Related
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township
Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location
A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
This New Corn Maze Is Perfect For Michigan And Michigan State Fans
It's that time of year again in Michigan. Summer is winding down, the kids are back in school, and we're getting ready for cooler fall weather. When fall finally arrives, one fun thing to do is go to a corn maze. If your friends and family are fans of The Spartans or The Wolverines, then this corn maze is perfect for them.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan
The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
We Have To Thank Ohio For The Microwavable Dinner
If it weren't for the frozen dinner section of the local Meijer, I don't think I'd survive. My life can move at a pretty fast pace sometimes, so dinner in 5 minutes from the microwave is practically a necessity for this job. That being said, I recently found out I...
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Bobcat Bonnie's to take over second space at old Lansing train station
A restaurant called Bobcat Bonnie's will be moving into the second space at the former Lansing train station.
Boil water advisory scheduled for portion of Kalamazoo
A scheduled water main repair will prompt a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has One of the Least Desirable Places to Retire
I know of plenty retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?
They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan
BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
'How is this fair?': Coopersville woman not refunded for Meijer issues for almost 4 months
WALKER, Mich. — Issues at Meijer continue to linger months after their card readers had problems at stores around Michigan. A Coopersville woman reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help after she still hadn't gotten all her money back. Back in May and June, Meijer said they...
