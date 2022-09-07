Read full article on original website
California’s fast food regulation headed to ballot | Dan Walters
The California Legislature, at times dominated by progressive Democrats, and Gov. Gavin Newsom enact legislation that targets specific industries and the industries respond with ballot measures to overturn or modify what the politicians have wrought. It happened twice in 2020.
Bet on passage for big time sports gambling | Thomas Elias
If you’re a gambling man or woman (and two of this fall’s seven California ballot propositions are about gaming), don’t bet the house against either November’s Prop. 26 or Prop. 27. Both these competing initiatives aim to legalize what once was criminal in this state. Legalizing...
Complaint filed with state alleging illegal Santa Ynez River water use by cannabis cultivators
A complaint alleging most of the cannabis cultivators along the Santa Ynez River are illegally using surface flows for irrigation amid California’s worst drought has been filed with the State Water Resources Control Board, which said it will investigate. Marc Chytilo, attorney for Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis,...
Restoring trails along Refugio Road to create a more connected Santa Ynez Valley | Guest Commentary
My first day of first grade is still vividly etched in my memory — the day I rode my bike to school for the very first time. I grew impatient as my Dad reviewed the lessons of my bike safety class. I was just eager to take off. It meant independence; freedom; self-reliance.
