu is preparing to put together an incredible lineup of shows. Not only are The Kardashians preparing to bring a new set of episodes to the platform, but Abbott Elementary is also preparing for its second season. Adding on, Donald Glover and company are gearing up to bring the fourth and final season of Atlanta to streaming. With all of that on the way, Hulu rounds out its September lineup with classic films like 10 Things I Hate About You and the American Pie franchise. Check out the complete of shows and films headed to Hulu this month below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO