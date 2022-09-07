ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think

People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?

On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Raleigh, IL
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Who has been the most underrated Braves player of 2022?

With less than a month to go in the season, I’ll start handing out my awards for the Braves. Up first, the most underrated player on the team. I was torn between these two players, so I cheated and chose both because they are each 100% deserving. I’ll start with Collin McHugh. Despite some fans constantly throwing shade on him, he’s actually been incredible for the Braves all season, posting a 2.73 ERA over 59.1 innings. His WHIP is below one, and he’s striking out nearly ten batters per nine innings. McHugh remains one of the best relievers in baseball, and his ability to go multiple innings in the playoffs will be a tremendous weapon for Brian Snitker to utilize.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves take over atop the NL East, but the job is just getting started

Since June 1st, the Braves have been the best team in baseball, owners of a 61-24 record, and last night, they won their sixth in a row behind an offensive onslaught. The Braves broke out for ten runs, but every one of them was needed against an Oakland team that isn’t exactly known for their offense.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Miguel Cairo
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Homer
Yardbarker

The Raisel Iglesias trade was more brilliance from Alex Anthopoulos

For the most part, the Braves were silent at the trade deadline. They made a couple of minor moves, like adding Robbie Grossman and Ehire Adrianza. The club also swapped Will Smith for Jake Odorizzi, but the blockbuster deal came right as the bell rang on August 2nd when reliever Raisel Iglesias was acquired in exchange for Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees call up reserve outfielder, Luis Severino makes injury progress

The New York Yankees are preparing to face off against the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. After Tuesday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather, the Bombers are able to expand their roster to 29 players to help during both games on Wednesday. As part of...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster

With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees get back star pitcher but lose key bullpen arm for a few days

The New York Yankees currently host a four-game winning streak, increasing their odds of securing the top spot in the AL East, despite losing significant ground over the past few weeks. The Tampa Bay Rays still remain five games behind, but the Yankees are starting to get back on a...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Triple A Tacoma
Yardbarker

Thoughts on the first place Braves, Vaughn Grissom, and more

The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back, led by Chase Irle, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord. Topics include:. — Full Falcons/Saints breakdown with predictions. You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version is also available on our YouTube channel. Both links can be found below. Like and subscribe!
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Reveals The Plan For Starling Marte

In addition to Max Scherzer being placed back on the injured list, the New York Mets are now dealing with a less than 100% Starling Marte, who recently fractured his finger. While all of this is happening, the Mets have watched their lead in the National League East division shrink to just a half-game over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, with Atlanta even being tied with them at the start of play yesterday.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies can’t catch a break during rehab assignment

Despite less than a month to go in the season, I don’t expect the Braves to change anything with how they would typically bring Albies back. First and foremost, the team is clicking on all cylinders right now. They are winners of six straight, and Vaughn Grissom has been a tremendous fill-in at second base. There’s no reason to rush Albies back until he feels 100% in all aspects of the game, even if that means waiting until the last week or so of the season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman

With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy