South Philly Review
Briefs: September 7, 2022
The Mario Lanza Institute will present a one-hour lecture presentation on Frank Sinatra at the Mario Lanza Museum, 1214 Reed St., on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Entitled “Frank Sinatra ~ A Celebration,” MLI President Bill Ronayne will speak about the life and career of Frank Sinatra and present the legendary song stylist in clips from his films and television appearances. Admission for the Frank Sinatra ~ A Celebration lecture presentation is $20 per person and includes light refreshments. Seating is limited and on a first-come first-paid basis. Street parking is available. For more information, call 215-238-9691. Checks should be made out to Mario Lanza Institute and mailed to Mario Lanza Institute, 1214 Reed St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.
South Philly Review
Hero Thrill Show on Saturday
Jimmy Binns has a way of making things happen. When a beloved show honoring local first responders had reached a critical crossroads 16 years ago, Binns made sure it continued to pay tribute to its heroes. He can be a little bit persuasive. “I asked (Sylvester) Stallone if he wanted...
Community Calendar: September 7, 2022
Meet me on South Street – Starting at 4 p.m. along South Street from Front to 11th Street, many businesses open at noon and most restaurant deals start around 4 p.m. and continue into the evening. This week’s theme: Black Owned Businesses. September 9. Craig Ferguson – At...
Take a stroll on East Passyunk Ave. on Saturday
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, home to more than 160 independently-owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is hosting Second Saturday September Sidewalk Sale and Stroll, an all-day affair of shopping locally-made, Philadelphia-themed, and vintage finds from shops, boutiques, and more, plus pop-ups, and grab-and-go fare, with a line-up of live music and entertainment, onSeptember 10 from morning till night.
Retail, community space opening at Bok
Local artists and makers have a new outlet to sell their wares in the heart of South Philadelphia. Baby Tooth is set to open on Sept. 9 at the Bok Building at 1901 S. 9th St. It is curated by House Cat’s Zissel Aronow, the organizer of the Feminist Flea Market & Craft Fair, which has hosted more than 500 vendors and has raised more than $60,000 for local organizations since it began in 2018.
South Philly Review
Detweiler unveils new exhibition at Paradigm
Paradigm Gallery + Studio, 746 S. 4th St., will host a new exhibition Memory Palace: Down the Rabbit Hole, by Philadelphia artist Sarah Detweiler. Opening Sept. 23, Detweiler’s second showing of work at Paradigm explores new themes of nostalgia and sentimentality by revisiting her own childhood and adolescent memories. The exhibition will feature the artist’s first installation works as well as paintings with hand-stitched embroidered elements. Detweiler’s depiction of shrouded figures continues throughout this body of work, transforming her subjects into embodiments of the memories, moments in time and past experiences that inform her practice.
Local band CLOAKZ thriving with music videos
When Zac Ciancaglini envisioned a music video for his newest song “Head FX,” he didn’t have to go far. Just turn the key and go. The row homes of South Philadelphia whoosh through the rearview mirror as Ciancaglini’s vocals rhythmically guide the way during a choppy night of Uber driving, which sets the backdrop for his band CLOAKZ’ new single “Head FX”.
Pair of South Philly eateries hosting block party
Mike Strauss of Mike’s BBQ, along with Sidecar Bar & Grille, will be hosting a customer appreciation block party on Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 6 p.m. Set to be held at the corner of 22nd and Christian streets outside of Sidecar, the event is being held as a way for both restaurants to thank customers for their support since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
South Philly Review
Briefs: August 30, 2022
Exhibition will showcase FDR Park’s meadows
An exhibition inspired by the meadows in South Philly’s FDR Park will be on display at the F.A.N. Gallery, 221 Arch St., through the month of September. Artist Kate Kern Mundie’s work called “Rest” is landscape and still-life paintings that explore the idea of rest and rejuvenation. The show features landscape paintings about finding nature in the city and getaways by the ocean; still-life paintings of flowers from the community garden of which Kate is a member; or leisurely drinks at a restaurant.
