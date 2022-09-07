ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Tatcha Finally Launched Body Products, Because the Skin Below Your Face Matters, Too

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

If you’re as beauty obsessed as I am, chances are you have a Tatcha product or two (or three, or four) in your skincare routine. The brand is a favorite of celebs such as Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez for a reason! It was only a matter of time before Tatcha brought its nourishing and hydrating ingredients into body care. Tatcha’s three body products launched today and I’ve been using top-secret samples for a few weeks. And let me tell you, it was worth the wait.

The first body care rollout is called the Forest Awakening Body Collection. It includes a three-product ritual inspired by the Japanese concept of shinrin-yoku, or Forest Bathing. The collection is meant to bring the benefits of Forest Bathing right into your shower, with ingredients “from the forest.”

There’s cellulose to gently polish your skin, peach tree leaf extract to renew dry skin and plant-derived squalane to lock in moisture — and that’s just to start. It’s everything you love about Tatcha skincare , but for your body. Don’t neglect the skin below your neck! I noticed a big difference in my skin when I used the three products for just a few weeks. The roughness on my arms became smoother and softer and my legs silkier.

Have your at-home spa moment by shopping the new products, below.

Hinoki Body Milk

This lightweight milky body lotion doesn’t just contain skin-hydrating ingredients. (It does.) It also features cedar, hiba, and hinoki oils that are said to reduce stress and lift the mood.



Hindi Body Milk $48

Buy Now

Hinoki Body Oil

Seal in moisture with this fast-absorbing, silky body oil . Seriously, it’s not greasy at all but provides major hydration.



Hinoki Body Oil $58

Buy Now

Hinoki Body Wash

Gently exfoliate away dead skin cells with this gel body scrub made with hinoki wood essential oils.



Hinoki Body Wash $40

Buy Now

Hinoki Body Care Trio

Need ’em all? This set has a retail value of $146! You can’t beat the deal.



Hinoki Body Care Trio $99

Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0hlKZBPr00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

These 9 Skincare Products Are the Closest Thing to Botox in a Bottle—Starting at $15

Despite our wildest hopes and dreams, there’s simply no such thing as filler in a bottle—I mean, if there was such a thing, we’d all be using it, right? There are, however, plenty of skincare products that work like filler to defy gravity and restore volume when you’re feeling a bit, well, sunken. Dermal fillers and injectables are obviously the only sure-fire, in-office treatments that yield instant results, but these alternative skincare treatments and beauty tools will give you a similar effect with continuous use (consistency is key). For me, skincare is self-care and frankly, an act of self-love, so why not take...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Here’s Who Takes Over Now the Queen Is Dead & Which Royals Are Next in Line For the Throne

For years, royal followers have had questions over who takes over if the Queen dies and who’s next in line for the throne after Elizabeth. The monarch, who ascended to the throne in 1952, died on September 8, 2022. But her successor was already determined long before her death. The British royal line of succession is based on the order of the Queen’s descendants and a series of legislative rules passed by Parliament. These include the U.K.’s Bill of Rights and the Act of Settlement (which was later restated by the Acts of Union), which generally dictated that an exiting monarch’s...
U.K.
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
Meghan Markle
shefinds

3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin

This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

The Drugstore Skin-Firming Products Celebs Over 40 Swear By Are Now 20% Off

Labor Day may have ended, but the sales have not. Mattresses, electric toothbrushes, and cocoon puffer jackets continue to be heavily discounted, and as if the post-Labor Day weekend deals couldn't get any better, we've spotted some discounts on skin care, too. And for a limited time, you can save 20 percent off on peptide products from Neutrogena's post-Labor Day Sale.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Clean Skin#Dry Skin#Sunscreen#Japanese#Forest Bathing
StyleCaster

These Skincare Products Are the Next Best Thing To Injectables, According To a Professional

While a comprehensive skincare routine is undoubtedly key when it comes to the pursuit of attaining perfect skin, it should go without saying that there is truly no topical skincare product that works just like Botox, or that even comes close to rivaling the results of injectables like filler and neurotoxins (aka Botox). With that being said, if you are going to commit to spending a few extra minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product) knowing the best active ingredients and formulations that will give you the most bang...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Cream Is a Great Alternative to Prescription Retinol For Those With Ultra-Sensitive Skin

Retinol is one of the most effective skincare treatments for anti-aging, but many people aren’t as familiar with its fellow umbrella (and more potent) ingredient, retinaldehyde or retinal. Of course to get the most pure form of retinol (also known as tretinoin), you need a prescription, but retinal is the slightly more potent version of retinol that you can still grab over the counter. That’s why shoppers are loving Avene’s RetrinAL 1.0 Intensive cream with retinal so much—especially those with sensitive skin. People with sensitive skin or even combination skin often complain of the irritation retinol causes after a few nights...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Kim Kardashian Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Bleached Eyebrows

Kim Kardashian officially has another viral magazine cover. Kardashian covers Interview magazine‘s September “American Dream Issue” with a platinum blonde wig and bleached eyebrows. You might be thinking, Doesn’t she have blonde hair already? Yes, but this is different. The Americana-blonde wig has a ’70s feel to the style, with Farrah Fawcett-style flipped-out ends. Her brows are bleached, too — or at least, they look like they are. It’s a huge trend on TikTok right now to face a bleached brow with concealer but here, Kardashian’s eyebrows really do look as blonde as her hair. Chris Appleton is responsible for the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say Their Lashes Have ‘Doubled in Length’ With This Top-Rated Serum—& It’s on Sale For 12 More Hours

If you, like me, shutter every time a single lash gets wiped away when you’re itching your eyes, you’re probably somebody who has also tried out several eyelash growth serums on the market. I mean, it seems like the time it takes for a lost lash to grow back is an eternity. What else am I supposed to do during the time in between?! Now, there are a bunch of different lash serums you can opt for, but there actually aren’t too many completely vegan and hormone-free concoctions out there. Enter Vegamour’s vegaLASH Volumizing Serum. It’s made with plant actives that,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale

There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have dubbed it “botox on a stick.” And...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Tino & Rachel Have a Shocking Twist on ‘The Bachelorette’—Here’s if They End Up Together

After he received Rachel’s First Impression Rose, Bachelor Nation members are wondering how far Tino from The Bachelorette 2022 makes it and if he’ll follow a past pattern of First Impression Rose recipients who win The Bachelorette. Tino is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

The Vitamin C Serum Shoppers Call ‘Liquid Gold in a Bottle’ Is Even Cheaper Post-Labor Day

If you’re looking to pare down your skincare routine steps it can be helpful to find products that combine all of your favorite ingredients into one, so you can do more in less time. At the very least, you should be cleansing, adding a serum and topping it off with a moisturizer, but even making those three decisions can be overwhelming in a beauty market that’s definitely oversaturated to say the least. That’s why shoppers are calling this vitamin C serum with retinol and hyaluronic acid “liquid gold in a bottle.” And better yet, it’s on sale now ahead of...
SKIN CARE
In Style

These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"

Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

The Queen Died ‘Peacefully’ at Her Home—Here’s Who Was With Her When She Passed

Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Queen Elizabeth II & Lilibet Astrology: Why Their Birth Charts Reveal A Karmic Royal Connection

There are strong spiritual ties between the Queen of England and her darling great-granddaughter, Lilibet. In case you haven’t heard, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry actually named her Lilibet after the Queen herself, as Lilibet was the nickname given to her by her husband, Prince Philip. However, the truth of Queen Elizabeth II & Lilibet’s astrology and cosmic compatibility proves their connection is *so* much deeper than the passing-down of a name!
WORLD
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

63K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy