Chase involving stolen car reaches speeds up to 100 miles per hour in Wake County
Raleigh, N.C. — A man is in custody after a chase involving a stolen car reached up to 100 miles per hour on Friday night. State Highway Patrol said the chase started in Garner and went to Raleigh. The stolen car's driver also side-swiped two other cars near Avent Ferry Road and Gorman Street in Raleigh, according to SHP.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Chapel Hill on Thursday night. The crash occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive. Chapel Hill officers showed up to the scene around 9:15 and learned someone was hit by a vehicle.
Roseboro (NC) Fire Chief Fed Up With Calls for Dead Chickens Spilled on Roads
Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman is dealing with an unusual problem – repeated hazmat calls for chicken parts dropped in the road. Coleman says trucks coming from a food processor are dropping the parts as they travel from the plant, WRAL reports. The result is apparatus responding and staying...
School dismissal causes hours of delayed traffic on Capital Boulevard in Youngsville
Wednesday afternoon brought a second day of headaches for drivers along Capital Boulevard in Youngsville, where the pick-up line for students heading home from a new school is causing miles of traffic back-ups. Businesses near the new Wake Preparatory Academy say the heavy traffic is hurting their bottom line. Viewer...
NC fire chief raises concerns about spills from Sampson County factory
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. NC fire chief raises concerns about spills from Sampson County factory. Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman said his staff has responded to three hazmat spills...
Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring
The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
Man Held In Smithfield Area Burglary
SMITHFIELD – A 22 year-old man is accused of breaking into the home of an elderly couple on Turnage Road near Smithfield. The incident was reported around 1:00am Monday, September 5th. The couple was reportedly awakened by the sounds of someone banging on a door, then heard the suspect...
Train Stopping at N.C. State Fair
RALEIGH – It’s almost time for the N.C. State Fair and one of the most convenient ways to get there is by taking NC By Train. The N.C. State Fair runs Oct. 13 – 23. NC By Train will make stops at the fairgrounds, 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh, twice a day, 9:56 a.m. and 3:11 p.m.
Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
New Franklin County K-12 charter school scrutinized for causing traffic problems
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New Franklin County K-12 charter school scrutinized for causing traffic problems. All students at Wake Preparatory Academy start and finish school at the same time,...
'Nails in tires': Shoppers frustrated with ongoing Seaboard station construction, parking
Construction of a Raleigh building is costing shoppers like Paula Davis' son a pretty penny just to come to work each day at Seaboard Station.
‘Get ready for green.’ New traffic app helps Cary residents get around town more safely.
The town is making the Glance TravelSafely app available to residents for free.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
Johnston County man wins $1M after purchasing scratch-off at convenience store
Four Oaks, N.C. — A stop at a Johnston County convenience store made a man $1 million richer. Guerro Anchondo Carmono, of Kenly, bought a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off and earned the top prize. Carmona bought the ticket from Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. Highway 210 in Four Oaks.
Chatham County's small towns and rural areas are about to see a population surge
Chatham County's small towns and rural areas are about to see a population surge. In 2020, about 80,000 people lived in Chatham County. That number could boom with the addition of three big manufacturing plants, but leaders say it is growth they have prepared for. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie...
Wolfspeed to build chip manufacturing plant in NC, bringing 1,800 jobs to Chatham County
The incoming chip manufacturing facility said it expects to invest $5 billion in Chatham County. It’s the second massive economic project the county has landed this year.
Cost of proposed Greater Triangle Commuter Rail increases
On Tuesday afternoon, Go Triangle staff presented results of a two year study about a proposed line which would run from West Durham all the way to Garner or Clayton. The presentation prompted a passionate discussion from Durham County Commissioners over the future of commuter rail – and the challenges this new transit faces.
Luxury townhomes stoke ‘missing middle’ tension between Raleigh leaders and neighbors
“To me, and I’ve lived here since 1971, Raleigh’s mayor and City Council have lost their collective mind,” said one Hayes Barton resident.
Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the metal bands’ show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek with Mongolian metal band The Hu
