Military Aircraft Equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) Mobilized to Assist with Wildfire Suppression Efforts in Western States
BOISE - On Friday, two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS will report to the Boise Airtanker Base to assist with increased fire activity in several western states, including Idaho and Oregon. The USDA Forest Service requested the assistance of the aircraft, which are from the California Air...
As Wildfires Blaze, Internet Asks “Are You Ok, Idaho?”
It's that time of year when skies are smokey, forests are vulnerable and thousands of local heroes jump into action to keep us, our lands, our property, and our state safe. It's forest fire season. As temperatures continue to remain higher than we're used to this late in the summer,...
Smoke and degraded air quality in Idaho. How long it's expected to last.
Ongoing fires are pushing thick smoke southward today. The smoke will be trapped under a ridge of high pressure this weekend, so the smokey skies are set to stick around at least through Sunday. Air quality has been degraded to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and straight up "Unhealthy" in areas...
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
Multiple fires continue to burn across Idaho as fire preparedness level increases
IDAHO — Fires continue to burn across the state and across the country. So far this year, over 49,000 wildfires have burned over 6 million acres across the nation according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Right now in Idaho, over a dozen wildfires continue to burn and...
New government tool shows Idaho and other states’ climate-related risks, projections
The White House unveiled a new website Thursday intended to provide local and state governments and businesses with information about climate-driven events and data, including real-time information about droughts, floods, wildfires and extreme heat. The web-based tool, called Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation, contains information about current climate trends and projections through 2099, including […] The post New government tool shows Idaho and other states’ climate-related risks, projections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot
BOISE — Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative, dubbed the Quality Education Act, would have generated an estimated $323 million each year for K-12 education by increasing income taxes for corporations and the state’s highest-earning residents. That would have amounted to about a 14 percent increase over the state’s normal education...
Oversized loads carrying windmill pieces will travel through Idaho, Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Starting this week, more than 80 oversized windmill loads will travel through Idaho and Montana to Canada. Idaho transportation officials said nine loads will depart each week for two and a half months in groups of three. The loads will leave from Lewiston and travel north...
Jerome County declares state of emergency due to fast-moving fire
BOISE, Idaho — The Jerome County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Sept. 8, after quick growing blazes created dangerous conditions for firefighters and residents. Declaring a state of emergency gives Jerome County the ability to request additional resources from the state. The brush fires have been...
Idaho Cashes Out With Millions In National Settlement
It's a trend that has taken the country by storm: vaping. Spend any time just about anywhere and you're going to see one in someone's hand--often being gripped like it's the lifeblood of the user. Some look like flash drives, others like pacifiers--these days you just don't know what to expect from the devices.
New study suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A study of driving data from 2021 suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous, as road fatalities in the Gem State increased by 30%. Data analysts at Quotewizard found that young drivers across the country saw the largest jump in roadway related deaths, with drivers under 35 accounting for nearly 40% of the data.
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids
As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
Idaho Transportation Department weighing idea of a new bridge in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The growth in Idaho is apparent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is an estimated 1.9 million people living in the Gem State — the Magic Valley has seen numbers climb as well. In order to keep up with southern Idaho's consistent growth,...
Idaho State Police Sergeant Mike Wendler hit by car while directing traffic, critically hurt
JEREOME COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) Sergeant Mike Wendler responded to a vehicle fire on Thursday and was hit by a car while directing traffic. According to ISP, Wendler was critically injured and airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the...
In Oregon-Idaho border town, planned abortion clinic receives little welcome from locals
A month after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to put states in control of laws governing abortion, Planned Parenthood is working to open a new clinic — in Ontario, an Oregon town on the Idaho border. A trigger law in Idaho that bans abortions with extremely limited exceptions could...
Man-Made Dam Found on Lolo Creek is Removed, IDFG Seeking Information on Those Responsible
LEWISTON - On August 18, 2022 reports of a man-made dam on Lolo Creek were forwarded to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The initial information stated a large man-made dam was located under the bridge that crosses Lolo Creek to Forest Road 5114 near Lolo Campground. Pictures from the Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries staff showed the dam was constructed of large rocks, tarp, and green cut trees lashed together with rope.
Reclaim Idaho organizers pull Quality Education Act from November ballot
Reclaim Idaho organizers are pulling the Quality Education Act funding initiative from the Nov. 8 general election ballot following last week’s special session of the Idaho Legislature. Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday afternoon that sponsors of the education funding initiative decided to pull the initiative because the law […] The post Reclaim Idaho organizers pull Quality Education Act from November ballot appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else
Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
