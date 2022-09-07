ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive

Pups, paint and a parade kick off the Bright Walls finale in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, MI – Dogs, dancing and designs helped launch the first day of the Bright Walls Festival finale in downtown Jackson on Thursday. The Sept. 8 kickoff of the festival was called "Bright Paws" and, aside from the murals being painted on buildings, pups were the day's main attraction. Molly Turner brought her Great Dane Gus to the event to participate.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Take a step into a Lansing woman's homegrown paradise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week in the garden, 6 News Meteorologist Jim Geyer stopped by Carla Iansiti's home for a tour of her garden. Carla has just about everything you could imagine in her garden, but this year, companion gardening has been big for the "Spartan Tree Hugger." "So, I have basil, in with […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Capital Area Humane Society announces free pet vaccine clinic dates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) will host a free pet vaccine clinic at the CAHS Space and Neuter Clinic. The organization said on Facebook that the free clinics are for both dogs and cats. The clinics are designed to help pet parents who are experiencing financial challenges. The first clinic is on Tuesday Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family concerned for missing Livonia mom Kasey DeBat

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
WILX-TV

Webberville farm creates an a-maze-ing rivalry corn maze

WEBBERVILE, Mich. (WILX) - Both Michigan State Spartan fans and University of Michigan fans will enjoy the newest corn maze in Mid-Michigan. A local farm in Webberville created a two-in-one maze that features both the Spartans and the Wolverines. The farm designed two mazes in one! Big Kids can enjoy...
WEBBERVILLE, MI
MLive

Big Dog BBQ closed after fire sparks in kitchen

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson-area BBQ joint is temporarily closed after a small fire broke out in the kitchen on Monday. Fire crews were called at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 5, to Big Dog BBQ, 1200 W. Parnall Road in Blackman Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Chelsea history is the focus of 2 upcoming community events

CHELSEA, MI -- Joe Ziolkowski and his wife Abby Hurst have transformed a Chelsea building that once was falling apart into a fresh food market now known as Agricole Farm Stop. There were times, Ziolkowski said, that he "really considered just walking away" from the project at 118 N. Main St., but he didn't. Now, years later, he's going to share the story of how he did it during an upcoming Chelsea Historical Society event.
CHELSEA, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

