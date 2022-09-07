ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

WRAL

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Chapel Hill on Thursday night. The crash occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive. Chapel Hill officers showed up to the scene around 9:15 and learned someone was hit by a vehicle.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Cleveland, NC
WRAL News

Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring

The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Held In Smithfield Area Burglary

SMITHFIELD – A 22 year-old man is accused of breaking into the home of an elderly couple on Turnage Road near Smithfield. The incident was reported around 1:00am Monday, September 5th. The couple was reportedly awakened by the sounds of someone banging on a door, then heard the suspect...
SMITHFIELD, NC
bladenonline.com

Train Stopping at N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH – It’s almost time for the N.C. State Fair and one of the most convenient ways to get there is by taking NC By Train. The N.C. State Fair runs Oct. 13 – 23. NC By Train will make stops at the fairgrounds, 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh, twice a day, 9:56 a.m. and 3:11 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Cost of proposed Greater Triangle Commuter Rail increases

On Tuesday afternoon, Go Triangle staff presented results of a two year study about a proposed line which would run from West Durham all the way to Garner or Clayton. The presentation prompted a passionate discussion from Durham County Commissioners over the future of commuter rail – and the challenges this new transit faces.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

