WTAJ

Sportsbeat: Week 3 – High school football scores and highlights for Sept. 9

Welcome back to week three of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Bald Eagle: 48Bellefonte: 0QTR: FINAL Check back for Game of the Week highlights. Mifflin County: 0Altoona: 38QTR: FINAL Conemaugh Township: 28Claysburg-Kimmel: 0QTR: FINAL Philipsburg-Osceola: 0Tyrone: 49QTR: FINAL Curwensville: […]
HIGH SCHOOL
abc27 News

Full Week 3 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 3 games across the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon, and York Adams. Week 3 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Shippensburg vs Spring Grove Below is a complete […]
HIGH SCHOOL
abc27 News

Greencastle blows out Delone Catholic in Week 3

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Greencastle-Antrim defeated Delone Catholic in week three by a score of 35-0 on Friday, Sept. 9. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
GREENCASTLE, PA
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football roundup: Nazareth makes a statement, Emmaus beats Whitehall, Palisades outlasts Palmerton, and Pleasant Valley’s defense shines

Here is a roundup of the top Lehigh Valley high school Friday night football games in Week 3. Parkland 21, Freedom 13 Parkland football uses big second half to beat Freedom 21-13 via The Morning Call’s Keith Groller Southern Lehigh 29, Bangor 12 Southern Lehigh football uses big plays to knock off Bangor via The Morning Call’s Tom Housenick Nazareth 21, Bethlehem Catholic 6 Bethlehem ...
NAZARETH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem holds on for win over Ligonier Valley

Greensburg Salem made a rare venture into the mountains Friday night and escaped with a narrow high school football victory over relative WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley. The teams hadn’t played in more than 90 years. Cody Rubrecht passed for 118 yards and rushed for 116 to lead Class 3A...
LIGONIER, PA
abc27 News

Shippensburg outplays Spring Grove in Week 3

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 9, Shippensburg beat Spring Grove 21-14 during week three of the season, improving to 3-0. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Altoona demolishes Mifflin County in Week 3

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona beat Mifflin County by a score of 38-0, improving to a 3-0 record, on Friday, Sept. 9 during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind […]
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey vs. Dallastown football live stream: Watch here

Friday’s livestream game on PennLive features a matchup of two 0-2 teams. But those records don’t tell the whole story about the matchup between Hershey and Dallastown. Going on the road, the Hershey Trojans dropped their opener to Gettysburg in a hard-fought 25-14 loss to Gettysburg. Then, the next week, they dropped a 13-7 heartbreaker to Waynesboro. But head coach Mark Painter’s team has shown plenty of promise, with quarterback Daniel Painter and wideout Marcus Sweeney forming a solid connection in the passing game.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Biglerville defeats James Buchanan in Week 3

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Biglerville beat James Buchanan by a score of 21-14 in their week three matchup on Friday, Sept. 9. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
BIGLERVILLE, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule

YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
YORK, PA
thebablueprint.com

Girls soccer drops close one to Penns Valley

The Tyrone/Bellwood-Antis soccer team had its third game of the season yesterday in Tyrone. The Lady Eagles played Penns Valley Area and suffered a close 2-1 loss. After a scoreless first half, Chloe LaRosa scored the first goal of the game in the second half on an assist from Riley Andrews to take a 1-0 lead. Valley later tied the score, and then got the game-winner with about five minutes left to play.
TYRONE, PA