New producer for Fancy Brigades
At a recent news conference at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Fancy Brigades Festival & Finale Trustee Anthony Stagliano Jr. introduced six-time Emmy Award-winning John M. Best as producer, beginning in 2023. Best’s hiring will lead to a transformation of the Fancy Brigades Festival & Finale and a new presentation on television and streaming services.
Community Calendar: August 30, 2022
September 3-4 Made in America – On the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Headliners Bad Bunny and Tyler The Creator with additional performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, & Victoria Monét. For tickets: https://madeinamerica.frontgatetickets.com/event/2j8jwpr3sonyytsj or visit www.madeinamericafest.com.
PTC announces new artistic directors
The Philadelphia Theatre Company recently announced that husband-and-wife team Taibi Magar and Tyler Dobrowsky will serve as the company’s new co-artistic directors. Taking over for Paige Price, who stepped down after a five-year tenure to focus on commercial theater production, the two are expected to start their official duties in September after receiving national acclaim for their work throughout the world of theater prior to joining PTC.
Continuing to manage artist-led initiatives
South Philly native Theresa Rose has been named the inaugural Managing Director of the Recycled Artist In Residency. Rose, a board member and past president of the Passyunk Square Civic Association, will oversee programs as the Northeast Philadelphia organization expands its site. According to its website, RAIR’s mission is to...
South Philly Review
Bhattacharjee opens new exhibition at Da Vinci
Shwarga Bhattacharjee will unveil a new exhibition at the Da Vinci Art Alliance, 704 Catharine St., on Aug. 24. “When the Subaltern Speaks” will run through Sept. 14, highlighting Bhattacherjee’s experience as an immigrant from Bangladesh living in America through a series of abstract paintings, animated illustration and sculpture.
South Philly Review
Money for 2 ‘BIPOC’ cultural institutions
Two South Philly organizations received a large chunk of more than $6 million awarded through Philadelphia’s Cultural Treasures Initiative. The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts and the Brandywine Workshop will receive a combined $780,000 via the William Penn Foundation in collaboration with The Barra Foundation, Neubauer Family Foundation, The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, and Wyncote Foundation.
Help support Jim Burke’s family
Chef Jim Burke, who owned the James Restaurant in Bella Vista from 2007 to 2011, died last week at the age of 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer. Burke leaves behind his wife Kristina and their two children Daniel, 13, and Sadie, 9. Burke also taught culinary classes at Drexel University and later helped repair another restaurant’s troubled work culture. And during his illness, Jim and his family helped fundraise for the LUNGevity Foundation.
Playwright debuts first Philly show
An award-winning local playwright will make his Philly theater debut in a new show at the Drake this week. Dan Kitrosser now calls South Philadelphia home after attending school and working in New York City. His new offering, Hannah + the Healing Stone, will take the stage on Aug. 18 and will run through Aug. 28 at the Drake at 302 S. Hicks St.
Cardella: Why Do So Many Italians Love Trump?
I’m still mystified over the bond between Donald Trump and many Italian-Americans. Despite the events of Jan. 6 of 2021, that bond seems unbroken. Why?. I think back to an incident in a South Philadelphia Acme during the presidential campaign of 2016. While I was shopping, an old friend from work rushed up to me. She was upset, it turns out, with some columns I wrote for this newspaper criticizing Donald Trump. But that wasn’t the shocking part. As a columnist with strong opinions, you get used to some readers disagreeing with you. It was what she said that stunned me. “How could you be against Trump?” she asked, “you’re Italian.”
New gallery opens at Magic Gardens Sept. 9
Paintings by Ashanté Kindle & Khari Turner opens in the galleries at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South St., on Sept. 9. The display of experimental paintings will be on view until Dec. 4. Ashanté Kindle and Khari Turner explore culture and generational lineage through personal narratives in their...
South Philly Review
