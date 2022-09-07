Read full article on original website
koze.com
Williams Creek Fire grows to nearly 9,000 acres
The Williams Creek Fire that forced the evacuation of the small Idaho County backcountry community of Orogrande earlier this week, grew by more than 3,000 acres yesterday (Thur) and is now listed at nearly 9,000 acres. Fueled by gusty winds and low humidity, the blaze has made a 5- to...
koze.com
Williams Creek Fire forces evacuation of Orogrande
The remote Idaho County backcountry community of Orogrande was evacuated yesterday (Wed) as the Williams Creek Fire edged closer. Gusty winds forced firefighters to retreat to staging areas to reassess operations and target spot fires and structure protection. The blaze is now listed at nearly 6,000 acres and no containment...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Level 1 - 'Ready' Evacuation Notice Issued for Getta Creek and Deer Creek Areas Due to Jones Creek Fire
RIGGINS - On Wednesday, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office has issued a LEVEL 1 - "Ready" Evacuation Notice for the Getta Creek and Deer Creek areas due to the Jones Creek Fire burning approximately 21 miles northwest of Riggins, ID. According to the latest update from the U.S. Forest Service,...
Wallowa County community ordered to evacuate as wildfires continue to grow
IMNAHA, Ore. — Firefighting efforts in northeastern Oregon took on a more ominous tenor Tuesday as authorities ordered the evacuation of a Wallowa County community in the path of the Double Creek Fire, just one of several fires ringing the Wallowa National Forest. In an updated list of evacuations...
koze.com
Lewiston man dies in Salmon River kayaking accident
A Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident Saturday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing at about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was found upside down, but Ledgerwood was not located.
koze.com
Health advisory issued due to harmful algal bloom at Dworshak Dam
In cooperation with the Army Corp of Engineers and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Public Health – Idaho North Central District is issuing a health advisory due to the presence of cyanobacteria. This harmful algal bloom was found at the extreme upper end of Dworshak Reservoir, upstream of the...
eastidahonews.com
3 young men in northern Idaho taken to hospital after crashing into tree
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. On Sept. 3 at approximately 3 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single vehicle injury crash on Beaver Slide Rd in Kamiah. A 19-year-old male of Kamiah was driving a brown 1998 Toyota...
pullmanradio.com
47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase
A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
