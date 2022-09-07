ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s full-swing shot went 1 foot. He was as shocked as you.

One announcer couldn’t tell if the ball even moved. “Didn’t move,” Nick Dougherty said. “Well, it moved, but it moved backwards.”. Another announcer noted the rarity. “Ooh, you don’t see that very often,” Ken Brown said. And the perpetrator? Rory McIlroy laughed. The last...
golfmagic.com

Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America

PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule

The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly

Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy talks on "disjointed" LIV Golf format after day one at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy described the format of the LIV Golf Tour as "disjointed" following his first-round 68 at the BMW PGA Championship. Speaking to the media after his round at Wentworth, McIlroy described the golf course as an "escape" from the chaotic world of the Saudi-backed series which absorbs much of everyone's interest and opinion.
Golf.com

LIV Golf timeline: How we arrived at pro golf’s civil war

To understand the state of men’s professional golf these days, a history lesson is necessary. Back in the early ’90s, many of the world’s best players were not American. They hailed from all over: Australia, England, Spain, South Africa. But the best stage in golf — the PGA Tour — was rooted in the States.
BBC

BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy in contention as tournament resumes

-12 S Kjeldsen (Den), V Hovland (Nor); -11 T Detry (Bel), R Cabrera Bello (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -10 F Molinari (Ita), M Jordan (Eng), S Lowry (Ire) Selected: -9 M Armitage (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); -7 D Law (Sco); -5 L Westwood (Eng) Coverage: Highlights on BBC Four from...
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter plays down heated conversation with Billy Horschel at Wentworth

LIV Golf player and European stalwart Ian Poulter has shut down the significance of his heated discussion with Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth. Poulter and Horschel were filmed in the practice area at the BMW PGA Championship on Wednesday, appearing to have an animated chat over an unknown topic. You can probably take an accurate guess at what they were talking about.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tommy Fleetwood fires 64 at BMW PGA Championship after six-week break

Tommy Fleetwood bounced back from his absence from golf with a stunning 64 in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Teeing it up for the first time since The Open Championship at St. Andrews, the Englishman made eight birdies, including four in his last four holes, and no bogeys.
GOLF
Golf.com

Sergio Garcia spotted at Alabama-Texas after BMW PGA WD

Turns out Scottie Scheffler wasn’t the only former Masters Champion taking in the Alabama-Texas college football game Saturday. While Scheffler was surprised on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show with his PGA Tour Player of the Year award, Sergio Garcia and his wife Angela Atkins were later seen during the FOX broadcast of the game chatting with Scheffler and his wife Meredith on the sideline.
AUSTIN, TX
