As I am sure you are aware, the U.S. Coast Guard maintains a considerable presence here on Long Beach Island, providing a wide range of services to the public. The Coast Guard Auxiliary and especially Flotilla 7-12 support the active duty Coast Guard and the state of New Jersey in a number of ways including providing boat safety courses to the general public so they can be registered in the state to operate boats on the waterways.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO