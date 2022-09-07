Read full article on original website
This Razer Blade gaming laptop with RTX 3080 Ti got a 10% discount
Whether you’re an experienced gamer or just getting started, you’re going to need the right machine to play at peak performance. That’s why this Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop deal is so exciting. In fact, it’s one of the most enticing we’ve seen. Originally priced at $3,500, this powerful laptop is on sale directly from Razer for 10% off, bringing the price down to $3,150 and saving you $350 off the original price. Keep reading to find out what makes this laptop so special and the perfect upgrade for all of your future gaming sessions.
Ryzen 7 7700X vs. Intel Core i7-12700K
Looking for a CPU upgrade for your gaming machine? We’ve got some good news: AMD’s Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs are set to deliver significant boosts in performance compared to the previous generation and long-awaited support upgrades for the latest connections. Contents. The Ryzen 7 7700X chip, in...
Intel accidentally leaks Raptor Lake specs, with one major surprise
Intel has just accidentally revealed the full and official specifications of its upcoming Raptor Lake processors. The leak includes three of the most popular CPUs and confirms a lot of the previous rumors. However, there is one change compared to the leaks we’ve seen so far, and that’s the performance...
Nvidia RTX 40-series will let you ramp up the power draw for more performance
A new roundup of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series specifications reveals an interesting feature — a configurable TGP. According to the leak, Nvidia’s best graphics cards from the next generation will allow the user to trade in a higher power draw for better performance, and all of this will be adjusted based on your needs instead of locking the GPU to a certain TGP.
Alienware x17 R2 review: The absurdity of a 480Hz gaming laptop
“The Alienware x17 R2 is one of the fastest gaming laptops you can buy, but you might want to skip the 480Hz screen.”. 480Hz on a gaming laptop sounds crazy, and in fairness, it is. But Alienware pushed ahead anyway, and we now have the Alienware x17 R2 — the first laptop ever with a 480Hz display. It’s built with hardware worthy of our best gaming laptops roundup, and the screen is configured for the most competitive players.
If you own a Lenovo PC, you need to update it immediately
Lenovo, one of the most popular computer manufacturers in the world, just announced that many of its laptops and desktops need immediate BIOS updates to secure them from serious security vulnerabilities. Six flaws have been found; however, none have been reported as being actively exploited thus far. Lenovo lists the...
This new gaming monitor has a built-in Wi-Fi antenna
The Taiwanese brand ASRock is getting more into the gaming market, now introducing its first gaming monitors, one with a never-before-seen integrated Wi-Fi antenna feature on such a product. The Phantom gaming monitors include the PG34WQ15R2B and PG27FF1A models, but the first is the one with the integrated antenna. This...
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
Now that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed following Apple's "Far Out" September showcase, iPhone fans have been rushing to preorder the larger Pro version. Although buyers are already spending a good chunk of change on the phone itself, most are also looking to buy a screen protector to ensure the safety of the display.
I gamed on the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s cover screen and it blew me away
Samsung’s latest clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, is a winner in many regards. However, one area where Samsung developers are still playing it safe — almost to a restrictive level — is the cover screen functionality. Samsung has bumped up the secondary screen’s resolution, but not much has changed in terms of what users can achieve on it.
Prediction: These 3 Stocks Could Lead the Market Recovery
These companies could win from an earnings and stock performance perspective.
PC Game Pass will now tell you how long it takes to beat games on the service
Microsoft is integrating data from the website How Long To Beat into Game Pass. The company announced its partnership with the IGN-owned website Wednesday, saying it will update the Xbox app on Windows to give Game Pass subscribers time estimates on the game details pages for most of the service’s titles on PC.
Apple October event 2022 expectations: New Macs, iPads, and more
Apple just had its blow-out iPhone event in September, where it launched the new iPhone 14 lineup, the second-gen AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch Ultra, and more. But Apple is far from done for the year. One last product launch is rumored for 2022, and we’ll see the emphasis shift to more powerful devices such as Macs and iPads. Here’s everything we’re expecting from this rumored event so far.
Sonos finally has a smaller, more affordable wireless subwoofer
Following months of speculation, Sonos has announced the Sub Mini, a smaller and more affordable wireless subwoofer that works with the company’s collection of wireless speakers and soundbars. It will be available starting October 6, in both black and white versions, for $429. The new addition to the Sonos...
Anker 757 PowerHouse Sweepstakes: Win this awesome portable power station
This content was produced in partnership with Anker. The Anker 757 PowerHouse is, as the name suggests, an absolute energy powerhouse. It is a long-lasting portable power station with a 1,229-watt-hour capacity and a 1,500-watt output. Thanks to Hyper Flash tech, it can recharge to 80% in just one hour, and it supports 300-watt solar charging, plus has 13 total ports for all of your devices and gear.
Apple’s Ceramic Shield may change your mind about an iPhone 14 screen protector
Just how much do you need a screen protector on your new iPhone 14? Screen protectors are like cases — we don’t always want to buy and use them but feel we should protect our investment from harm. But with that comes the expense, the awkwardness of fitting the things, and sometimes a change in the feel of the glass under our finger.
