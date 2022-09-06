ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Most Memorable Cameos By Black Actresses In Music Videos

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 5 days ago

There’s something about seeing celebs from different areas of entertainment come together that feels like you’re watching a really good crossover episode from two of your favorite TV shows. The best way we can describe that very detailed analogy is by looking at music video cameos, which for decades have been a catalyst to seamlessly merging the worlds of music and movies — not to mention, it’s an amazing marketing tool for both parties involved!

Those who peeped the new music video for “It’s Giving” by award-winning rapper Latto may have spotted a handful of melanated industry women in the mix, including former Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and the future star of Disney’s live-animation remake of The Little Mermaid , Halle Bailey.

It’s quite common to see Black actresses take a break from crushing it on the big screen to play a role in a three-to-five-minute video clip assisted by a catchy tune. Some will reprise their roles as the leading lady, while others decide to settle for a more blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of cameo. Either way, they always tend to stand out and make you want to watch more off the strength of simply being, well, Black women!

As a tribute to all of the talented ladies of our culture that’ve showed off their ambidextrous acting skills in the past, present and future, we decided to highlight eight that truly made us say “Wait, isn’t that….?!” — sure was!

From Tracee Ellis Ross helping Kanye out with his “new workout plan” or Lauren London competing for the attention of Pharrell, to Vivica A. Fox playing a wicked stepsister to Foxy’s Brown’s version of Cinderella, enjoy these 8 memorable music video cameos by some of our favorite Black actresses:

1. Zendaya, “Versace on the Floor” by Bruno Mars

Good choice, Bruno!

2. Taraji P. Henson, “Testify” by Common

Definitely one cold-hearted character.

3. Gabrielle Union, “Miss Independent” by Ne-Yo

Maybe the reason why Ne-Yo can’t settle on one lady is because the “miss independent” of his dreams in Gabby U never actually existed.

4. Tracee Ellis Ross, “The New Workout Plan” by Kanye West

We wonder what ever became of Fifi LeBeouff ?

5. Vivica A. Fox, “Big Bad Mama” by Foxy Brown (feat. Dru Hill)

Whether villain or vixen, Vivica is always vivacious.

6. Kerry Washington, “Bad Habits” by Maxwell

We can’t blame you, Max!

7. Rashida Jones, “More Than A Woman” by Aaliyah

R.I.P. forever, Baby Girl !

8. Lauren London, “Frontin'” by Pharrell (feat. Jay-Z)

While she didn’t win the guy, Lauren definitely won in terms of notoriety overall.

