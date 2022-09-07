Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
EW.com
Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne star in chilling trailer for true crime drama The Good Nurse
Jessica Chastain is ready to portray a new kind of superhero — one that actually exists in the real world. EW has an exclusive first look at The Good Nurse, a true crime thriller based on real events starring Chastain as the nurse who went above and beyond the Hippocratic Oath to save countless lives by stopping one of America's most prolific serial killers.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Lea Michele Receives 4 Standing Ovations Before Intermission at Her First Performance of Funny Girl
The actress’s best friend Jonathan Groff was also in the audience for her first performance at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre Lea Michele received a standing ovation Tuesday night — before she even said a word — at her highly-anticipated first performance in Broadway's Funny Girl. The actress, 36, made her triumphant return to the boards after a 13-year absence, stepping into the role of Fanny Brice in the musical revival, now playing New York City's August Wilson Theatre. Cheering her on was an electric crowd of friends and fans alike...
Elle
Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Has 'His Sights Set On Gigi’ Hadid After Camila Morrone Split
News of Leonardo DiCaprio's split from American model Camila Morrone broke just last month, but it appears the 47-year-old is ready to move on. The Oscar-winning actor now reportedly has 'his sights set on Gigi' Hadid, a source revealed to US Weekly. As for what the 27-year-old supermodel thinks, the...
realitytitbit.com
Shep literally Rose to a millionaire fortune after joining Southern Charm cast
Shepard Rose is one of the cast members of the reality television show, Southern Charm. Throughout his career on reality TV as well as his many business endeavors, Shep has managed to bag himself a pretty impressive fortune. From Southern Charm to working in real estate to opening a restaurant,...
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Dreads Seeing Sister Kathy Hilton at Upcoming Reunion
Kyle Richards dreads facing a few 'RHOBH' cast members, but seeing sister Kathy Hilton may be at the top of her list. Why?
Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’
Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
Kyle and Mauricio Put Their Aspen House on the Market After 'RHOBH' Season 12 Filmed
Group trips have become a staple on any Real Housewives franchise, as they bring the cast members (and, occasionally, their spouses and kids) together in an environment that is different from their usual city. On Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the rumored-to-be-very-dramatic Aspen trip is now...
‘Miss Flo’: Florence Pugh’s stylist makes subtle dig at Olivia Wilde amid feud rumours
Florence Pugh’s stylist called the actor “Miss Flo” in an apparent jibe at Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde.The upcoming film, starring Pugh and Harry Styles, has been plagued by reports of behind-the-scenes drama, including a rumoured “falling out” between Pugh and Wilde.One of the biggest indicators of this falling out came when Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in Styles’ role, shared a video of Wilde asking him to return to the production.Appearing to hint at friction with Pugh, Wilde says in the clip: “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”On...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
bravotv.com
The “Worst Thing” Craig Conover Did Drunk Caused $70K of Damage at Patricia’s House
Patricia Altschul had a surprising reaction after Craig was responsible for more than a little harm at her iconic home. On the September 8 episode of Southern Charm, Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith invited Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Shep Rose over for an intimate, elegant dinner party. However, like many of Patricia’s gatherings, things took an unexpected turn before the group even sat down for their meal.
Shailene Woodley cozies up to Ansel Elgort over Italian dinner
Have the stars aligned for Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort? The former “Fault in Our Stars” co-stars snuggled up to each other over food and wine at a restaurant in Italy, as seen in a photo shared by Elgort via Instagram on Wednesday. “It’s the time of the season for loooovvingg 💕,” he captioned the pic, which was part of his latest photo dump. The duo both flashed big smiles as Elgort, 28, wrapped his arm around Woodley, 30, and pulled her in close to his chest. Woodley looked chic in a green-and-white striped button-down while Elgort rocked a white Thom...
Lisa Rinna: I’ve been ‘threatened’ ahead of the ‘RHOBH’ reunion
Lisa Rinna isn’t holding back. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is planning to speak her “truth” at the show’s reunion — and she isn’t afraid of ruffling some feathers. “I have been ‘threatened’ for the past 4 months by ‘people’ basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that aren’t true and don’t exist, but guess what? Today we’re going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all,” the former model, 59, wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. She continued, “I will tell my...
Don’t Worry Darling: Critics unimpressed as Olivia Wilde’s ‘hollow’ and ‘contrived’ new film premieres
Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling has premiered at the Venice Film Festival – and the first reviews are now in.The film, Wilde’s second directorial feature after the acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart, is a sci-fi thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.In a three-star review for The Independent, Geoffrey Macnab writes: “This isn’t the disaster that some predicted – but it is a messy, convoluted affair with some very contrived plotting. Styles gives a surprisingly dull and low-wattage performance as Jack. To be fair, he is playing a very dull character, a kind of Stepford husband.”Later in the...
Harry Styles Finally Spits Out Explanation For What Happened With Chris Pine
The singer/actor broke his silence about the controversial moment at the Venice Film Festival.
16 In-Laws Whose Sense Of Entitlement Is One Part Hilarious, Nine Parts Infuriating
These in-laws might just be the worst houseguests ever.
D23 Expo 2022: All The Movie & TV News We Learned From Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney+ And More
Disney’s movie and television studios including Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios and Disney Branded Television revealed plenty of news at the D23 Expo, which ran September 9-11 at the Disneyland-adjacent Anaheim Convention Center. Highlights included panels loaded with cast and creatives behind almost every big Disney property, giving fans new looks at everything from Indiana Jones 5 to Disenchanted, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to The Little Mermaid. Included in the presentations were new announcements including Disney Animation’s ambitious next project Wish, starring Ariana DeBose, and Christian Slater joining the Willow remake. Disney D23...
Netflix Series ‘Echoes’ Is #1, and That’s Just Not Good Enough
Netflix limited series “Echoes” landed 36.58 million hours viewed from August 29-September 4, according to the streamer. That’s good enough to rank number one for the final week of summer among Netflix’s English-language TV shows — but it’s just plain not good enough. For any individual title, being number one on Netflix is an impressive feat. The Netflix library has 17,000 pieces of content, more than half of which are originals or exclusives. However, quality and quantity — for both subs and for programming — are getting harder to come by. The streamer began sharing its weekly Top 10 in late June/early...
