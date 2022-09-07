ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart & More Return For 2022 Stand Up For Heroes Event

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02igXe_0hlKVcTs00

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart will hold to tradition by returning for this year’s Stand Up for Heroes in New York City. The 16th annual event, which features music and comedy to benefit the Bob Woodruff Foundation , will kick off the 2022 New York Comedy Festival on November 7 at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

In addition to Springsteen and Stewart, this year’s Stand Up for Heroes will feature appearances and performances by Amber Iman, The Lumineers, Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, and Iliza Shlesinger, with more to be announced.

The event is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival. The Woodruff Foundation’s stated mission is “to find, fund, shape, and accelerate equitable solutions that help the veteran and military community thrive.”

“After an incredible in-person return last year, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back for another night of laughter, healing, and appreciation of our nation’s heroic veterans, featuring some of the funniest comics and most talented musicians on the planet” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “Stand Up for Heroes celebrates our veterans, military and their families highlighting their remarkable stories of resilience and service.”

Over the past 15 years, comedians and performers have included Stephen Colbert, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Jim Gaffigan, Whoopi Goldberg, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Ronnie Chieng, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ray Romano, and Robin Williams.

This year’s event starts at 8 p.m./ET on Nov. 7 at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 4

Richard Striebich
2d ago

1 most important things in NY. isn't Chinawood / Hollywood. stop the criminal democrat china party vote conservative/ republican party

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Jerry Seinfeld Blames ‘Narco’ Trumpeter For NY Mets Swoon

Well, good luck with that. Consummate New York Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld is blaming Timmy Trumpet’s live performance of the song “Narco” at Citi Field last week for the Mets recent swoon. The team had a 10.5 game lead in its division in June. As of tonight, they’re now just a half-game up on the defending champion and eternal Mets nemesis, the Atlanta Braves. Max Scherzer is hurt, certain bats appear slow, and as every Mets fans knows in their bones, bad things can happen in September. Seinfeld sent out several social media messages today responding to an SNY post about the...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Romano
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Jeff Ross
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Jim Gaffigan
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Iliza Shlesinger
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Hasan Minhaj
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Bob Woodruff
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Bob Ross
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Eric Church
untappedcities.com

18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area

When people think of New York City colleges, chances are Columbia University or New York University are among the first educational spaces to come to mind. New York City has dozens of colleges and universities across the five boroughs, but many of these institutions for higher learning can attribute their success to the models and innovations of now-defunct colleges and universities. Some closed just a few years ago, while others shuttered a century ago or longer, though all played a role in shaping the culture of neighborhoods and the opportunities for young New Yorkers. Here is Untapped New York’s guide to the lost colleges and universities (and art schools) of New York City, from Finch College to the National Shakespeare Conservatory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State

You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTAJ

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Woodruff Foundation#Abc News#Heroes
Secret NYC

Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBEC AM

The Berkshires Gets Listed Among Top Weekend Getaways From New York City

Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. People love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Secret NYC

Staten Island Is Getting Its First-Ever Krispy Kreme

According to Silive, Kripsy Kreme will open the borough’s first-ever location near the Staten Island Mall on Tuesday, September 20th. The shop will feature its iconic “Hot Light” technology, so New Yorkers will know when the freshly made doughnuts are ready to devour. Beyond being Staten Island’s very first Krispy Kreme, the special venue will be the only location across the New York state to offer drive-thru service. “We are so excited to be part of the Staten Island community and to now be in all five boroughs,” said Gary Brown, division vice president, U.S. Operations for Krispy Kreme. “The Krispy Kreme Hot Light at the Staten Island Mall will be beacon for not just hot, fresh doughnuts, but also joy. And it’s a joy for us to be part of the Staten Island community.” To celebrate the grand opening, Krispy Kreme released in a statement that fortunate customers have the chance to win free doughnuts for an entire year if they get one of the 30 golden tickets available. Additionally, customers can stop by for a free Original Glazed doughnut whenever the Hot Light is on without any purchase necessary through September 27th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Old-School Italian Restaurants in New York City’s Little Italy

Manhattan’s Little Italy has been one of the most popular New York City tourist attractions for more than 50 years, whether visitors are stopping by for cannoli or to experience the legendary San Gennaro festival. The majority of the two dozen New York City Little Italy Italian restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops in the neighborhood are located along the three blocks of Mulberry Street between Canal and Broome. Whether you start your journey along Mulberry from Canal or Broome, you’ll be greeted by a large “Welcome to Little Italy” sign which extends over each gateway (sometimes lit up by green, white, and red lights of course) to this busy three-block pedestrian-dominated thoroughfare, where cars are generally looked upon as unwanted intruders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Deadline

120K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy