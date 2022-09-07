ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

centraljersey.com

Montgomery Township police blotter

A 47-year-old Pittsgrove man was apprehended on outstanding warrants from Camden, Collingswood and Monroe after he was involved in a crash on Route 206 Sept. 2. He was processed and released. Someone allegedly stole a purse from an unlocked car parked on Vreeland Drive Aug. 28. Police recovered the purse...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: FORMER COP SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

A former Aberdeen Township police officer has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence on two separate occasions last year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. The defendant, 35-year-old Philip M. Santiago, was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley to...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MIDDLESEX COUNTY: STATE POLICE ARREST 11 FUGITIVES

State Police & Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 11 Fugitives, Including Individuals Wanted for Violent Crimes in Middlesex County. New Brunswick, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a two-day cooperative mobile deployment that led to the arrest of 11 fugitives in Middlesex County. This deployment is part of a comprehensive initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Killer Identified In 1991 Barnegat Homicide Cold Case

BARNEGAT – Over 30 years later, authorities have identified the person responsible for the murder of a young woman in Barnegat in 1991. On September 7, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, murdered of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in 1991. Officials stated that Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Couple Dead In Murder Suicide: Prosecutor

A Jersey Shore couple was found dead earlier this week was the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said. Felino Badua, Jr., 66, is believed to have killed Priscilla Badua, 68, and then himself, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Their bodies were found by police performing a welfare check at their n Albermarle Drive home in Marlboro on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 2:25 p.m., Linskey said.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

MATAWAN: POLICE ASSURE PUBLIC SAFETY AFTER SHOOTING

The Police Department has received several calls from residents expressing concern for their safety following a reported shooting on Morristown Rd. in Old Bridge Twp. last night. Please be advised that although this incident is still being actively investigated, there is no known danger to the public. Additionally, rumors have been circulating that a police officer was shot during this incident. Those rumors are FALSE.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Victim in fatal Labor Day shooting identified as 31-year-old man

The victim in a fatal shooting early Monday in a Middlesex County suburb has been identified as a 31-year-old Plainfield man, authorities announced. Police responded to the area of Aspen Court in Piscataway shortly after 4 a.m. in response to a 911 call about the victim and found Jibreel Elliott suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Piscataway police.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
anash.org

OK Kosher Issues Statement on Manalapan Restaraunt Fiasco

OK Kosher has issued a statement detailing the events behind the kashrus scandal at Kosher Chinese Express in Manalapan, New Jersey, explaining the exact timeline of events. OK Kosher has issued a statement detailing the events behind the kashrus scandal at Kosher Chinese Express in Manalapan, New Jersey, explaining the exact timeline of events.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
spectrumlocalnews.com

Two killed in wrong-way crash on NY State Thruway, police say

Two people died on the New York State Thruway early Monday, when a motorist drove in the wrong direction and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, State Police said. Police said 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, N.J., was driving north in the Thruway's southbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Yehuda Weinstock of Chester between exits 16 and 15-a in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Route 9 Sign Honoring High School Cheerleader Killed In Crash Ordered Removed, Mom Says

The sign honoring 16-year-old Jennifer Metzger has stood along Route 9 in Woodbridge Township for nearly a decade. Now, officials want it gone. The Colonia High School cheerleader was killed in a single-car crash in 2009. Jennifer's parents established the JEMMS Foundation Inc., a year after her death, to provide scholarships to high school students in her nae and raises awareness toward reckless driving.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

