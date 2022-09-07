Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s full-swing shot went 1 foot. He was as shocked as you.
One announcer couldn’t tell if the ball even moved. “Didn’t move,” Nick Dougherty said. “Well, it moved, but it moved backwards.”. Another announcer noted the rarity. “Ooh, you don’t see that very often,” Ken Brown said. And the perpetrator? Rory McIlroy laughed. The last...
golfmagic.com
Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America
PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Graeme McDowell suggests player vote on LIV golfers playing DP World Tour
McDowell is one of 15 players in action in the BMW PGA Championship who also competed on the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit in Boston last week, a situation which Rory McIlroy said he found "hard to stomach". Defending champion Billy Horschel also labelled the likes of Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch...
GolfWRX
Ian Poulter hits out at Golf Channel analyst in bizarre fashion over LIV logo controversy
Prior to this week’s BMW PGA Championship at historic Wentworth Club, DP World Tour commissioner Keith Pelley requested that LIV golfers refrain from wearing any “LIV Golf” gear out of respect for the DP World Tour players. The memo sent to players before the event stated that...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule
The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly
Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy talks on "disjointed" LIV Golf format after day one at Wentworth
Rory McIlroy described the format of the LIV Golf Tour as "disjointed" following his first-round 68 at the BMW PGA Championship. Speaking to the media after his round at Wentworth, McIlroy described the golf course as an "escape" from the chaotic world of the Saudi-backed series which absorbs much of everyone's interest and opinion.
Golf.com
LIV Golf timeline: How we arrived at pro golf’s civil war
To understand the state of men’s professional golf these days, a history lesson is necessary. Back in the early ’90s, many of the world’s best players were not American. They hailed from all over: Australia, England, Spain, South Africa. But the best stage in golf — the PGA Tour — was rooted in the States.
Fox News
Scottie Scheffler surprised with PGA Tour Player of the Year trophy prior to Texas, Alabama game
Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, had one heck of a year. Scheffler led the PGA Tour with four wins, won his first major and is the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. And he’s now the 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year, receiving the award...
BBC
BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy in contention as tournament resumes
-12 S Kjeldsen (Den), V Hovland (Nor); -11 T Detry (Bel), R Cabrera Bello (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -10 F Molinari (Ita), M Jordan (Eng), S Lowry (Ire) Selected: -9 M Armitage (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); -7 D Law (Sco); -5 L Westwood (Eng) Coverage: Highlights on BBC Four from...
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter plays down heated conversation with Billy Horschel at Wentworth
LIV Golf player and European stalwart Ian Poulter has shut down the significance of his heated discussion with Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth. Poulter and Horschel were filmed in the practice area at the BMW PGA Championship on Wednesday, appearing to have an animated chat over an unknown topic. You can probably take an accurate guess at what they were talking about.
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood fires 64 at BMW PGA Championship after six-week break
Tommy Fleetwood bounced back from his absence from golf with a stunning 64 in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Teeing it up for the first time since The Open Championship at St. Andrews, the Englishman made eight birdies, including four in his last four holes, and no bogeys.
CBS Sports
Golf.com
Sergio Garcia spotted at Alabama-Texas after BMW PGA WD
Turns out Scottie Scheffler wasn’t the only former Masters Champion taking in the Alabama-Texas college football game Saturday. While Scheffler was surprised on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show with his PGA Tour Player of the Year award, Sergio Garcia and his wife Angela Atkins were later seen during the FOX broadcast of the game chatting with Scheffler and his wife Meredith on the sideline.
golfmagic.com
Matt Fitzpatrick reveals secret on becoming big hitter at BMW PGA Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick was one of the standout players on the PGA Tour in 2022. He evolved into one of the world's best players with his fearless and aggressive swing which has produced so many incredible drives and iron shots. He produced one of the best shots in US Open history...
