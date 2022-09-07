ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 5

Related
NBC Washington

Former Flight Attendant Honoring 9/11 Victims by Pushing Drink Cart

A former flight attendant plans to honor his friends who died on 9/11 by pushing a drink cart from Dulles International Airport to the Pentagon. The journey, titled "Paulie's Push" starts on Thursday and ends four days later on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of 9/11. “There’s only one reason I...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Senate confirms Natalie Wight as the Oregon US attorney

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Natalie Wight as Oregon’s U.S. attorney, formally making her the top federal law enforcement official in the state. The longtime federal prosecutor has served as the court-appointed U.S. attorney since June after being nominated by President Joe Biden, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Wight graduated...
OREGON STATE
Fox News

Hawaii Proud Boys leader pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot

The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front a door on which one of them had written "Murder the Media" each pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a felony charge in connection with the riot.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#9 11#Big Brother#Patriotic#Pilot#American Airlines#Navy#Fox News Digital#Al Qaeda
Fox News

Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California

Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California's San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam's YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

28 Wisconsin lakes, other sites on federal land renamed to remove racist word

The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word "squaw" from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

The View’s Navarro grills Charlie Crist on previous pro-life stance, running mate: ‘What were you thinking?!'

On the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Ana Navarro ripped into Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist for flip-flopping from his previous conservative platform to his current Democratic platform. She also grilled him for choosing teachers union boss and alleged Fidel Castro sympathizer Karla Hernandez-Mats as his...
FLORIDA STATE
WTAJ

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
NBC News

New York declares a state of emergency over polio

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to poliovirus, which has been detected in wastewater from four counties plus New York City since April. Just one case has been confirmed — an unvaccinated man in his 20s who was diagnosed with paralytic polio...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

McEnany says Dems doubling down on policies hurting 'forgotten' working class, 'putting a knife in that wound'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany criticized Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for advocating for free college for undocumented migrants. McEnany argued Abrams' proposition doubles down on other moves from Democrats which are hurting working-class Americans and driving them away from the party. KAYLEIGH MCENANY: You're a blue-collar worker. You hit the...
GEORGIA STATE
liveandletsfly.com

Sorry, But Newark Is A New York City Airport

A Lufthansa memo suggested the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is revamping some of its multi-airport city codes, including separating Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from New York (NYC). I find the move a stupid one. Sorry, but Newark is a New York City airport. Newark Is Just As Much...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

786K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy