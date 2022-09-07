Read full article on original website
Fire Destroys Multiple Tiny Shelter Homes at Veterans Administration
Veterans Administration, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple tiny shelters for homeless veterans were destroyed by fire on the 11300 block of Wilshire Boulevard on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Veterans Administration area in the Westside region of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the 12:12 a.m....
fullertonobserver.com
Fire Department Urges Council to Decide on Its Future
Many members of Fullerton’s Fire Department showed up at City Hall for a special City Council meeting on September 6 to listen and give their input on the future of fire services in our city. The question before City Council is: Should the City keep its 114-year-old fire department,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Barger Urges Governor Newsom To Expedite Repairs Of I-5 Freeway In Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger asked the State to allocate additional resources to repair damages to the 5 Freeway caused by the Route Fire amid traffic congestion on streets in Castaic. On Friday, Barger issued a public letter to Castaic Community Members detailing her efforts to expedite the repairs...
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
theavtimes.com
Invasive Aedes mosquito detected in a new areas of east Palmdale
PALMDALE– The Aedes aegypti mosquito — known for spreading viruses like chikungunya, dengue, Zika, and yellow fever — has been found in new areas of east Palmdale, according to the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. AVMVCD officials said the Aedes aegypti mosquito was recently found...
High tides and ocean water advisories: SoCal beaches feeling effects of Kay
High tides and massive swells were spotted off the shore of Los Angeles area beaches Saturday morning. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. Construction vehicles were out in force to shore up the defenses between the rising ocean […]
2 Arrested in Covina Felony Traffic Stop
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were arrested after a felony traffic stop in the city of Covina on Thursday night. A sheriff’s deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station got behind an SUV that was reported stolen getting onto the northbound 57 Freeway from Temple Avenue.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Warning Issued for LA County Beaches After Rainfall
Health officials issued a warning Saturday urging caution to anyone planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches over the weekend due to the rainfall that hit the region overnight Friday.
mynewsla.com
Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes
A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
scvnews.com
Interstate 5 Repairs, Traffic Delays Continue in Castaic
In preparation of opening a third lane on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County, Caltrans District 7 will fully close the northbound direction for several nights beginning Thursday, to pave the inside shoulder for nearly two miles. Once completed, motorists will have three through-lanes on northbound I-5. Currently two lanes are closed to prevent traffic loads from further stressing the retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
NBC Los Angeles
LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance
The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
Police Investigate Eagle Rock Shooting at Inn
Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting occurred at the “Welcome Inn” on the 1800 block of Colorado Boulevard in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles… Read more "Police Investigate Eagle Rock Shooting at Inn"
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
Massive fire erupts outside Pomona warehouse
A large fire burned early Thursday in a warehouse in an industrial area of Pomona.Sky 2 first spotted the blaze at about 7 a.m. at 1395 E. Lexington Ave. Much of the fire is burning in storage containers outside the building, but the flames appeared to have spread inside the building.The fire is sending up a large plume of smoke visible from a great distance.Firefighters are on scene, and no injuries were immediately reported.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
Senior Mobile Home Rental Assistance Program Coming to Huntington Beach; Is it Enough?
Facing rent increases, senior mobile home owners in Huntington Beach living on tight incomes at Skandia Mobile Home Park have been asking their elected city council members for help, while many fear they will lose the homes they planned to spend the rest of their lives in. They have routinely...
Heat Wave Winding Down as Storm Moves in, Bringing Rain, Flood Concerns
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave Friday, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
