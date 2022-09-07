ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 39

Jason Orewiler
8d ago

I'm Republican, AKA American, This JD cat is bad bad news folks,Better do something most Americans don't know how to do RESEARCH on this rhino

Reply(2)
6
Katherine I
8d ago

I will be there. Question for anyone who reads this. How many sexes are there? Is there more than just Male and Female? Having to have debates about this is a very good example of why we can never vote Democrat. Even Tim Ryan is pretending not to be so far left, must be election year. He doesnt like what his party is doing yet he still votes in line with all his party's horrible policies. Tim Ryan was in favor of free trade with Asia. How well did NAFTA turn out for American businesses? Must be election year.

Reply(6)
5
Brett Connors
8d ago

I will be watching the Buckeyes not a terrorist leader! CHOW bella

Reply
6
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Fact-checking allegations of misconduct against Benson: What we found

Hoping to score midterm election victories, Republican candidates and the Michigan GOP are focusing their ire on Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson − specifically, how she oversaw the 2020 election. Michigan’s election system is the most decentralized in the U.S. The secretary of state plays a supervisory role in Michigan’s elections. Local clerks are responsible for running elections from registering voters to hiring poll workers. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy