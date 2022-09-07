ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
stonybrookathletics.com

Volleyball Falls to Princeton in Sacred Heart Tournament Opener

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Stony Brook volleyball team hit the road for the first time this season as it began play in the Sacred Heart Tournament. The Seawolves battled tough, but were topped by Ivy League foe Princeton in straight sets on Saturday. The Tigers took control of the...
stonybrookathletics.com

Three Seawolves Record Top 10 Finishes as Women’s Cross Country Places Third at Friar Invitational

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Three Seawolves registered top 10 finishes on Friday afternoon as the team recorded a third-place finish at the Friar Invitational. Stony Brook collected 68 points in the 5K race as they finished behind Providence (first-place) and UConn (second-place). Junior Fiona McLoughlin, junior Nicole Garcia, and sophomore...
stonybrookathletics.com

Women's Soccer Falls at Columbia

NEW YORK — Reilly Rich scored her fourth goal of the season but the Stony Brook Women's Soccer program fell to Columbia 4-1 on Thursday night in New York City. The Ilion, N.Y., native slotted home a 61st-minute penalty kick to cut into the Columbia deficit but three goals in a 10-minute span from the hosts proved to be too much for the Seawolves to overcome.
