Family of Chris Kaba demand Met Police officer be ‘immediately suspended’
The family of Chris Kaba have called for the Met Police officer involved in his shooting to be “immediately suspended”. Kaba, 24, was shot in Streatham Hill on Monday following a pursuit that saw the Audi he was driving hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street. He was unarmed, and died after a single shot was fired by a Met Police officer from the Specialist Firearms Command unit while police attempted to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a homicide investigation into the incident, but the...
