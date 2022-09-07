Read full article on original website
The best 2-in-1 laptops for students and creatives on the move in 2022
The best 2-in-1 laptops transform from portable keyboard computer to touchscreen tablet and more. They're perfect back to school devices
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
itechpost.com
Samsung's Older Foldable Phones, Smartwatches are Getting New Features
The One IU update from Samsung gave its earlier foldable phones and smartwatches new capabilities like taskbars for phones and watch faces for smartwatches. Samsung is Providing Its Previous Foldable Phones and Smartwatches with New Features. Starting on Sunday, September 4, Samsung began giving its older foldable phones and smartwatches...
Phone Arena
A16 Bionic explained: what's new in Apple's Pro-grade mobile chip?
Apple says its new A16 Bionic powering the iPhone 14 Pro duo is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, with 16 billion transistors, 4nm manufacturing, and a 40% faster CPU. But how does this matter to your in real use, and what is the actual improvement compared to the previous model?
Useful car gadgets and accessories you need on your next long drive
Are you driving 2 hours to the next state for a fall getaway? Or dreading the 6-hour trip to your parents’ house for Thanksgiving? Either way, you need these car gadgets and accessories for road trips. You want to be prepared for any situation on the road, and the...
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale
If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $1,309 off in the Labor Day sales
Lenovo has been having a great last few years when it comes to the massive variety of laptops they offer; with everything from 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s a little something for everybody, and there are quite a few great Labor Day sales for the brand’s laptops. Take, for example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, an excellent business laptop that has been discounted by Lenovo down to $1,600 from $2,909, a certainly impressive sale.
The Verge
What makes a good laptop?
One of the things about this job is that everyone in your life — from friends to relatives to distant acquaintances and strangers on the internet — asks you questions about laptops all the time. A very common one I hear is also one of the harder ones to answer: “What makes a good laptop?”
Gamespot
MacBook Pro Gets Massive Discount At Best Buy
Apple products rarely receive meaningful discounts, but right now you can grab two of the company's excellent laptops at 20% off their regular retail price. Best Buy is selling both the 14- and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro for $400 less, which works out to $1,599 and $2,099 each, respectively.
TechRadar
Beelink U59 Mini PC review
At the low asking price, the U59 is a complete no-brainer for anyone wanting to create a Firewall or embedded presentation system. And, with 16GB of RAM, it’s also useable for basic PC tasks. Beelink is a Chinese PC maker founded in 2011 that came to broader prominence around...
CNET
Save Big on HyperX Gaming Keyboards and Headsets During This 1-Day Best Buy Sale
Just like your in-game gear, the equipment you use for gaming can be the difference between victory and defeat. And if your setup could use an upgrade, now's the time to buy. Today only, Best Buy is offering big discounts on a selection of HyperX gaming keyboards and headsets, including some of our favorite models on the market right now. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are $100 off at Best Buy today
Just like with Thanksgiving, sometimes the leftovers are the best part. Sifting through some of the remaining deals from the Labor Day weekend, we’ve found some excellent discounts on Samsung’s S8 lineup of tablets. Both the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus, for instance, are discounted by $100 at Best Buy, bringing the prices of the 128GB configurations down to $599.99 and $799.99, respectively.
Save big on this snow white RTX 3070-powered desktop
HP's got an excellent deal on an Omen gaming desktop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card inside for only $1,376 (opens in new tab). This mid-range gaming rig is on sale for $373 off its retail price of $1,749, thanks to a promo code that pushes it from an 'ok deal' to a 'now we're talking' deal.
technewstoday.com
How to Reset Xbox Controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows?
Xbox Wireless Controllers are ready to play on Windows PCs and Xbox consoles alike. The shared ecosystem between both platforms makes it easier than ever. And if you’re having trouble, we’re teaching you an all-in solution. That is: how to reset Xbox controllers?. See, Xbox One and Xbox...
The best gaming mouse pad in 2022 - the top desk mats
We're testing the latest models from a range of brands to ensure you have the highest level of precision when gaming. If you want to get your hands on the best mouse pad, then this is the right place for you. There are a lot of these desk mats on the market, which can make it harder to find one that suits you. However, this also means that you'll probably be able to pick one up at a much lower price point.
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
Shargeek's Storm 2 is a 100W power bank with a see-through design that is absolutely ridiculous
Shargeek Storm 2 is a unique portable power bank with a see-through design that is absolutely gorgeous. Throw in a massive 25600mAh battery and 100W USB PD charging, and you get the best power bank around.
Products of the Week: Bose Earbuds, Dunkin’s Box O’ Beer and a Tabletop Solo Stove
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bose drops the QuietComfort II to upend Apple, Dunkin returns with Harpoon Brewery for the fifth Pumpkin Spice Ale installation, and Solo Stove releases the pint-sized Mesa.
NFL・
pocketnow.com
Today’s Best Deals: 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad mini, and more
Today’s best deals start with the latest version of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is now available for $1,149 after scoring a $150 discount at Amazon.com. This will get you a new laptop with Apple’s new M2 chip, a 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB Ram, 256GB storage space, and the same design as its M1-powered predecessor, which means that you also get to experience the joy of having a Touch Bar, and other great features.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
