NEW YORK — Reilly Rich scored her fourth goal of the season but the Stony Brook Women's Soccer program fell to Columbia 4-1 on Thursday night in New York City. The Ilion, N.Y., native slotted home a 61st-minute penalty kick to cut into the Columbia deficit but three goals in a 10-minute span from the hosts proved to be too much for the Seawolves to overcome.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO