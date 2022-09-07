The family of Chris Kaba have called for the Met Police officer involved in his shooting to be “immediately suspended”. Kaba, 24, was shot in Streatham Hill on Monday following a pursuit that saw the Audi he was driving hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street. He was unarmed, and died after a single shot was fired by a Met Police officer from the Specialist Firearms Command unit while police attempted to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a homicide investigation into the incident, but the...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 31 MINUTES AGO