In some ways, the chefs of the Food Network are like one giant family that eats really well whether alone or together. Bobby Flay shared the spotlight with Anne Burrell in "BBQ Brawl," while Guy Fieri shared an afternoon of calzones and pizzas with his fellow spiky-haired coworker on "Guy's Big Bite" (per Food Network). Flay has not only appeared on the "Rachael Ray Show," but Ray has been a guest on "Beat Bobby Flay" multiple times. She has also shared hosting duties with Fieri on "Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off." Bobby Flay and Michael Symon have been buddies for years with Symon reprising Flay's former role in "Throwdown" (via People), while Fieri visited Symon's Cleveland BBQ restaurant in "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Scott Conant has participated in "Beat Bobby Flay," and has also shared a holiday meal on "Guy's Ranch Kitchen."

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO