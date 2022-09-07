A Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident Saturday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing at about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was found upside down, but Ledgerwood was not located.

