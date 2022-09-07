Many concerns have been expressed that the South Boulder Creek Flood Mitigation Project will degrade the groundwater regime on the north side of U.S. 36, downstream of the embankment dam and concrete wall spillway. Based on the geotechnical and hydrological investigations and design reports prepared by the city’s design engineer, this issue has been thoroughly studied by gathering years of real-time groundwater data over the entire region, performing complex groundwater modeling, evaluating alternatives and developing designs that permit the continuation of natural groundwater flows.

BOULDER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO