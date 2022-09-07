ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Police: Car thefts on the rise in Monmouth and Ocean counties

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Car thefts continue to be an ongoing issue in the Garden State, despite acting attorney general Matt Platkin allowing police to chase suspected stolen cars back in April.

Four incidents in Holmdel in two weeks all led to high-speed chases. This past weekend one officer was injured.

A Dodge Durango was involved in an attempted vehicle theft on Aug. 21, in which the suspects actually went inside the home and the homeowner chased them out before the Durango sped away.

On an Aug. 25 attempt, the suspects threw a rock through a window on Palmetto Court before driving more than 100 mph north on the parkway.

Saturday morning - a BMW crashed into a Holmdel police vehicle, injuring the officer - it sped off, ran over deployed spike strips, and still made it to Newark - with the suspects getting away.

Monday - police went after a gray Porsche SUV suspected in thefts and burglaries - that vehicle hit speeds of 90 mph in neighborhoods.

ThePrimeDirective
2d ago

The animals migrate south in the warmer temperatures for their prey, which In this case are newer more expensive vehicles.

L G Wall Jr.
2d ago

It's not just car theft that is on the rise. It's all crime. The lawbreakers know that, in most circumstances there will be no consequences to their actions. Thanks to our spineless Governor and the joke they call bail reform, if they get caught they know they'll be getting nothing more than a slap on the wrist. Thank you Governor Dumb Dumb!!!!

