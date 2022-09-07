ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wraltechwire.com

Where will Wolfspeed find, train new workers? NC A&T to help

DURHAM – Wolfspeed will receive community college training support to help build a workforce of more than 1,800 to man its future semiconductor plant in Chatham County. Another partner will be North Carolina A&T. Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said that it’s opening up new opportunities at their plant for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
Durham, NC
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Durham, NC
Industry
WRAL

North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Durham Life Science#Medpharmics#Gho Capital#Native American#African American
wraltechwire.com

Duke autism center lands $12M grant to develop artificial intelligence tools

DURHAM – The Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development has been awarded a $12 million federal grant to develop artificial intelligence tools for detecting autism during infancy and identifying brain-based biomarkers of autism. The grant, from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, extends the Duke...
DURHAM, NC
wraltechwire.com

Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WILMINGTON, NC
wraltechwire.com

RTI International lands $4M grant to support ‘Build Back Better Regional Challenge’

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – RTI International has landed a $4 million federal grant to “support the Build Back Better Regional Challenge.”. “In its role, RTI will partner with the [Ohio-based] State Science and Technology Institute to coordinate and lead a Community of Practice (CoP) that will build long-term connections between the challenge’s 60 finalist coalitions,” RTI, an international nonprofit research organization, said in Thursday’s announcement.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Industry
rtands.com

The cost and timetable are in: Study gives clearer picture of rail project in Research Triangle, N.C.

You can put a big, red circle around the price of a new commuter line for the Research Triangle in North Carolina. A new study revealed it would cost about $3 billion to complete an extension of more than 40 miles, and construction could start as late as 2035. The starting point for the route would be West Durham and it could reach as far as the Auburn community in Wake County and Clayton. Phased construction will most likely happen, with Durham and Raleigh involved in the first phase.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Foreclosures in Wake County are surging – up 425% from a year ago

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including tracking mortgage rates as of today and an increasing rate of foreclosures, topics of this week’s reports. And the author of the report, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Developer proposes revitalization of Braggtown neighborhood in north Durham, including affordable housing

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council heard from the public Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Durham Braggtown residents ask developer to consider even more affordable apartments

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council heard from the public Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
wraltechwire.com

Where the tech jobs are surging: Charlotte 10th, Raleigh 23rd in new study

CHARLOTTE – Employers in Charlotte and Raleigh are continuing to seek talented technology workers, with the Charlotte job market showing a dramatic increase in the number of technology job postings, according to a new report from recruiting website Dice.com. The report, which tracked 25 U.S. cities and regions, found...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy