Jackson Man Charged for Driving While Suspended
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Lacey Township Police Department charged a man for driving while suspended...
Montgomery Township police blotter
A 47-year-old Pittsgrove man was apprehended on outstanding warrants from Camden, Collingswood and Monroe after he was involved in a crash on Route 206 Sept. 2. He was processed and released. Someone allegedly stole a purse from an unlocked car parked on Vreeland Drive Aug. 28. Police recovered the purse...
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: FORMER COP SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
A former Aberdeen Township police officer has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence on two separate occasions last year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. The defendant, 35-year-old Philip M. Santiago, was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley to...
ocscanner.news
MIDDLESEX COUNTY: STATE POLICE ARREST 11 FUGITIVES
State Police & Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 11 Fugitives, Including Individuals Wanted for Violent Crimes in Middlesex County. New Brunswick, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a two-day cooperative mobile deployment that led to the arrest of 11 fugitives in Middlesex County. This deployment is part of a comprehensive initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
Prosecutor: Marlboro deaths ruled murder-suicide
MARLBORO — A husband and wife who were found deceased in their Marlboro home on Sept. 6 appear to have died as a result of a murder-suicide, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Sept. 8. At 2:24 p.m. Sept. 6, members of the Marlboro Police Department responded...
Cops: Shooting at 7-Eleven in Matawan, Old Bridge area leaves 1 hurt
Authorities have asked for the public’s help after a shooting in the Matawan section of Old Bridge left one person wounded. A 911 call on Tuesday around 8:34 p.m., reported the incident in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Old Bridge...
Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
Killer Identified In 1991 Barnegat Homicide Cold Case
BARNEGAT – Over 30 years later, authorities have identified the person responsible for the murder of a young woman in Barnegat in 1991. On September 7, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, murdered of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in 1991. Officials stated that Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
NJ ROAD RAGE: Driver pulled from car, assaulted and robbed by at least 12 bikers
New Jersey police are asking for the public’s help in locating the at least 12 motorcyclists who pulled a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him, and stole his cellphone during a road rage incident Saturday.
Jersey Shore Couple Dead In Murder Suicide: Prosecutor
A Jersey Shore couple was found dead earlier this week was the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said. Felino Badua, Jr., 66, is believed to have killed Priscilla Badua, 68, and then himself, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Their bodies were found by police performing a welfare check at their n Albermarle Drive home in Marlboro on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 2:25 p.m., Linskey said.
Camden man admits role in armed Cumberland County gas station robberies and others
A Camden man admitted his role in a crime spree that included armed robberies in Bridgeton and Vineland. Kamau Bradshaw, 20, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
ocscanner.news
MATAWAN: POLICE ASSURE PUBLIC SAFETY AFTER SHOOTING
The Police Department has received several calls from residents expressing concern for their safety following a reported shooting on Morristown Rd. in Old Bridge Twp. last night. Please be advised that although this incident is still being actively investigated, there is no known danger to the public. Additionally, rumors have been circulating that a police officer was shot during this incident. Those rumors are FALSE.
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
Victim in fatal Labor Day shooting identified as 31-year-old man
The victim in a fatal shooting early Monday in a Middlesex County suburb has been identified as a 31-year-old Plainfield man, authorities announced. Police responded to the area of Aspen Court in Piscataway shortly after 4 a.m. in response to a 911 call about the victim and found Jibreel Elliott suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Piscataway police.
anash.org
OK Kosher Issues Statement on Manalapan Restaraunt Fiasco
OK Kosher has issued a statement detailing the events behind the kashrus scandal at Kosher Chinese Express in Manalapan, New Jersey, explaining the exact timeline of events. OK Kosher has issued a statement detailing the events behind the kashrus scandal at Kosher Chinese Express in Manalapan, New Jersey, explaining the exact timeline of events.
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
Pennsylvania Duo Delivered Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl To Delaware Dad: Police
A Pennsylvania pair has been arrested in connection with the deadly overdose of a Delaware dad, police say. Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 in connection with the deadly overdose of Marvin Lee Biggs, IV, 37, of Townsend, Delaware, Carlisle police stated in a release the following day.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Two killed in wrong-way crash on NY State Thruway, police say
Two people died on the New York State Thruway early Monday, when a motorist drove in the wrong direction and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, State Police said. Police said 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, N.J., was driving north in the Thruway's southbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Yehuda Weinstock of Chester between exits 16 and 15-a in Orange County.
Route 9 Sign Honoring High School Cheerleader Killed In Crash Ordered Removed, Mom Says
The sign honoring 16-year-old Jennifer Metzger has stood along Route 9 in Woodbridge Township for nearly a decade. Now, officials want it gone. The Colonia High School cheerleader was killed in a single-car crash in 2009. Jennifer's parents established the JEMMS Foundation Inc., a year after her death, to provide scholarships to high school students in her nae and raises awareness toward reckless driving.
