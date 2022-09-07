Read full article on original website
Jason Orewiler
8d ago
I'm Republican, AKA American, This JD cat is bad bad news folks,Better do something most Americans don't know how to do RESEARCH on this rhino
Reply(2)
6
Katherine I
8d ago
I will be there. Question for anyone who reads this. How many sexes are there? Is there more than just Male and Female? Having to have debates about this is a very good example of why we can never vote Democrat. Even Tim Ryan is pretending not to be so far left, must be election year. He doesnt like what his party is doing yet he still votes in line with all his party's horrible policies. Tim Ryan was in favor of free trade with Asia. How well did NAFTA turn out for American businesses? Must be election year.
Reply(6)
5
Brett Connors
8d ago
I will be watching the Buckeyes not a terrorist leader! CHOW bella
Reply
6
Comments / 39