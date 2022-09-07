ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

k105.com

Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina

A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Somerset, KY
Sports
County
Pulaski County, KY
City
Somerset, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
foxlexington.com

Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Person
Kyle Farmer
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for missing man

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department issued a Golden Alert Friday morning. Police are looking for Derek VanWormer, 37, who was reported missing early Thursday morning. He is described as having a thin build, has a beard, brown hair, hazel eyes and 5′09″ tall along with having multiple...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Missing person reported in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
LEE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

2 found after taking KSP on pursuit, police say

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Metro Police Department took Johnson and Burns into custody just before 3 a.m. They are both lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County.
RICHMOND, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads To Three Arrests

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier were dispatched to a business parking lot off KY 490 at School Street to investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle blocking a driveway and partially in the road. Deputies found the vehicle and learned that three men had exited the vehicle walked away from the scene. Deputies were given descriptions of the men and were able to find them nearby. 40-year-old William Malicoat of Campbellsville was found with suspected meth and was a wanted parole violator, 49-year-old Paul Brown of Corbin was also found with suspected meth and 45-year-old Dirk Justice of Manchester was wanted in Laurel County for failure to appear in court. All three were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo assisted at the scene.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Paving Projects Scheduled Next Week in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (Sept. 7, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that several paving projects are scheduled to take place next week on various routes in Pulaski County. Motorists should expect day and nighttime work. KY 1577-Oakhill Road. Paving along Oakhill Road (KY 1577)...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Trial date set for Russell Springs man accused of murder

A trial date has been set for a Russell Springs man accused of murder. According to court records, Jordan N. Coffey will go to trial on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in May 2023. Coffey is charged with murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christopher...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
1450wlaf.com

One person air lifted from late morning RV wreck on I-75

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – About 11 miles south of the Jellico exit (160) on I-75 is where a recreational vehicle overturned injuring at least one person. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:15am, and First Responders followed that call. Officials tell WLAF News that one person, likely...
JELLICO, TN
somerset106.com

September Is Hunger Action Month In Kentucky And The Need Is Greater Now Than Ever After Devastating Floods

September is Hunger Action Month in Kentucky and food pantry officials say it’s a time to raise awareness— and help feed families in the state. According to God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1 in 7 Kentuckians don’t have enough food. Several organizations work day in and day out to make sure nobody else goes hungry. Officials say they get calls almost every day of people wanting their services. The increase of calls started during the pandemic, but they say it wasn’t until food prices started rising so drastically that they really began to face some struggles. Gods Pantry Food Bank has a distribution center here in London and serves 13 other counties in the region. There is a particularly desperate need for donations now to help those affected by recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. Over $10,000 was raised during the recent Bonnie Sigmon Farmer’s Feast event at the London Laurel County Farmers Market, but officials say more is needed. You can donate to God’s Pantry here.
KENTUCKY STATE

