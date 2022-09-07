Read full article on original website
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
wymt.com
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
Woman trying to retrieve cellphone survives after going over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — A woman who dropped her cellphone while taking pictures near Cumberland Falls fell into the river while attempting to retrieve her device and survived a 68-foot drop over the falls, authorities said. Rescue crews found the 36-year-old woman swimming toward a large rock downstream from...
WKYT 27
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
clayconews.com
State Police Seeking Assistance locating two Wanted Fugitives Following Pursuit in Madison County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 8, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The incident occurred just before 4:00 P.M. when...
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for missing man
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department issued a Golden Alert Friday morning. Police are looking for Derek VanWormer, 37, who was reported missing early Thursday morning. He is described as having a thin build, has a beard, brown hair, hazel eyes and 5′09″ tall along with having multiple...
wymt.com
Missing person reported in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
somerset106.com
Somerset’s signature fall event is back: Moonlight Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 15
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (September 6, 2022) — When the City of Somerset launched its free festival series downtown in 2019, the idea was simple: To celebrate the community’s rich culture with people from across the region and state, telling Somerset’s story through food, music and art. With music...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
WTVQ
2 found after taking KSP on pursuit, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Metro Police Department took Johnson and Burns into custody just before 3 a.m. They are both lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County.
Human remains found in burned structure in Lee County
An investigation is underway in Lee County after authorities found human remains in a burned structure.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads To Three Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier were dispatched to a business parking lot off KY 490 at School Street to investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle blocking a driveway and partially in the road. Deputies found the vehicle and learned that three men had exited the vehicle walked away from the scene. Deputies were given descriptions of the men and were able to find them nearby. 40-year-old William Malicoat of Campbellsville was found with suspected meth and was a wanted parole violator, 49-year-old Paul Brown of Corbin was also found with suspected meth and 45-year-old Dirk Justice of Manchester was wanted in Laurel County for failure to appear in court. All three were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo assisted at the scene.
somerset106.com
Paving Projects Scheduled Next Week in Pulaski County
SOMERSET, Ky. (Sept. 7, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that several paving projects are scheduled to take place next week on various routes in Pulaski County. Motorists should expect day and nighttime work. KY 1577-Oakhill Road. Paving along Oakhill Road (KY 1577)...
lakercountry.com
Trial date set for Russell Springs man accused of murder
A trial date has been set for a Russell Springs man accused of murder. According to court records, Jordan N. Coffey will go to trial on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in May 2023. Coffey is charged with murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christopher...
1450wlaf.com
One person air lifted from late morning RV wreck on I-75
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – About 11 miles south of the Jellico exit (160) on I-75 is where a recreational vehicle overturned injuring at least one person. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:15am, and First Responders followed that call. Officials tell WLAF News that one person, likely...
somerset106.com
September Is Hunger Action Month In Kentucky And The Need Is Greater Now Than Ever After Devastating Floods
September is Hunger Action Month in Kentucky and food pantry officials say it’s a time to raise awareness— and help feed families in the state. According to God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1 in 7 Kentuckians don’t have enough food. Several organizations work day in and day out to make sure nobody else goes hungry. Officials say they get calls almost every day of people wanting their services. The increase of calls started during the pandemic, but they say it wasn’t until food prices started rising so drastically that they really began to face some struggles. Gods Pantry Food Bank has a distribution center here in London and serves 13 other counties in the region. There is a particularly desperate need for donations now to help those affected by recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. Over $10,000 was raised during the recent Bonnie Sigmon Farmer’s Feast event at the London Laurel County Farmers Market, but officials say more is needed. You can donate to God’s Pantry here.
