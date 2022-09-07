ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Jobs of the week, September 7

By TownLift // Laura M
 8 days ago
Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard.

Twisted Fern is hiring a Front of House Manager. This is a full-time salaried position.  Twisted Fern is a small, independent, and top-rated restaurant committed to honoring the roots of its ingredients with a twist of creativity.

Black Tie Skis, Switchback Sports, Karl Malone Chevrolet, and Abode Luxury Rentals are hiring as well.

Employers, are you hiring? Your first job post is on the house!


