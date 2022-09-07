Read full article on original website
22-Year-Old Student Fatally Shot by Woman Who Posed as Stranded Driver, Police Say
22-year-old Adam Simjee from Apopka, Florida was fatally shot by a woman who he stopped to help after she posed as a stranded driver in Alabama. As reported by WBRC, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the student and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Mikayla Paulus, pulled over to help a woman who claimed that her car wouldn’t start on Aug. 14. The couple were students at the University of Central Florida, and were driving through Talladega National Forest when the woman, Yasmine Hider, flagged them down. The woman pulled a gun on the couple, and forced them to walk into the woods. Simjee pulled out his own gun during the incident, and they exchanged gunfire, police said.
Father left one-year-old son to die in 130 degree car, police say
An Ohio man has confessed to murdering his one-year-old son by leaving the child in a hot car for hours, police say. According to law enforcement records, Landon Parrott, 19, of New Philadelphia, said he left his 1-year-old in a hot car for five hours on Thursday. Highs neared the mid-80's on Thursday, but New Philadelphia Police Department Captain Ty Norris told FOX8 that the department estimated temperatures inside the car likely reached 130 degrees (54C).After Mr Parrott found his son unresponsive in his car, he reportedly drove him to the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in New Philadelphia. Police...
I Was a Police Officer
Today, I will not answer the radio call that your boyfriend has come home drunk and is beating you again. Today I will not answer the radio call that your 16-year-old daughter, who is very responsible, is four hours late coming home from school.
Police Say Man Tried To Drop Meth Under Patrol Car During Search: 'Aww Man'
The man also allegedly hid a gram of methamphetamine in his sock.
Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found
Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" on a high grass area and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit released Tuesday.
Baby born as a speeding truck runs over a pregnant woman
Every day we read about various bizarre incidents happening in the world. One such accident took place in the Bartara village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Narkhi Police circle, on 20th July 2022.
Black Minister who was handcuffed and arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers as a favour shortly after Sunday service will sue 'racist' police
A Black pastor who was handcuffed while watering his neighbour's flowers intends to sue the 'racist' police who arrested him within 'moments' of seeing him. Michael Jennings was arrested in May while helping to garden the property of a neighbour who was out of town. Another neighbour mistakenly called the...
Walmart's popular practice of allowing overnight RV and van parking is called into question after woman sues over fatal parking-lot fire
Walmart parking lots have long been a haven for recreational vehicles and other drivers looking to sleep in their cars. But a new lawsuit has invited scrutiny on that practice. A woman named Essie McKenzie is suing Walmart after her 6-year-old daughter was killed and another daughter, then 9 years...
Navy Officer Allegedly Murdered His Pregnant Partner After She Refused Abortion
A Navy sailor stationed in Virginia is accused of murdering his intimate partner because she wouldn’t comply with his requests to have an abortion, the victim’s family says. Emmanuel DeWayne Coble, 27, was arrested on Aug. 11 for the murder of Raquiah Paulette King, 20, according to the...
Horrified wife reveals how her Good Samaritan husband was left fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of thugs as he tried to help teen after a car crash: 'We are begging for these people to be put away'
The family of a man who was left fighting for his life after being coward punched as he came to the rescue of a teen after a car crash has begged for the culprits to be jailed. The 63-year-old Central Coast man was attacked by a group of thugs as...
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Horror details emerge after maintenance worker finds woman’s body under a mattress at motel
A MAN accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress has been arrested for murder, among other crimes. Marcos A Rios, 41, was booked on charges of murder, domestic violence, and abuse of a corpse, cops said. Rios claimed to be the boyfriend of...
Three found dead in home including a child after police called to ‘hostage situation’
A CHILD and two adults have been found dead inside a home following a frantic call to police. Officials attempted to make contact with those inside the Michigan home during what they believed to be a hostage situation involving four children and one adult. After several unsuccessful attempts at contact...
Human remains were found in suitcase bought at an auction. Now, police are investigating it as a homicide
A family in New Zealand bought a suitcase from a storage facility auction – only to take it home and find human remains inside. Police in Manurewa, South Aukland, are now investigating the incident as a homicide. The police began investigating the incident, first reported by BBC News, at...
Every officer resigns from police force in Florida town. It’s happened elsewhere, too
Police forces around the U.S. have gone dark due to abrupt resignations.
Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop
A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
Brutal moment NYPD officer punches woman to the ground during scuffle over boyfriend’s arrest
A shocking video captured the moment an NYPD officer punched a woman to the ground after a scuffle broke out during the arrest of her boyfriend in Harlem. The confrontation, caught on now-viral video by a bystander on West 136th Street, began when police officers arrived to arrest 22-year-old Elvin James on Tuesday evening, WABC reported. Mr James was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and was allegedly in possession of an illegal ghost gun and a large amount of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.As he was taken into custody, Mr James’ girfriend Tamani...
‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out
The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
Gabby Petito Murder: New Details Surface on Police Stop That Could've Saved Her Life
Gabby Petito's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, on top of their ongoing legal fight with Brian Laundrie's family. It all stems from Petito's murder at the hands of Laundrie, a crime he admitted to in a suicide message discovered during a manhunt at a Florida nature preserve he had frequented in the past.
Terrifying moment a cop is run down by a Ford sedan and left 'screaming in agony' as the driver attempted to evade capture in a suburban street
A police officer was left screaming in agony after being run down by a driver trying to avoid capture. The horrifying scene was caught on film in the northern Adelaide of suburb of Paralowie after police chased a Ford sedan on Monday night and tried to trap the vehicle in a normally quiet suburban street.
