David A. Arnold Dies: Comedian, ‘Fuller House’ Writer & ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Creator Was 54
David A. Arnold, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer/producer on the Fuller House reboot, died today, Sept. 7. He was 54. The Arnold family issued a statement confirming the death. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated...
Regan Aliyah Boards Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ Series
Megan Thee Stallion is not the only person getting ready to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline has reported that Regan Aliyah will appear in the forthcoming Disney+ series, Ironheart. At this time, it is unclear what role she will play in the forthcoming project. However, it is clear that Dominique Thorne will play the title character and Anthony Ramos is expected to play the role of the lead villain. Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Couleé and Zoe Terakes are also expected to appear in the Disney+ series while Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes direct.
The Streaming Syllabus: Here Is What’s Coming To Hulu In September
Once again, Hulu is preparing to put together an incredible lineup of shows. Not only are The Kardashians preparing to bring a new set of episodes to the platform, but Abbott Elementary is also preparing for its second season. Adding on, Donald Glover and company are gearing up to bring the fourth and final season of Atlanta to streaming. With all of that on the way, Hulu rounds out its September lineup with classic films like 10 Things I Hate About You and the American Pie franchise. Check out the complete of shows and films headed to Hulu this month below.
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair for Her Show's Season 4 Premiere: 'Golden Hour'
Last November, The Tamron Hall Show was renewed for a fourth and fifth season New season, new hair! On Tuesday, Tamron Hall debuted short blonde locks for The Tamron Hall Show's season 4 premiere. Sharing some snaps via Instagram of her new look from her talk show set, Hall, 51, called the moment "Golden Hour ⭐️." In the caption, she also tagged her "Glam Squad," including her hairstylist Johnny Wright, makeup artist Raul Otero and wardrobe stylist Eric Niemand. RELATED: Tamron Hall Says Her Goal Is to Remain 'Present' as...
Queen Sugar Cast Talks Their Importance To Black Culture & What To Expect From The Final Season
Queen Sugar is back for the final season, and we aren't sure how to feel.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will...
Tiffany Haddish on why she once turned down a $10 million endorsement post: ‘My soul is worth more than that’
Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about how her decision-making process has changed when it comes to choosing which projects to engage with since she first entered the business. At the start of her career, Haddish was eager to take on any role she could in an effort to gain exposure...
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Band Together To Bash Will Smith During London Show: ‘F— Your Hostage Video’
On Saturday, comedy powerhouses Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle took the stage at London’s O2 Arena as part of their joint European stand-up tour, and once again reflected on their assaults earlier this year, reports Deadline. https://twitter.com/SuperGeeee/status/1566488866042920962?s=20&t=OPoClkFRN0qU_jIHoBzBNg. For the first time since the Oscars slap, Rock devoted a part...
Chris Rock Appears to Call Will Smith's Recorded Apology a 'Hostage Video' in Comedy Set: Report
Chris Rock appeared to call Will Smith's post-Oscars July apology a "hostage video" in a London comedy set Saturday, according to Deadline Chris Rock appears to have responded to Will Smith's apology video. During a comedy set with Dave Chappelle at O2 Arena in London on Saturday, the 57-year-old comedian said "f--- your hostage video," in an apparent reference to the recorded apology Smith, 53, posted to his YouTube and social-media channels in late July, Deadline reports. Rock also called the King Richard actor "Suge Smith" and said "that s--- hurt," according to...
Dawn Richard Announces ‘Pigments’ Album
The fall release schedule is filling up quickly. Next week, Ari Lennox and John Legend will deliver new projects. At the end of the month, Kid Cudi and Freddie Gibbs will deliver new music. Not to mention, Gorillaz have new music on the way while Bryson Tiller continues to tease the rollout of his fourth studio album. Now, another artist has set a fall release date for their forthcoming body of work. Dawn Richard has announced that her latest album, Pigments, will arrive on October 21, 2022.
Allen Payne to Reprise Gee Money Role in ‘New Jack City’ Stage Adaptation, Treach to Star as Nino Brown
New Jack City will be revived on stages around the nation by theatrical hitmaker Je’Caryous Johnson thirty years after its initial debut. The Met in Philadelphia will host the world premiere of Johnson’s traveling stage version of the Warner Bros. cult favorite on Nov. 4. Johnson wrote, directed, and produced the stage edition, which is presented by Je’Caryous Johnson Entertainment. During its run, the play will make visits to a number of cities, including Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, DC, Detroit, Charlotte, North Carolina, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Texas, and Los Angeles, California. Up until the spring of 2023, more cities are expected to be added.
Harlem’s Fashion Row Marks 15th Anniversary With Janet Jackson and Issa Rae
Flashbulbs popped and phones were raised high on September 6 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City the moment Janet Jackson stepped into the room. The Grammy-winning superstar was in town to receive Harlem Fashion Row’s Icon of the Year Award. “I truly apologize for being so...
How has popular Netflix show 'Cobra Kai' impacted dojos in the San Fernando Valley?
Dojos in Southern California were hit hard by the pandemic and decline of Hollywood interest in karate, but "Cobra Kai" has provided a boost.
Ari Lennox Shares ‘Away Message’ EP
Surprise! Hours after releasing a new track called “Queen Space” with Summer Walker, Ari Lennox returned with a new EP called Away Message. The unexpected release pairs “Queen Space” with four new records from the Washington, D.C. native. “I got one more surprise for you guys...
Bad Bunny, Thundercat & Tame Impala To Appear On New Gorillaz Album, ‘Cracker Island’
Once again, the Gorillaz are preparing to release new music. The virtual band has announced that it will release a new album called Cracker Island in February 2023. Their latest studio effort will include contributions from Bad Bunny, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Beck, Adeleye Omotayo, Bootie Brown and Stevie Nicks. “The...
Ciara Launches Skincare Brand
Ciara is expanding her business portfolio yet again. The chart-topping star has announced that she has launched her very own skincare brand, On A Mission. Set for release on September 15, the Atlanta native’s latest venture will offer moisturizers, cleansers, brightening pads, brightening serum, eye revitalizers and more. “I...
Lil’ Baby Sets Release Date For ‘It’s Only Me’ Album
Days ago, Pierre “P” Thomas of Quality Control Music told fans that a number of new albums were on the way. “[There is a] new Quavo and Takeoff album [on the way]. Back to business,” he tweeted. “[There is a] new Lil’ Baby album [on the way]....
