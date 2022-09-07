Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.
On Thursday morning September 8, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the city of Washington, D.C. This is in response to the migrants that have arrived from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey over the past few months. Governor Abbott has asked for support from the federal government as millions of migrants have crossed the Texas-Mexican border over the past year.
D.C. Delays Planned Inspections Of Marijuana Gifting Stores
D.C. officials are delaying plans to inspect the city’s many marijuana gifting stores this week, deepening the confusion around the maybe-legal, maybe-not industry that continues to grow across the city. The planned inspections were announced a month ago, with D.C. officials saying that after Labor Day they would be...
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
DC Man Sentenced For Role In Night Of Violence Across Maryland, Virginia
A Washington, DC man will spend more than a decade in prison for his role in a day of terror that involved a violent armed robbery and two armed carjackings in Maryland and Virginia, federal officials announced. Rashaun Onley, 23, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by...
Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds
Prince George’s County Angela Alsobrooks (D) held a press conference on Labor Day to announce a controversial decision to step up enforcement of a... The post Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds appeared first on Maryland Matters.
bethesdamagazine.com
Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine available in Montgomery County
The bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration has come to Montgomery County. The county currently has about 1,100 doses of the bivalent booster vaccine, and officials are encouraging residents to make an appointment in advance if they want the vaccine. “The bivalent booster includes...
Washington DC Area Restaurant Under Fire For Introducing 9/11 Themed “Patriotic Seafood Sunday” Menu
The 21st anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on the United States is coming up this Sunday. While I was too young to remember specific details about the day, there’s no denying the impact this event had and continues to have with rebounding effects on the way Americans think and live their lives. No doubt, it’s one of the worst days in American history.
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Health Dept. rolls out updated COVID boosters, 277 shots administered day one
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Newly updated COVID-19 boosters intended to better protect against variants of the virus began rolling out across the DMV on Wednesday. The Fairfax County Health Department said its clinics administered a total of 277 of those shots by day's end. "It was hard to...
Commercial Observer
National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center
National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
Two injured, including teenager, after DC shooting
Two people are injured after a shooting Thursday evening in Southeast.
Some in DC calling for curfew enforcement
WASHINGTON — Leaders in Prince George's County will begin enforcing a curfew this weekend, citing an increase in gun violence and carjackings in the county. Now, some voices in the District are urging leaders there to do the same. Community leaders like former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Christopher Hawthorne in...
WJLA
Metro operator's 'heroic' actions lauded after Eastern Market Station fire: officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Metro train operator is hospitalized after a small fire at the Eastern Market Station Friday morning, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials said. At approximately 9:30 a.m. a fire was reported aboard a train at Eastern Market, according to officials. A Metro spokesperson tells...
NBC Washington
Pedestrian, 25, Killed in Southeast DC Hit-and-Run
A 25-year-old woman died after a driver ran a red light in Southeast D.C., hit her and left, authorities say. Jasmine Butler, of Southeast, was the victim, D.C. police said Tuesday. According to an initial investigation, Butler was crossing Southern Avenue at Wheeler Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when...
Juvenile Among Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
Metro worker taken to hospital after fire on train in DC
Members of DC Fire and EMS took a Metro worker to the hospital Friday morning for evaluation after a fire started on a train at the Eastern Market station.
‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community
Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
NBC Washington
Former Virginia Elections Official Charged With Corrupt Conduct
The former elections registrar in Prince William County has been indicted on felony charges that include corrupt conduct in office. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment Wednesday but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct. The indictment includes two felony counts — corrupt conduct...
fox5dc.com
Mother who gave birth in SUV near US Capitol shares her experience with FOX 5
WASHINGTON - 1-day-old Quinn Williams just couldn’t wait anymore. "We were coming down Constitution Avenue and the contractions were rapid-fire and one contraction came, I had an urge to push, and I saw, there was 15 minutes until we got to GW, and I said ‘Mom, we’re not going to make it,’" Christina Hanson told FOX 5.
