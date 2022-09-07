You can put a big, red circle around the price of a new commuter line for the Research Triangle in North Carolina. A new study revealed it would cost about $3 billion to complete an extension of more than 40 miles, and construction could start as late as 2035. The starting point for the route would be West Durham and it could reach as far as the Auburn community in Wake County and Clayton. Phased construction will most likely happen, with Durham and Raleigh involved in the first phase.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO