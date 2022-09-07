ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

22-Year-Old Student Fatally Shot by Woman Who Posed as Stranded Driver, Police Say

22-year-old Adam Simjee from Apopka, Florida was fatally shot by a woman who he stopped to help after she posed as a stranded driver in Alabama. As reported by WBRC, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the student and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Mikayla Paulus, pulled over to help a woman who claimed that her car wouldn’t start on Aug. 14. The couple were students at the University of Central Florida, and were driving through Talladega National Forest when the woman, Yasmine Hider, flagged them down. The woman pulled a gun on the couple, and forced them to walk into the woods. Simjee pulled out his own gun during the incident, and they exchanged gunfire, police said.
APOPKA, FL
The Independent

Father left one-year-old son to die in 130 degree car, police say

An Ohio man has confessed to murdering his one-year-old son by leaving the child in a hot car for hours, police say. According to law enforcement records, Landon Parrott, 19, of New Philadelphia, said he left his 1-year-old in a hot car for five hours on Thursday. Highs neared the mid-80's on Thursday, but New Philadelphia Police Department Captain Ty Norris told FOX8 that the department estimated temperatures inside the car likely reached 130 degrees (54C).After Mr Parrott found his son unresponsive in his car, he reportedly drove him to the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in New Philadelphia. Police...
Bay Area Entertainer

I Was a Police Officer

Today, I will not answer the radio call that your boyfriend has come home drunk and is beating you again. Today I will not answer the radio call that your 16-year-old daughter, who is very responsible, is four hours late coming home from school.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mills Police Department#Aed#Ford
Daily Mail

Black Minister who was handcuffed and arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers as a favour shortly after Sunday service will sue 'racist' police

A Black pastor who was handcuffed while watering his neighbour's flowers intends to sue the 'racist' police who arrested him within 'moments' of seeing him. Michael Jennings was arrested in May while helping to garden the property of a neighbour who was out of town. Another neighbour mistakenly called the...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Mail

Horrified wife reveals how her Good Samaritan husband was left fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of thugs as he tried to help teen after a car crash: 'We are begging for these people to be put away'

The family of a man who was left fighting for his life after being coward punched as he came to the rescue of a teen after a car crash has begged for the culprits to be jailed. The 63-year-old Central Coast man was attacked by a group of thugs as...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
BBC

Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop

A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Brutal moment NYPD officer punches woman to the ground during scuffle over boyfriend’s arrest

A shocking video captured the moment an NYPD officer punched a woman to the ground after a scuffle broke out during the arrest of her boyfriend in Harlem. The confrontation, caught on now-viral video by a bystander on West 136th Street, began when police officers arrived to arrest 22-year-old Elvin James on Tuesday evening, WABC reported. Mr James was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and was allegedly in possession of an illegal ghost gun and a large amount of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.As he was taken into custody, Mr James’ girfriend Tamani...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out

The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
ARKANSAS STATE
Popculture

Gabby Petito Murder: New Details Surface on Police Stop That Could've Saved Her Life

Gabby Petito's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, on top of their ongoing legal fight with Brian Laundrie's family. It all stems from Petito's murder at the hands of Laundrie, a crime he admitted to in a suicide message discovered during a manhunt at a Florida nature preserve he had frequented in the past.
MOAB, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy