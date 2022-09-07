ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benedict Cumberbatch & Mark Strong Join Cast Of Jodie Comer Thriller ‘The End We Start From’; First-Look Image Revealed

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Benedict Cumberbatch ( Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ) and Mark Strong ( 1917 , Kingsman ) will join the Jodie Comer -starring apocalyptic thriller The End We Start From . Both are also attached as executive producers on the film, whose principal photography has begun in London, and you can see a first-look image of Doctors and Killing Eve star Comer in action above.

Joel Fry ( Cruella , Yesterday ), Gina McKee ( My Policeman , Line Of Duty ) and Nina Sosanya ( Screw , His Dark Materials ) have also joined the cast of the Mahalia Belo-directed feature.

Based on Megan Hunter’s novel and adapted by Bafta-nominated Alice Birch ( Normal People , Succession ), The End We Start From is billed as “a powerful hopeful story about the trials and joys of new motherhood in the midst of devastating floods that swallow up the city of London.”

Deadline had first news of the hot package back in May , when Anton and UTA Independent Film Group geared up to launch worldwide sales at the Cannes Film Festival. We also revealed Katherine Waterston ( Fantastic Beasts , The World To Come ) would appear opposite Comer last month .

Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch is among the shows producers, alongside Hera Pictures.

Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland are producing for SunnyMarch, alongside Liza Marshall for Hera Pictures, and Amy Jackson and Sophie Hunter. Executive producers are Cumberbatch; Comer; Strong; Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud, Fanny Soulier, Pieter Engels and Kate Maxwell for Anton; Dave Caplan and Jason Cloth for C2 Motion Picture Group; Eva Yates and Claudia Yusef for BBC Film; and Lizzie Francke for the BFI. Anton, C2 Motion Picture Group, BBC Film and the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding) are co-financing the film. Anton and UTA helped to structure the financing.

Cumberbatch and SunnyMarch are represented by UTA, Conway van Gelder Grant, and attorneys Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Waterston is represented by UTA, LARK, Silver Lining Entertainment, and attorneys Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Birch is represented by UTA, United Agents UK, and attorneys Nelson Davis. C2 Motion Picture Group is represented by UTA.

