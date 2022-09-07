ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Military Aircraft Equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) Mobilized to Assist with Wildfire Suppression Efforts in Western States

BOISE - On Friday, two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS will report to the Boise Airtanker Base to assist with increased fire activity in several western states, including Idaho and Oregon. The USDA Forest Service requested the assistance of the aircraft, which are from the California Air...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Smoke and degraded air quality in Idaho. How long it's expected to last.

Ongoing fires are pushing thick smoke southward today. The smoke will be trapped under a ridge of high pressure this weekend, so the smokey skies are set to stick around at least through Sunday. Air quality has been degraded to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and straight up "Unhealthy" in areas...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
State
Idaho State
Lewiston, ID
Government
Lewiston, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Government
City
Bonners Ferry, ID
City
Hailey, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Local
Idaho Business
Hailey, ID
Government
Lewiston, ID
Industry
City
Lewiston, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

New government tool shows Idaho and other states’ climate-related risks, projections

The White House unveiled a new website Thursday intended to provide local and state governments and businesses with information about climate-driven events and data, including real-time information about droughts, floods, wildfires and extreme heat. The web-based tool, called Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation, contains information about current climate trends and projections through 2099, including […] The post New government tool shows Idaho and other states’ climate-related risks, projections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot

BOISE — Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative, dubbed the Quality Education Act, would have generated an estimated $323 million each year for K-12 education by increasing income taxes for corporations and the state’s highest-earning residents. That would have amounted to about a 14 percent increase over the state’s normal education...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air Act#Infrastructure#Ev#Coeur D Alene#The Idaho Capital Sun
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Cashes Out With Millions In National Settlement

It's a trend that has taken the country by storm: vaping. Spend any time just about anywhere and you're going to see one in someone's hand--often being gripped like it's the lifeblood of the user. Some look like flash drives, others like pacifiers--these days you just don't know what to expect from the devices.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

New study suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A study of driving data from 2021 suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous, as road fatalities in the Gem State increased by 30%. Data analysts at Quotewizard found that young drivers across the country saw the largest jump in roadway related deaths, with drivers under 35 accounting for nearly 40% of the data.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
idahofreedom.org

Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids

As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Man-Made Dam Found on Lolo Creek is Removed, IDFG Seeking Information on Those Responsible

LEWISTON - On August 18, 2022 reports of a man-made dam on Lolo Creek were forwarded to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The initial information stated a large man-made dam was located under the bridge that crosses Lolo Creek to Forest Road 5114 near Lolo Campground. Pictures from the Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries staff showed the dam was constructed of large rocks, tarp, and green cut trees lashed together with rope.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Reclaim Idaho organizers pull Quality Education Act from November ballot

Reclaim Idaho organizers are pulling the Quality Education Act funding initiative from the Nov. 8 general election ballot following last week’s special session of the Idaho Legislature.  Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday afternoon that sponsors of the education funding initiative decided to pull the initiative because the law […] The post Reclaim Idaho organizers pull Quality Education Act from November ballot appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else

Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy