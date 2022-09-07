Read full article on original website
Wolfspeed announces $5 billion investment in Chatham County, largest in NC history
Wolfspeed will build a new semiconductor plant at a 400-acre site in Chatham County with an estimated investment of $5 billion and a commitment to create more than 1,800 jobs paying $77,000 a year on average. But it’s going to cost North Carolina tax payers some $1 billion in a variety of tax incentives.
wraltechwire.com
Where will Wolfspeed find, train new workers? NC A&T to help
DURHAM – Wolfspeed will receive community college training support to help build a workforce of more than 1,800 to man its future semiconductor plant in Chatham County. Another partner will be North Carolina A&T. Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe said that it’s opening up new opportunities at their plant for...
wraltechwire.com
North Carolina pays $1B price to land Wolfspeed plant over offer from New York
RALEIGH – Wolfspeed’s planned $5 billion investment in North Carolina is coming with some big costs: $1 billion in state and local tax incentives, grants, training and a direct appropriation from the General Assembly. Of that amount, more than half is coming from Chatham County – the site of the plant – and nearby Siler City.
Broadband provider investing $50M for ultra fast internet in Durham, Orange counties
DURHAM – Internet users wanting faster speeds will soon have another option for service with High Point-based Lumos saying it will invest $50 million to expand its network in portions of Durham and Orange Counties. Lumos recently received a $7 million grant from the state of North Carolina to...
WRAL
North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
Help wanted: More than 3,000 jobs available in Triangle at these 27 firms
RALEIGH – Triangle employers continue to seek talented workers to fill thousands of open roles in the region, including more than 3,400 roles at 27 notable companies with a presence in the region. Still, current job openings at these 27 companies have fallen by more than 200 open roles since last week, according to WRAL TechWire’s Jobs Report.
WRAL
Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
wraltechwire.com
Duke autism center lands $12M grant to develop artificial intelligence tools
DURHAM – The Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development has been awarded a $12 million federal grant to develop artificial intelligence tools for detecting autism during infancy and identifying brain-based biomarkers of autism. The grant, from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, extends the Duke...
wraltechwire.com
Battery manufacturer picks Alamance County for $40M expansion, new jobs
RALEIGH – More jobs focusing on battery production are coming to North Carolina, this time in Alamance County. Sunlight Group will receive some $1.6 million in state and local tax incentives to expand its plant in Mebane in order to manufacture lithium ion batteries. The company plans to add...
wraltechwire.com
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington
WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
wraltechwire.com
RTI International lands $4M grant to support ‘Build Back Better Regional Challenge’
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – RTI International has landed a $4 million federal grant to “support the Build Back Better Regional Challenge.”. “In its role, RTI will partner with the [Ohio-based] State Science and Technology Institute to coordinate and lead a Community of Practice (CoP) that will build long-term connections between the challenge’s 60 finalist coalitions,” RTI, an international nonprofit research organization, said in Thursday’s announcement.
Gov. Cooper expected to make formal announcement on new Chatham County semiconductor plant
On Friday morning, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce a multi-billion dollar facility that will be built in Chatham County. WRAL TechWire first broke the news last week that Wolfspeed, formerly known as Cree, is expanding. The semiconductor chip manufacturing plant could bring 1,800 jobs to the...
rtands.com
The cost and timetable are in: Study gives clearer picture of rail project in Research Triangle, N.C.
You can put a big, red circle around the price of a new commuter line for the Research Triangle in North Carolina. A new study revealed it would cost about $3 billion to complete an extension of more than 40 miles, and construction could start as late as 2035. The starting point for the route would be West Durham and it could reach as far as the Auburn community in Wake County and Clayton. Phased construction will most likely happen, with Durham and Raleigh involved in the first phase.
Foreclosures in Wake County are surging – up 425% from a year ago
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including tracking mortgage rates as of today and an increasing rate of foreclosures, topics of this week’s reports. And the author of the report, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in North Carolina.
wraltechwire.com
‘New energy’ for Johnston County: An in-depth look at med device firm BD’s latest NC expansion
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – BD, a global medical device manufacturer with four North Carolina sites, including an East Coast distribution center in the Johnston County community of Four Oaks, on Tuesday announced plans for a potential $30 million expansion there that will create 22 new jobs. Founded in 1897...
Durham Braggtown residents ask developer to consider even more affordable apartments
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council heard from the public Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
wraltechwire.com
Where the tech jobs are surging: Charlotte 10th, Raleigh 23rd in new study
CHARLOTTE – Employers in Charlotte and Raleigh are continuing to seek talented technology workers, with the Charlotte job market showing a dramatic increase in the number of technology job postings, according to a new report from recruiting website Dice.com. The report, which tracked 25 U.S. cities and regions, found...
