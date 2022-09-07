ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Twenty percent of WA suicides are veterans, here’s where veterans can find help

By Alyse Messmer-Smith, Shaun Goodwin
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yj5bb_0hlKd4y300

September marked the start of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month , and Sept. 4 the start of Suicide Prevention Awareness week in the United States. A month to raise awareness about suicide began in 2008, according to The National Child Traumatic Stress Network , which provides helpful resources and information, as does the American Counseling Association .

Veterans are provided with additional resources due to the high suicide rate among them compared to the general population.

Veteran advocacy organizations like Stop Soldier Suicide estimate that 120,000 veterans have committed suicide since 2001. Researchers at Brown University noted in a study published in June 2021 that this accounts for about 23% of all deaths among post-9/11 active duty soldiers and veterans.

According to the most recent data available from 2019, veterans have a 52.3% greater chance of committing suicide than non-veterans, according to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwrAM_0hlKd4y300
Veterans were 52.3% more likely to commit suicide than non-veterans in 2019, but the peak was in 2017 when veterans were 66.3% more likely. National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report

Among individual groups, the rate of suicide among veterans in the LGBTQ+ community is seven times higher than their peers who did not serve. From 2001 to 2019, veterans between the ages of 18 to 34 had the highest suicide rate, with 44.4 veterans per 100,000 committing suicide.

Veterans in Washington state

In 2019, 255 veterans died by suicide in Washington state, accounting for 20% of all suicides in the state, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

About 517,912 veterans live in Washington state according to 2016-2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 7% of Washington’s total population.

Washington state has additional resources available for veterans and their families.

The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs connects veterans with the benefits and services they have earned during their time in the military, but the department also has a counseling and wellness division.

Veterans can become connected to Washington resources such as readjustment, bereavement and military sexual trauma counseling, as well as more mental health and suicide prevention resources.

The department also has a Washington map that shows veteran resources in each county.

Suicide prevention awareness resources

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs launched the Veterans Crisis Line in 2007, a 24-hour hotline available to veterans, their families and friends. The hotline can be reached by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, texting 838255, or by chatting online.

Since its launch, the hotline has answered more than 3.9 million calls and dispatched emergency services to a caller in crisis over 119,000 times, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs .

Make the Connection is another option that connects veterans with stories from other veterans and potential solutions and resources to issues affecting their mental health. The website includes videos of veterans and their family members sharing stories of their struggles and experiences and how they worked through them.

The Department of Veteran Affairs recommends several phone apps to help veterans, such as PTSD Coach , AIMS for Anger Management and Beyond MST (Military Sex Trauma).

Local Veteran resources in Washington counties

▪ The Whatcom County Veterans Program helps local veterans be connected to their benefits and services such as medical, housing and education.

▪ For veterans in Pierce County, the Pierce County Veterans Program provides local resources, an assistance fund and a veterans advisory board.

▪ The Thurston County Veterans’ Assistance Program helps provide veterans with housing and other needs.

▪ Veterans in Grant County can receive rent or mortgage assistance, medical assistance and food assistance through Grant County Veterans Services .

Comments / 5

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gov. Inslee sets date for end to Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that Washington’s COVID-19 emergency orders and the years-long state of emergency are set to end by Oct. 31. According to an update delivered by the governor during a Thursday news conference, nearly 75% of Inslee’s 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, while an additional 13 health care related orders will end Oct. 27.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Inslee announces end to Washington's COVID emergency orders

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders are finally set to expire. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is ending the orders and state of emergency by October 31. There were 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders Inslee has put into place since the pandemic started, most are already...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
County
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
Big Country News

State of Washington Won't Look Into Costs of Copying California's gas car Sales ban

The Washington Department of Ecology has decided not to do a cost analysis of adopting California's prohibition on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles, drawing criticism. California regulators passed a measure in August requiring all new sales of passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. It doesn’t ban the use of gas-powered vehicles or the sale of used vehicles.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Affairs#Brown University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
KREM2

Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo

LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
POULSBO, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Murray camp calls Smiley ‘extremist’ for appearing at same event as Dinesh D’Souza

SPOKANE, Wash. — The general election is just under two months away, and Washington’s Senator candidates are in a fierce duel. Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and her supporters criticized her opponent Republican Tiffany Smiley for an appearance with Dinesh D’Souza, a man who continuously pushes conspiracies over the 2020 election. “Tiffany Smiley doing an event with a ‘big lie’ conspiracy...
WASHINGTON STATE
rentonreporter.com

Washington healthcare providers will begin offering COVID vaccine boosters

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) and healthcare providers across the state will shortly begin offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are targeted at the Omicron variant. The DOH’s decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccines, in addition to recommendations...
WASHINGTON STATE
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
4K+
Followers
300
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy