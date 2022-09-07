Read full article on original website
Pups, paint and a parade kick off the Bright Walls finale in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Dogs, dancing and designs helped launch the first day of the Bright Walls Festival finale in downtown Jackson on Thursday. The Sept. 8 kickoff of the festival was called “Bright Paws” and, aside from the murals being painted on buildings, pups were the day’s main attraction. Molly Turner brought her Great Dane Gus to the event to participate.
Take a step into a Lansing woman’s homegrown paradise
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week in the garden, 6 News Meteorologist Jim Geyer stopped by Carla Iansiti’s home for a tour of her garden. Carla has just about everything you could imagine in her garden, but this year, companion gardening has been big for the “Spartan Tree Hugger.” “So, I have basil, in with […]
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society announces free pet vaccine clinic dates
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) will host a free pet vaccine clinic at the CAHS Space and Neuter Clinic. The organization said on Facebook that the free clinics are for both dogs and cats. The clinics are designed to help pet parents who are experiencing financial challenges. The first clinic is on Tuesday Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Family concerned for missing Livonia mom Kasey DeBat
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
2022 Health Care Angels honored by Jackson Magazine
JACKSON, MI – The 2022 Health Care Angel awards have been presented by Jackson Magazine. The awards, which pay tribute to those who work in Jackson’s healthcare industry, were handed out during a Sept. 6 event at Jackson’s Ella Sharp Museum. Award recipients are nominated by the...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
Did You See Where The Newest Spirit Of Halloween Is In Lansing?
It definitely tells you what time of the year we are in when you begin to see signs start popping up for a particular kind of store. I think you know the store I'm talking about too. One with spooky written all over it for your Halloween desires. Did You...
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
WILX-TV
Eaton Theatre in Charlotte to close for a week to keep theater open long term
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A struggling theater is closing for a week in an attempt to stay open for the long term. The Eaton Theatre in Charlotte has already raised ticket prices twice since January. Prices have risen from $5 to $6.50, but that hasn’t brought in enough money.
WILX-TV
Webberville farm creates an a-maze-ing rivalry corn maze
WEBBERVILE, Mich. (WILX) - Both Michigan State Spartan fans and University of Michigan fans will enjoy the newest corn maze in Mid-Michigan. A local farm in Webberville created a two-in-one maze that features both the Spartans and the Wolverines. The farm designed two mazes in one! Big Kids can enjoy...
Bobcat Bonnie's to take over second space at old Lansing train station
A restaurant called Bobcat Bonnie's will be moving into the second space at the former Lansing train station.
Group threw popcorn, broke stuff, and fought at NCG Cinema in Lansing Twp.
A large group of young people created some serious chaos at NCG Cinema in Lansing Township Saturday night.
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
Murals, music and munchies: Your guide to Jackson’s Bright Walls finale
JACKSON, MI – The final Bright Walls festival is here and organizers are gearing up to send it off with a bang. Murals and entertainment hit the streets one last time in downtown Jackson on Sept. 8-11. A full weekend of events are scheduled. “We’re definitely excited for the...
One woman found dead on side of the road in Jackson County's Summit Township
One woman was found dead in Summit Township near Vandercook Lake, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe it is a hit and run.
Big Dog BBQ closed after fire sparks in kitchen
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson-area BBQ joint is temporarily closed after a small fire broke out in the kitchen on Monday. Fire crews were called at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 5, to Big Dog BBQ, 1200 W. Parnall Road in Blackman Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”
By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
Chelsea history is the focus of 2 upcoming community events
CHELSEA, MI -- Joe Ziolkowski and his wife Abby Hurst have transformed a Chelsea building that once was falling apart into a fresh food market now known as Agricole Farm Stop. There were times, Ziolkowski said, that he “really considered just walking away” from the project at 118 N. Main St., but he didn’t. Now, years later, he’s going to share the story of how he did it during an upcoming Chelsea Historical Society event.
Large, destructive house fire in Troy takes 40 firefighters to subdue
A raging fire at a 5,000 square foot home in Oakland County put dozens of firefighters to the test as it burned in the early morning hours on Thursday, officials said.
