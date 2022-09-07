Read full article on original website
A bipartisan Biden drops recent ‘MAGA’ rhetoric during groundbreaking stop in Ohio
With less than nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, President Biden returned to Ohio – home to a crucial Senate showdown - to showcase the groundbreaking of a semiconductor plant that he’s promoted as evidence his administration’s economic policies are working. "It's time to...
NBC Washington
Former Flight Attendant Honoring 9/11 Victims by Pushing Drink Cart
A former flight attendant plans to honor his friends who died on 9/11 by pushing a drink cart from Dulles International Airport to the Pentagon. The journey, titled "Paulie's Push" starts on Thursday and ends four days later on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of 9/11. “There’s only one reason I...
Senate confirms Natalie Wight as the Oregon US attorney
The U.S. Senate has confirmed Natalie Wight as Oregon’s U.S. attorney, formally making her the top federal law enforcement official in the state. The longtime federal prosecutor has served as the court-appointed U.S. attorney since June after being nominated by President Joe Biden, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Wight graduated...
Hawaii Proud Boys leader pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot
The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front a door on which one of them had written "Murder the Media" each pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a felony charge in connection with the riot.
Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California
Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California's San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam's YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
28 Wisconsin lakes, other sites on federal land renamed to remove racist word
The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word "squaw" from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
Rising seas could destroy millions of U.S. acres in decades
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Rising tides due to climate change could flood nearly 650,000 properties and $34 billion worth of real estate along the nation's coasts by the year 2050, a new report has concluded. The nonprofit organization Climate Central found that as many as 4.4 million acres of land...
Durbin rips Texas Gov. Abbott, says migrant bus arrivals in Chicago are 'cruel and inhumane'
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin has joined a growing chorus of state Democrats who are criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending buses of undocumented migrants to Chicago and other major American cities, calling the act "cruel and inhumane." Durbin made the remarks Friday after visiting a Salvation Army shelter in...
TODAY.com
Sister, brother-in-law of Broadway star Megan Hilty presumed dead in Washington state plane crash
Broadway star Megan Hilty is mourning the "unimaginable" loss of her sister, brother-in-law and niece after they were three of 10 people aboard a sea plane that crashed into Washington's Puget Sound on Sunday. Hilty's sister, Lauren, her husband, Ross Mickel, and their daughter, Remy Mickel, were listed by the...
The View’s Navarro grills Charlie Crist on previous pro-life stance, running mate: ‘What were you thinking?!'
On the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Ana Navarro ripped into Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist for flip-flopping from his previous conservative platform to his current Democratic platform. She also grilled him for choosing teachers union boss and alleged Fidel Castro sympathizer Karla Hernandez-Mats as his...
NY Gov. Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday due to the spread of polio. In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
New York declares a state of emergency over polio
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to poliovirus, which has been detected in wastewater from four counties plus New York City since April. Just one case has been confirmed — an unvaccinated man in his 20s who was diagnosed with paralytic polio...
Exclusive: Texas DPS chief rejects claims of cover-up in Uvalde investigation and denies telling his captains 'no one is losing their jobs'
Brownsville, Texas (CNN) — Texas' top cop Col. Steven McCraw vowed Thursday to fire any member of his Department of Public Safety who did not do their job the day a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. His pledge came after CNN tracked...
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
McEnany says Dems doubling down on policies hurting 'forgotten' working class, 'putting a knife in that wound'
"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany criticized Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for advocating for free college for undocumented migrants. McEnany argued Abrams' proposition doubles down on other moves from Democrats which are hurting working-class Americans and driving them away from the party. KAYLEIGH MCENANY: You're a blue-collar worker. You hit the...
liveandletsfly.com
Sorry, But Newark Is A New York City Airport
A Lufthansa memo suggested the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is revamping some of its multi-airport city codes, including separating Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from New York (NYC). I find the move a stupid one. Sorry, but Newark is a New York City airport. Newark Is Just As Much...
Washington man arrested in Pennsylvania with $1 million worth of cocaine: report
A Washington state man who flew cross-country was found by Pennsylvania authorities Thursday with 26 pounds of cocaine worth around $1 million, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police said a Jeep Cherokee driven by Victor Magana was stopped on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township when the drugs were found, TribLive.com reported.
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
Local media claim woman was beheaded by sword in Northern California
A man stabbed and killed a woman Thursday on the street outside her Northern California apartment in front of bystanders, authorities said, and a suspect was arrested near the crime scene. Local media reported that the woman was beheaded by a sword in the attack outside the apartment where she...
