Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line's Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment

The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… hell even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, what better time than now to take a look back at one of my favorite Carrie Underwood moments. Back in 2020, the FGL boys shared an Instagram […] The post Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
Gwen Stefani Gets 2 Standing Ovations at in-Person Opry Debut as Blake Shelton Is 'Beside Himself'

Stefani and Shelton performed their duets "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody but You" during the event Gwen Stefani just got her Grand Ole Opry shining moment! On Saturday night, Blake Shelton returned to the legendary stage and performed two back-to-back shows. During the event, the country star brought out wife Stefani for a memorable performance, which also marked her in-person Grand Ole Opry debut. Stefani, 52, joined Shelton, 46, for a performance of "Nobody but You" and "Happy Anywhere." In between songs, Stefani thanked the crowd for the...
Brad Paisley Delivers Unique 'Whiskey Lullaby' Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO

Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
Maren Morris Flatters Her Feet in See-Through Pumps & Models Sparkling Navy Dress for CMT Giants: Vince Gill

Maren Morris brought slick glamour to Nashville for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event on Monday night, honoring its namesake singer-songwriter. For the occasion, the “Middle” singer shone on the red carpet in a deep navy blue dress. The sleeveless number featured a curved high neckline and all-over thin sequins, layered to create a feathered effect. A slick thigh-high slit, as well as shiny silver earrings, completed Morris’ ensemble. When it came to footwear, Morris slipped into a pair of clear pumps. Her glossy PVC style featured uppers with triangular toes and closed counters. Though the set’s heels were not visible, it’s...
Camila Cabello on Feeling Like the Underdog Coach on 'The Voice' — Watch!

"The Voice" has released a new promo featuring Camila Cabello, and the singer says she feels like the underdog coach up against Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton! But Camila is sharing her coaching insight with "Extra" in a new interview — and why she thinks she has a bit of a leg up. "The Voice" returns to NBC on September 19.
Camila Cabello Says She 'Didn't Prepare' Herself for Friendly Banter with Blake Shelton on The Voice

Camila Cabello joins season 22 of The Voice as a first-time coach alongside veterans Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend Camila Cabello went into her new coaching role on The Voice without any expectations. In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the Familia artist, 25, said that she "didn't prepare" herself for what to expect with her fellow coach, Blake Shelton — who is known on the reality competition series for his friendly banter with the other stars. "I didn't prepare myself at all," Cabello tells PEOPLE. "I...
