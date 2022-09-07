ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Packers

The hotly anticipated Minnesota Vikings Week 1 matchup vs. the rival Green Bay Packers is finally just days away. Expectations are high for Kevin O’Donnell, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the crew this season, and the toughest test comes right off the bat. So, what better time to make some bold Vikings Week 1 predictions for their upcoming Vikings, Packers NFC North showdown.
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice

Allen Lazard sat out of Green Bay Packers’ practice on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that the wide receiver was stepped on during practice last week, per Matt Schneidman. There is still no official injury report on Lazard and his timetable is unclear. Many reports assume it is an […] The post Matt LaFleur reveals injury causing Allen Lazard to miss Packers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings

Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction for season opener

The Green Bay Packers will open the 2022 regular season on the road against the rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Matt LaFleur’s team, fresh off a third-straight 13-win season, are getting the first shot at the Vikings under the new leadership of coach Kevin O’Connell, who replaced Mike Zimmer after previously working under Sean McVay with the Rams.
Yardbarker

First Packers injury report reveals info about Packers WRs

Week 1 is just around the corner and the Packers have some injury questions. Up until now, the only information we have gotten is from head coach Matt LaFleur in press conferences. With the season on upon us, teams now have to disclose injuries which gives us some insight into what is happening with certain players. Here are some insights from the first Packers injury report.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers Wire's 2022 season record and outcome predictions

After winning 39 regular-season games over the last three seasons, can the Green Bay Packers finally get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl in Year 4 of the Matt LaFleur era? The franchise might only have Aaron Rodgers for one more season; he’s year-to-year on whether or not he wants to keep playing, so every opportunity with No. 12 still under center has heightened importance.
Packers.com

Total Packers: 2022 Season Preview

Join analyst Larry McCarren, senior writer Mike Spofford, and digital reporter Wes Hodkiewicz as they give an advanced look at what to keep an eye out for from the 2022 Green Bay Packers. See exclusive 1-on-1 interviews with CB Jaire Alexander and TE Marcedes Lewis.
