Wellesley, MA

veranda.com

Step Inside a Nature Lover’s Paradise Designed by Landscape Architect Edmund Hollander

“I try to create a home for everyone—particularly for the non-paying residents like animals. They bring such a richness, making everything seem more alive,” notes landscape architect Edmund Hollander of Hollander Design. “This waterfront landscape in the Hamptons combines natural ecology, architectural ecology, and human ecology into one cohesive property.” Surrounding a Southampton home designed by architect Jon F. Edelbaum, the sprawling three-acre garden was created to feel limitless. “Viewscapes are as important as the landscape. You own what you see,” says Hollander, who collaborated with Melissa Reavis, residential studio director of Hollander Design.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This New Display Brings Museum-Quality Framing to Your Digital Art Collection

One of the biggest issues facing digital art has always been how to display it. Do you keep your collection hidden away in a folder on your computer? Or maybe you carry it around with you on your phone or iPad? A new start-up has come up with a solution that it believes will give digital art the respect it deserves. Danvas will officially unveil the Series G display, the world’s first luxury digital art canvas, at The Amory Show in New York this weekend. The device was specifically designed and engineered for art NFTs and has the potential to change...
MUSEUMS
yankodesign.com

Bench design explores the use of a continuously wrapped piece of plywood

We probably seldom notice the designs of benches except for those that have bench ads on them (and not always in a good way). As long as it’s something we can sit on (and sometimes lie on), then we’re all good. But there are also some that are pretty well-designed and thought of, adding another layer to something that’s almost always functional rather than just decorative. It’s those kinds of furniture that captures the eyes and sometimes, the imagination, of users.
DESIGN
Real Simple

HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams Released the 2023 Colors of the Year—and They're All About Vintage Comfort

In a fast-paced, increasingly digital world, it can be comforting to surround ourselves with the nostalgia of analog-driven times. Adorning our homes with a vinyl record player in the living room or an antique clock in the kitchen doesn't only serve as charming decor but also as a reminder to slow down and settle in. That is, in part, the inspiration behind HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams' 2023 Color Collection of the Year. The Vintage Homestead Collection, which includes 10 complementary paint colors, was curated to embody many of the things you might expect to experience when stepping into an antique store: romanticism, tradition, nostalgia, and comfort.
HOME & GARDEN
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Wellesley, MA
Lifestyle
City
Wellesley, MA
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Japanese designs for lovers of minimal architecture

There’s something about Japanese architecture that instantly soothes your soul, and envelops you in a warm and fuzzy feeling. Maybe it’s the unique minimalism, the timeless elegance, the artful usage of wood, or simply the zen-like essence of the structures. Whatever it may be, whenever I come across a Japanese-inspired building, I instantly feel like making it my home, or else I feel like Marie Kondo-ing my own home and giving it a makeover, hoping to integrate some of the clean and clear Japanese design philosophy I just encountered. In this spirit of admiration for Japanese architecture, we’ve curated a collection of simple, tasteful, and heartwarming designs that’ll add a bit of Japanese zen to your otherwise hectic workday! From a minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden to a Japanese-inspired office pod – these intricate structures promise to be the epitome of Japanese warmth and minimalism.
WORLD
architizer.com

Healing Green: Architects Are Breaking Down a Long Tradition of Sterile Healthcare Design

Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. That nature can help cure people both physically and mentally is not a new concept. Architects are using greenery to help combat the sterility of modern healthcare facilities, yet it is not usually not easy to achieve the ideal result. Explore different approaches to ‘green healthcare’ with the following six projects of different sites and sizes.
DESIGN
Variety

‘They Were Like Flower Children’: Susanna Nicchiarelli on ‘Chiara,’ With ‘My Brilliant Friend’ Star Margherita Mazzucco as Saint Clare

With “Chiara,” Susanna Nicchiarelli’s portrait of Saint Clare of Assisi – the 13th century saint born into a wealthy family who at age 18 became a nun after hearing St. Francis preach – the Italian director completes her trilogy of female biopics, segueing from “Nico, 1988” and “Miss Marx,” which both launched from Venice’s Horizons section. With “Chiara,” she makes the leap into the main Venice competition. Nicchiarelli spoke to Variety about what drew her to portraying this prototypical feminist and directing “My Brilliant Friend” star Margherita Mazzucco in the pic’s titular role. Excerpts. What drove you to want to tell...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Artful lodgers: 10 great Arts and Crafts hotels and houses in Britain

With medieval origins and largely built in Tudor times, Owlpen Manor is deeply revered in Arts and Crafts circles. In the 1920s, architect Norman Jewson bought and restored it alongside key Arts and Crafts figure Ernest Gimson, furniture maker and architect, using traditional methods and craftspeople trained by Morris. Still privately owned, Owlpen has a collection of nine self-catering cottages to rent, all of which are dog-friendly, and an estate to explore with miles of glorious woodland walks close at hand. The house – still with its original furnishings – is also open to groups.
TRAVEL
marthastewart.com

Our Place Is a Cookware Destination for Modern, Multicultural Culinarians

Have you ever wondered how to turn your dreams of owning your own business into a reality? We can help. Each week, as part of our Self Made series, we showcase female entrepreneurs-as well as their quality, handmade goods-and share their best advice related to starting, maintaining, and growing your own business.
FOOD & DRINKS
HuffPost

The Most Popular Pet Portrait Artists On Etsy

If a picture is worth a thousand words, a hand-painted portrait of a beloved pet must be worth a million. Commissioning a drawing of your furriest friend is a heartfelt and sentimental way to honor a pet — and it’s also more affordable than you may realize. A...
PETS
ELLE DECOR

From the Archive: A Tour of Some of the World’s Most Elegant Home Libraries

This story originally appeared in the March 1994 issue of ELLE DECOR. For more stories from our archive, subscribe to ELLE DECOR All Access. In the beginning was the word: words engraved on clay tablets, inscribed on papyrus and vellum scrolls, written on parchment, and, by 1455, thanks to Johannes Gutenberg’s invention of moveable type, printed on paper. Today, while it sometimes seems that electronics have taken over, Barnes & Noble continues to build superstores from coast to coast. We haven’t lost our love of books, and one of our favorite rooms is the library. For a lot of us, though, a single room devoted to books is just not enough. Joan Didion reports: “There are books in every room of our house. Fiction and poetry and shelved alphabetically. Books on American politics and history are shelved in some kind of rough chronology—by administration or in some cases by war (Vietnam and the Second World War).
BOOKS & LITERATURE

