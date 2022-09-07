Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
Sportsbeat: Week 3 – High school football scores and highlights for Sept. 9
Welcome back to week three of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Bald Eagle: 48Bellefonte: 0QTR: FINAL Check back for Game of the Week highlights. Mifflin County: 0Altoona: 38QTR: FINAL Conemaugh Township: 28Claysburg-Kimmel: 0QTR: FINAL Philipsburg-Osceola: 0Tyrone: 49QTR: FINAL Curwensville: […]
Full Week 3 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27
(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 3 games across the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon, and York Adams. Week 3 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Shippensburg vs Spring Grove Below is a complete […]
Week 3 Countdown to Kickoff: Central Pennsylvania high school football
(WHTM) — Get everything you need to know before the kickoff of Week 3 in the 2022 Central Pennsylvania High School football season. As teams start to identify their strengths and weakness, it’s time for our Midstate teams to kick it into gear ahead of conference play. Join the abc27 sports team as they break […]
Greencastle blows out Delone Catholic in Week 3
GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Greencastle-Antrim defeated Delone Catholic in week three by a score of 35-0 on Friday, Sept. 9.
Lehigh Valley high school football roundup: Nazareth makes a statement, Emmaus beats Whitehall, Palisades outlasts Palmerton, and Pleasant Valley’s defense shines
Here is a roundup of the top Lehigh Valley high school Friday night football games in Week 3. Parkland 21, Freedom 13 Parkland football uses big second half to beat Freedom 21-13 via The Morning Call’s Keith Groller Southern Lehigh 29, Bangor 12 Southern Lehigh football uses big plays to knock off Bangor via The Morning Call’s Tom Housenick Nazareth 21, Bethlehem Catholic 6 Bethlehem ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem holds on for win over Ligonier Valley
Greensburg Salem made a rare venture into the mountains Friday night and escaped with a narrow high school football victory over relative WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley. The teams hadn’t played in more than 90 years. Cody Rubrecht passed for 118 yards and rushed for 116 to lead Class 3A...
Shippensburg outplays Spring Grove in Week 3
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 9, Shippensburg beat Spring Grove 21-14 during week three of the season, improving to 3-0.
Altoona demolishes Mifflin County in Week 3
ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona beat Mifflin County by a score of 38-0, improving to a 3-0 record, on Friday, Sept. 9 during week three of the season.
PennLive.com
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera, defense lead West Perry to 24-0 win at Juniata
Marcus Quaker was good Friday and Trent Herrera was, too, and that is becoming a trend for West Perry. So is winning ball games.
Hershey vs. Dallastown football live stream: Watch here
Friday’s livestream game on PennLive features a matchup of two 0-2 teams. But those records don’t tell the whole story about the matchup between Hershey and Dallastown. Going on the road, the Hershey Trojans dropped their opener to Gettysburg in a hard-fought 25-14 loss to Gettysburg. Then, the next week, they dropped a 13-7 heartbreaker to Waynesboro. But head coach Mark Painter’s team has shown plenty of promise, with quarterback Daniel Painter and wideout Marcus Sweeney forming a solid connection in the passing game.
Bishop McDevitt routs La Salle as Jeff Weachter picks up win No. 250
Bishop McDevitt vs Lasalle College — In football, things can change from game-to-game, week-to-week, or year-to-year. • Sign up for PennLive's new high school sports newsletter here.
Biglerville defeats James Buchanan in Week 3
MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Biglerville beat James Buchanan by a score of 21-14 in their week three matchup on Friday, Sept. 9.
D9Sports.com
9-8 ROUNDUP: Clarion Volleyball Earns Another Sweep; Karns City Girls Soccer Rolls
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The streak continues. With a 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 win at home over Redbank Valley on Thursday night, the Clarion volleyball team ran its winning streak to 47 consecutive matches dating back to a 3-1 loss to Northern Cambria on Nov. 12, 2019 in the PIAA Class A semifinals.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule
YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
‘When you have it, you have it’: Drew Branstetter’s arm guiding Camp Hill to surging start
One of the brightest young stars at quarterback in the Mid-Penn didn’t even attend his team’s offseason camp. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
thebablueprint.com
Girls soccer drops close one to Penns Valley
The Tyrone/Bellwood-Antis soccer team had its third game of the season yesterday in Tyrone. The Lady Eagles played Penns Valley Area and suffered a close 2-1 loss. After a scoreless first half, Chloe LaRosa scored the first goal of the game in the second half on an assist from Riley Andrews to take a 1-0 lead. Valley later tied the score, and then got the game-winner with about five minutes left to play.
Cumberland Valley separates in second half, stays perfect with win over Spring-Ford
Credit Spring-Ford with putting up a fight, scrapping through two and a half quarters, and then rallying at the end in Friday night’s game against Cumberland Valley.
