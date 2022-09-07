‘We are the next target’: Moldovan pastors, with encouragement from a Rome resident, bear up to aid Ukrainians

Ken Ward (right) sports a shirt he had made with a design by Moldovan friends. With him are fellow Rome resident Pat McGivaren (left) and Pastor Peter Corntassel of Transnistria, the area between Moldova and Ukraine. Contributed

On a Monday in late August, Marcel Dascal took a FaceTime call as he strolled down a tree-lined street in Chișinău, Moldova, with his 4-year-old daughter. He tilted the camera to capture her upturned face, dark curls framing her wide eyes.

The two passed residential, high-rise buildings as they walked home from the little girl’s school in the early evening. Dascal, 31, spoke of his worry that Russian forces will make their way into their tiny home country, an irregular oblong, landlocked and bordering Ukraine on three sides. He’s pastor of Alinaea Church, a word that means “rest” in Romanian, the preferred language of many Moldovans.

“We are still not sure if Russians will come here also. We are the next target for them,” he said on the call. “There is a real big chance that Russians will want to get Moldova. As soon as they get Odessa, they will get Moldova, also.”

The trip to Odessa

Despite his sense of foreboding regarding his own home, Dascal has pushed forward, serving and encouraging a group of pastors in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa with help from an American mentor he’s known since college: Ken Ward, of Rome.

Ward traveled to Chisinau in June, and the two journeyed on together, along with several young men Dascal is mentoring, to Odessa where resolve was flagging among pastors who had committed to serving their churches.

It took lots of support and encouragement, Dascal said, to convince these pastors not to take up arms and join the fighting.

“Their wives and children had to leave outside the country,” he explained. “The churches were empty, and they saw that all the men were at the front protecting the country and they had to stay. So, they were tempted to leave the church and also take the guns and go and protect the country.”

He and Ward spent time praying with and comforting the group.

“I gave them a message from the Bible — just an encouragement message of devotion,” Ward said. “And then, they said, ‘Do you have another?’ So, I did another one. And they said, ‘Could you give us one more?’ So, I did three. We went on for four hours, and it was dark.”

Before he left Odessa, he gave each pastor a $100 bill — money Dascal said will provide a month’s worth of support for each man’s family in an environment where jobs are currently almost nonexistent. The message seemed to hit home.

“It was hard to encourage them and remind them that, yes, the country needs to be protected but also the church has to do its impact,” Dascal said. “And they heard us and they heard Brother Ken, and all the pastors that we met with, they are still in service.”

It was a bright spot in the midst of regular unrest. A week after Ward left, a Moldovan orphanage in Odessa blew up — the result of Russian attacks, he said.

“Rockets destroyed two apartment buildings,” Dascal explained. “Relatives (of a church pastor) — they died. For us, it was also difficult.”

‘There was no hope’

The trip from Chișinău to Odessa is usually 2 1/2 hours, but this time, it had taken more than seven, owing to all the checkpoints, which presented further delays when officers had to check Ward’s American passport. The group from Moldova gave bags of food to the Ukrainian soldiers at the checkpoints — many of them not more than 17 or 18 years old, Ward estimated.

The pastors they were meeting were not at the agreed-upon church when the group initially arrived — there was no gas to be had in Odessa. Elsewhere in the city, the situation looked dismal, according to Ward, who has been planting churches in this part of the world — 20 in Moldova and 17 in Ukraine — for 28 years.

“There was no hope,” he said of the Odessans he saw on the street. “They were mad — no hope — anxious. In the marketplace, everyone was smoking and drinking.”

Air raid sirens went off constantly while residents went about their lives.

“I couldn’t eat. I thought, ‘Does anybody care?’” Ward said.

He, Dascal and local religious leaders passed out what food they had access to and ministered to the people they came across in the street.

Team Moldova

Back in Rome, on a late summer morning, Ward, 66, strode up to the counter at a local coffee shop and began peppering the barista with friendly questions. His straightforward manner and upright bearing seemed an allusion to his military background as he made his way to a table with a vanilla macchiato — served hot.

He sported a light blue shirt with a design that Moldovan friends came up with — it’s a heart half filled with the American flag and half with the Moldovan flag and overlaid with a cross. The image sums up Ward’s feelings for his home in Rome and his commitment to a people across the world.

“Moldova is my country,” he said at one point, referencing the basis of his ministry. But that statement seemed to run deeper.

Ward’s intensity regarding his friends’ current hardships softened, and his eyes danced behind metal-rimmed glasses when he talked about the times he’s spent with them in prayer and fellowship. He refers to himself and the various pastors and locals who have accompanied him on trips over the years — to plant churches and bring humanitarian aid — as Team Moldova. Several of his longtime, local ministry partners are growing older, he explained. Sometimes, like on this last trip, Ward travels solo now.

‘Ukraine needs more and more from us’

Back home, Ward is constantly networking, funneling funds toward Alinaea, along with Chișinău-based KBC Ministries, which is headed by his longtime friend Evghenni Sologubenco, himself familiar to many in Rome owing to his many trips here over the years.

The money Ward collects here helps those Moldovan ministries with gas and with the supplies and basic living money they donate to Odessan counterparts running two churches that feed about 5,000 people a week, Ward said. It also goes toward food for distribution among Ukrainian refugees and the general population remaining in that country, along with medical supplies and rescue missions for children and families still in Ukraine, he said. And it provides for the rental of trucks and vans to transport supplies from Moldova to Odessa.

Ward made his most recent trip because, he said, Team Moldova medical supply donations, which had to travel through Kyiv, weren’t getting to Odessa. He took with him an additional $2,000 worth of medical kits for Ukrainian soldiers in Odessa, and he made sure he laid eyes on the supplies in question before distribution.

He realizes he’s not likely to visit Odessa again soon due to probable ramping up of bombing, but Ward has plans to travel to Moldova again in November. The United States Embassy in Ukraine has warned U.S. citizens to vacate the country due to an anticipated increase of Russian strikes against government buildings and civilian infrastructure, according to a recent CBS News story.

On the Facetime call, Dascal expressed worry about the increased complications that will come with an encroaching Eastern European winter. Ward likened that season in Moldova and Ukraine to winter in New York or Michigan: “Very harsh.”

“I just want to ask people not to get comfortable with the war because as time is going farther, Ukraine needs more and more from us… support like financial and also food aid. As it gets closer to winter, they will need more,” Dascal said.

And yet, he and Ward focused heavily on the hope their shared spirituality provides.

“The good news is, a lot of organizations, they have started helping, and it’s (brought) a lot of support for the pastors and churches in Ukraine,” Dascal said. “This help is essential. Now is a good chance for churches to share the gospel. The churches in Ukraine are full of people… It is an open door for us to share the gospel and to prepare people for eternity.”