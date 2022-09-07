Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Daniel Johnson: Proper flood mitigation system can prevent groundwater degradation
Many concerns have been expressed that the South Boulder Creek Flood Mitigation Project will degrade the groundwater regime on the north side of U.S. 36, downstream of the embankment dam and concrete wall spillway. Based on the geotechnical and hydrological investigations and design reports prepared by the city’s design engineer, this issue has been thoroughly studied by gathering years of real-time groundwater data over the entire region, performing complex groundwater modeling, evaluating alternatives and developing designs that permit the continuation of natural groundwater flows.
Indian River asking voters to OK $50 million debt to buy, preserve environmental land
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The county wants to borrow $50 million to purchase and preserve environmentally sensitive lands, but voters will have the final say. If voters approve, the county would borrow the money and repay it over 20 years with a property-tax increase. It would cost the owner of a $250,000 home about $44 a year. The money would...
Fact-checking allegations of misconduct against Benson: What we found
Hoping to score midterm election victories, Republican candidates and the Michigan GOP are focusing their ire on Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson − specifically, how she oversaw the 2020 election. Michigan’s election system is the most decentralized in the U.S. The secretary of state plays a supervisory role in Michigan’s elections. Local clerks are responsible for running elections from registering voters to hiring poll workers. ...
Comments / 0