Idaho County, ID

Comments

Williams Creek Fire grows to nearly 9,000 acres

The Williams Creek Fire that forced the evacuation of the small Idaho County backcountry community of Orogrande earlier this week, grew by more than 3,000 acres yesterday (Thur) and is now listed at nearly 9,000 acres. Fueled by gusty winds and low humidity, the blaze has made a 5- to...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Williams Creek Fire forces evacuation of Orogrande

The remote Idaho County backcountry community of Orogrande was evacuated yesterday (Wed) as the Williams Creek Fire edged closer. Gusty winds forced firefighters to retreat to staging areas to reassess operations and target spot fires and structure protection. The blaze is now listed at nearly 6,000 acres and no containment...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Idaho County, ID
Idaho State
Lewiston man dies in Salmon River kayaking accident

A Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident Saturday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing at about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was found upside down, but Ledgerwood was not located.
LEWISTON, ID
Health advisory issued due to harmful algal bloom at Dworshak Dam

In cooperation with the Army Corp of Engineers and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Public Health – Idaho North Central District is issuing a health advisory due to the presence of cyanobacteria. This harmful algal bloom was found at the extreme upper end of Dworshak Reservoir, upstream of the...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase

A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

