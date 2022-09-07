ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is underway!

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s finally here, the Spokane County Interstate Fair! This year’s theme is “All Systems Go!” and celebrates space exploration and aerospace engineering. What all can fairgoers expect? Fun rides, tasty food, musical performances, stage performances, animals, art exhibits, and more will all...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Shakespeare in the Park returns to Riverfront Park this week

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Shakespeare Society is back this week, with the return of Shakespeare in the Park at Riverfront Park. According to Riverfront Park, the event will feature “Goodnight Desdemona”, with a little bit of Alice in Wonderland and a lot of Shakespeare. Shows will...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Riverfront Park seeking naming rights partner for Expo ’74 US Pavilion

SPOKANE, Wash. – Riverfront Park is searching for an exclusive naming rights partner for the Expo ’74 U.S. Pavilion. Spokane Parks & Recreation issued a request for proposals on Sept. 7, with submissions due by Oct. 10. This is the latest request of Riverfront’s initiative to partner with community organizations to provide programming and leverage park funds.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
FOX 28 Spokane

Carl Maxey Center announces celebration of life for Sandy Williams

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Carl Maxey Center announced a celebration of life will be taking place on Sept. 13 for Sandy Williams, the late executive director who died in a float plane crash in the Puget Sound. The event will be at the First Interstate Center of the Arts...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Air quality delay is no match for the Spokane Symphony

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – The Spokane Symphony held it’s annual free Labor Day Weekend concert at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake Tuesday evening. The concert was initially scheduled for Sept. 3, but severely poor air quality forced organizers to reschedule to protect the health performers and attendees. The...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Fire Department hosts free Jr. Firefighter Academy

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane Fire Department, SAFE Kids Spokane, the Downtown Spokane Partnership and River Park Square are partnering for the annual Kids Junior Fire Academy. The Kids Junior Fire Academy is open to “kids” of all ages, and will provide an opportunity for attendees to...
SPOKANE, WA
Beck
spotonidaho.com

The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)

Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes

Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
RATHDRUM, ID
KREM2

Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Grab an extra blanket tonight! Cool air is blowing in this evening – Kris

I think you’ll hear it more than once tomorrow morning; “It feels like FALL!” It’s not quite “sweater weather,” and I don’t think the furnace will click on, but it is going to get cool tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s in many locations, including Spokane. Cool air is blowing in behind a cold front that kicked up the dust around the region Wednesday. If you go to sleep with the window open tonight to take advantage of that cool down, you might wake up to the smell of wildfire smoke. A change in our winds will bring smoke into the region from the north overnight. Otherwise, expect sunny skies for Thursday with a high of 77. That’s average, but it will probably feel like summer is officially over.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

West Hills neighbors sue Catholic Charities, City of Spokane over affordable housing project

SPOKANE, Wash. – A group of people living in the West Hills neighborhood is suing over an affordable housing project slated for the old motel off Government Way. The lawsuit was filed by “Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods” and lists Catholic Charities, Dignity Housing, Empire Health, Sunset Health and the City of Spokane as defendants. “The due process the public comment...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene

SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
SPOKANE, WA

