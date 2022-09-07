Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thesandpaper.net
Southern, Barnegat and Pinelands Programs Could Have Exciting Seasons This Fall
This season could be an exciting one for the local girls soccer teams. Each one has brought back some experienced and talented players. Case in point: Southern Regional. The Rams lost much of the team to graduation following last year’s 6-6-3 campaign, but they have one of the most exciting and dangerous scorers in Ocean County, a really solid goalkeeper and a good supporting cast.
thesandpaper.net
Southern, Pinelands, Barnegat Squads Cycling in New, Returning Players to Singles Positions
Sometimes the cycles are such among girls tennis lineups that, at some point, most or all of the singles positions receive a new crop of players, or at least one or two who had played in doubles positions during previous seasons. All three local high school squads are in such a position this fall.
thesandpaper.net
Barnegat Runners Dominate at Fire Company 5-K Race
Nearly 300 runners of various ages participated in the Barnegat Township Volunteer Fire Co.’s 19th annual Stop Drop and Run on Sept. 3. The event, featuring a 5K and 10K, began and ended at the township dock, sending runners on a winding course over bayfront and lagoon areas off Bayshore Drive.
thesandpaper.net
Barnegat Quakers Present Concert Sept. 18
The Barnegat Quakers will feature a concert by Niyonu Spann on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. People can attend in person at the Quaker meeting house on East Bay Avenue or join in through Zoom. Niyonu will share songs from her latest album, Spirit Fuel, which was released in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesandpaper.net
At This Business, the Storage Unit Comes to Your Home
Earlier this year, Loaded Storage opened at 250 Route 9, Suite 3 in Barnegat Township near the Waretown border. Instead of driving to put things in a storage unit, through Loaded Storage the unit comes to your home in the form of 8- by 16-foot containers 8 feet tall. They can be utilized whether you’re updating your home, recovering from a flood or fire, or preparing to list your home for sale.
thesandpaper.net
Semper Paratus!
As I am sure you are aware, the U.S. Coast Guard maintains a considerable presence here on Long Beach Island, providing a wide range of services to the public. The Coast Guard Auxiliary and especially Flotilla 7-12 support the active duty Coast Guard and the state of New Jersey in a number of ways including providing boat safety courses to the general public so they can be registered in the state to operate boats on the waterways.
thesandpaper.net
Local Music Students Featured in Recital
Students of the Sharon Hood Music Studio in Little Egg Harbor Township will perform a recital on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Tuckerton branch of the Ocean County Library. Ten students, ages 10 to 17, will demonstrate their talents and abilities on songs including “Beauty and The...
thesandpaper.net
Help Food Drive Feed Families of Active-Duty Troops
Local people can help as the Military Support Alliance of New Jersey “Food Warriors” Food Drive is underway through September to collect food and monetary donations for active-duty troops who are in need of food supplies to feed their families. The Van Dyk Group is reaching out with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesandpaper.net
Tips to Keep Kids Healthy as They Return to School
The season for rules, books, and teachers’ dirty looks is only days away. The Ocean County Health Department has released some recommendations to help your children show up for the first day of school bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. “The start of a new school year can put pressure on children...
thesandpaper.net
DEP to Hold Virtual Public Meeting to Launch Wharton State Forest Use Survey
The state Department of Environmental Protection will host the first in a series of virtual public stakeholder meetings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, to unveil a survey that will be used to develop an access and use plan for Wharton State Forest. At 124,350 acres, Wharton State Forest is the largest tract of land within the New Jersey State Park system, and it has more than 800,000 visitors annually.
thesandpaper.net
We Can Do Better
As reported by the AP on Aug. 23, the Virginia utility commission (State Corporation Commission) has approved an application for a huge offshore wind farm off Virginia Beach, but with one huge provision recommended by the state attorney general’s Division of Consumer Counsel. The provision is that the utility guarantee 42% capacity factor for generation on a three-year average basis. If the guarantee is not met, then the utility is responsible for the added cost of buying replacement power from the grid.
