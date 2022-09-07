September is Hunger Action Month in Kentucky and food pantry officials say it’s a time to raise awareness— and help feed families in the state. According to God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1 in 7 Kentuckians don’t have enough food. Several organizations work day in and day out to make sure nobody else goes hungry. Officials say they get calls almost every day of people wanting their services. The increase of calls started during the pandemic, but they say it wasn’t until food prices started rising so drastically that they really began to face some struggles. Gods Pantry Food Bank has a distribution center here in London and serves 13 other counties in the region. There is a particularly desperate need for donations now to help those affected by recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. Over $10,000 was raised during the recent Bonnie Sigmon Farmer’s Feast event at the London Laurel County Farmers Market, but officials say more is needed. You can donate to God’s Pantry here.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO