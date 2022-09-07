(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Iowa D-C-I has released the identity of two Cedar Rapids police officers involved in a fatal shooting on August 30th. The D-C-I says Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle on the southwest side of the city. The two officers found 22-year-old William Rich and he showed a gun. The D-C-I says the officers fired and Rich was hit and died. The two officers are on paid leave while the investigation of the shooting continues.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO