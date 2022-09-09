ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area Entertainer

Upcoming mobile food distributions for the week of September 5th - September 10th

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41F6sv_0hlKVEUY00
Galveston County Food Bank

Upcoming mobile food distributions for the week of September 5th - September 10th. Any resident of Galveston County who meets federal income guidelines or has an emergency need can receive food from any mobile location regardless of what city they reside in.

All mobile sites are drive-thru style.

Please stay in your vehicles. Registration is completed at the mobile location on the day of the mobile.

Be advised, that mobile locations are subject to change without notice.

#GCFB #GalvestonCounty #endhunger

About

Galveston County Food Bank

Founders Mark Davis and Bill Ritter began Gleanings From The Harvest for Galveston in 2003 as a receiving and distribution organization operating from a back office of a Galveston Island church. With the long-term goal to establish a countrywide food bank, the young organization relocated its operations in June 2004 to a larger facility.

While still on the island, the new location allowed space for receiving and storing bulk quantities of canned, dry, fresh, and frozen foods, personal hygiene items, and cleaning supplies donated directly from food manufacturers, local grocers, and individuals.

Subsequently, manageable quantities of products were available for distribution through the organization's network of collaborating partners serving island residents struggling with food insecurity.

The demand for food began spilling over to the mainland, and it became apparent that the founders’ vision was unfolding as services quickly outgrew the limits of its island facility.

While the organization was in the early stages of searching for a more centralized location to better facilitate the distribution of food throughout the county, Hurricane Ike struck.

Although devastating in nature to both people and property, recovery from the storm provided the organization access to federal dollars designed to assist organizations serving residents directly harmed by the hurricane.

This allowed the organization to relocate 2010 its warehouse operations from the island to a larger, more centralized facility in Texas City and adopt the name Galveston County Food Bank.

Our Mission

Leading the fight to end hunger in Galveston County

Our Purpose

When a local family is going through a financial crisis or other obstacles, food is often the first necessity they seek. The Galveston County Food Bank provides easy access to nutritional food for the economically disadvantaged, under-served populations of Galveston County through a network of participating charitable organizations, schools, and food bank-managed programs focused on serving vulnerable populations. We also provide these individuals and families with resources beyond food, connecting them to other agencies and services that can assist with needs such as child care, job placement, family therapy, healthcare, and other resources that can help get them back on their feet and on the path to recovery and/or self-sufficiency.

Key Organizational Goals

ERADICATE FOOD INSECURITY IN GALVESTON COUNTY

AID IN REDUCING OBESITY AMONG LOW-INCOME RESIDENTS

PLAY AN INTEGRAL ROLE IN AIDING ABLE-BODIED RESIDENTS IN REACHING SELF-SUFFICIENCY

PLAY AN INTEGRAL ROLE IN AIDING RESIDENTS WHO ARE UNABLE TO WORK IN LIVING A HEALTHY AND SECURE LIFESTYLE

Service and Achievements

Through a network of more than 80 collaborating agencies, schools, and mobile host sites, the Galveston County Food Bank distributes over 700,000 pounds of food monthly for redistribution through pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other non-profit partners working together to service monthly approximately 23,000 individuals and families struggling with hunger. In addition, the organization focuses on diminishing hunger among vulnerable populations through its network partners and the following food bank-managed programs:

  • Mobile food distribution brings large quantities of fresh produce via mobile tractor trailers into individual neighborhoods weekly, serving up to 700 individuals per truck load.
  • Homebound Nutritional Outreach provides food boxes monthly to seniors or persons with disabilities who do not have the means or health to visit pantries or mobile sites.
  • Children’s Nutritional Outreach provides weekend food through Backpack Buddies during the school year and weekly Kidz Pacz in the summer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEdWm_0hlKVEUY00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Fresh Food#Food Distribution#Mobile#Charity
Bay Area Entertainer

Save the date La Marque Bayou Fest - OCTOBER 15, 2022

Bayou Fest is brought to you by the City of La Marque and Texas City - La Marque Chamber of Commerce. “COWBOY” JONES CHILDREN’S FISHING TOURNAMENT. Join Rusty Hook Fishing Club for the annual kids’ fishing tournament! The first 200 children 12 years old and younger to register will receive a free t-shirt and lunch. Participants must provide a rod and rod and reel, but Boyd’s One Stop will provide the bait. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Kids can fish from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with parent or guardian supervision. For ten categories of fish, kids can win a new rod and reel plus a new tackle box provided by La Marque Lions Club. Alex’s A/C provides goody bags stuffed with goodies from several Texas City – La Marque Chamber members.
LA MARQUE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New COVID-19 cases continue steady decline as wastewater viral count spikes

New coronavirus cases declined in the first week of September, but the wastewater viral load hints at a possible resurgence. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Houston’s average wastewater viral load rose to 583% of the baseline as of Sept. 6—or 5.83 times higher than the COVID-19 viral count of July 2020—a 48.88% increase over the previous week’s baseline, according to the Texas Medical Center.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Galveston.com

Galveston Island Greek Festival Returns

Galveston Island Greek Festival Returns October 15 & 16. Celebrate the Mediterranean at the 38th Annual Galveston Island Greek Festival, October 15 and 16, with the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at their annual party at 1824 Ball St. Immerse yourself in Hellenic culture at this lively...
GALVESTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy