Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart & More Return For 2022 Stand Up For Heroes Event

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart will hold to tradition by returning for this year’s Stand Up for Heroes in New York City. The 16th annual event, which features music and comedy to benefit the Bob Woodruff Foundation , will kick off the 2022 New York Comedy Festival on November 7 at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

In addition to Springsteen and Stewart, this year’s Stand Up for Heroes will feature appearances and performances by Amber Iman, The Lumineers, Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, and Iliza Shlesinger, with more to be announced.

The event is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival. The Woodruff Foundation’s stated mission is “to find, fund, shape, and accelerate equitable solutions that help the veteran and military community thrive.”

“After an incredible in-person return last year, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back for another night of laughter, healing, and appreciation of our nation’s heroic veterans, featuring some of the funniest comics and most talented musicians on the planet” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “Stand Up for Heroes celebrates our veterans, military and their families highlighting their remarkable stories of resilience and service.”

Over the past 15 years, comedians and performers have included Stephen Colbert, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Jim Gaffigan, Whoopi Goldberg, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Ronnie Chieng, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ray Romano, and Robin Williams.

This year’s event starts at 8 p.m./ET on Nov. 7 at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall.