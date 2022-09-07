ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

CNN

The best toasters of 2022

Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
yankodesign.com

The Boomerang bed features an integrated table + storage area making it ideal for small homes

Our bedroom is our haven, our safe space, to which we rush after a bad day at work or simply a bad day in general. My bedroom is my private kingdom, and my bed its bejeweled crown. We all know the importance and need for a great bed. And, we have for sure come across some amazing beds – for example, the HiBed with its 70-inch retractable screen and health monitoring system. Another bed that we came across recently was the Boomerang Bed. Although it isn’t quite as techy and smart as the HiBed… its immense functionality and USP lay in its very simplicity.
goodmorningamerica.com

27 stylish hats to celebrate Fall Hat Month starting at $11

We're scouring for all the best fall wardrobe finds and the perfect fall hat is currently top of mind. After all, hats are a great accessory to mix up your regular fall look -- and who doesn't want a little extra warmth on those chillier days?. Whether you're shopping for...
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
ETOnline.com

Save up to $200 on Cordless Vacuums and Air Purifiers at Dyson's Sale

Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. Dyson's Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers.
goodmorningamerica.com

16 quick and easy Halloween costumes and accessories for adults

Believe it or not, Halloween is fast approaching -- and there's nothing worse than having to put together a last-minute costume. This year, we're shopping early for all of the best adult Halloween costumes so we're ready to go on Oct. 31. Plus, we've got t-shirts, accessories, headbands and more...
TheDailyBeast

New York Fashion Week Revels in the Power of Color

DauphinetteMeandering through the Dauphinette collection is akin to exploring an art gallery, with each garment an artistic celebration of oft overlooked materials. Some looks are delicate celebrations of nature, like the flowing yellow pants adorned with cherry blossoms, while others take an edgier approach to everyday resources, such as the upcycled leather dress affixed with a 1940s mail slot. The kitchen table is on display, with purses made of French pastries and a show-stopping ivory dress composed of more than 400 real eggshells. In venerating the leftovers, the Dauphinette collection is a thoughtful commentary on beauty as it abounds our...
CNET

Save Over 60% on Desks and Chairs During Office Depot's Furniture Event

Office Depot is back with another furniture sale, this time with savings of over 60%. You'll find deals on office chairs and desks that will help you be as productive as possible when you're working on playing online. If you're staying at home for work indefinitely, you're probably going to...
butterwithasideofbread.com

BUTTERSCOTCH POKE CAKE

Butterscotch poke cake is an incredible cake perfect for butterscotch lovers! Starts with a cake mix & has butterscotch chips & pudding mix included!. There’s plenty of delicious butterscotch flavor in every slice. From the butterscotch flavored pudding mixture to the butterscotch whipped cream on top, this sweet dessert is heavenly and well balanced. Serve it up at your next party or barbecue and watch how fast the compliments start rolling in.
AOL Corp

Who knew you could get a kitchen appliance that's both powerful and pretty?

Guilt-free deliciousness is that most elusive of eating experiences. No wonder the world has gone gaga for air fryers — all the flavor with just a fraction of the grease! But they aren't the prettiest of kitchen gadgets to leave out on the counter. And we all know that out of sight means out of mind, which isn't helpful when you are trying to eat better. Thanks to Drew Barrymore, you no longer have to choose between health and good looks. Her Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer promises to make all your Southern-fried dreams come true — and it'll look good doing it. Right now, you can get one for just $89.
AOL Corp

Robot manicure shakes up multibillion dollar nail industry

Robotics is revolutionizing how we live our everyday lives — including how we get our nails done. Clockwork, the company behind the first manicure robot, recently reached a deal with Target (TGT) to include its robots in six U.S. locations, including stores in Texas, California, and Minnesota. Clockwork’s manicure...
