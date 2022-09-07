ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New downtown mural celebrates Iowa City

Iowa City — A new mural has been installed thanks to the Iowa City Murals Program. The murals artist, Drew Etienne, has also worked on a number of other Iowa City murals including Linn Street, Graduate Hotel, George's buffet and more. His new mural highlight all things Iowa City...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City will resume standard utility billing for the first time since March 2020, assistance plans being implemented

The City of Iowa City is resuming utility bill collection for residents after pausing it for two years in March 2020. Iowa City’s utility billing practices were modified to alleviate financial pressure for citizens during COVID-19. The city will start shutoffs on Sept. 20 if a bill still wasn’t paid or a payment plan with the city is not in place, the city announced in a Aug. 24 release.
104.5 KDAT

What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?

The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Over 800 Iowa City residents sign petition against City Park Pool changes

Iowa City residents are rejecting a newly proposed design for City Park Pool. A petition with over 800 signatures was presented in front of the Iowa City City Council during the public comment section of its formal meeting Tuesday. The petition asked the council to reject the recently proposed refurbishments laid out in the Recreation Facilities and Programs Master Plan.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Petition rejects City Park Pool renovation plan

Over 800 people have signed a petition rejecting a new design for City Park pool. The Daily Iowan says the petition was presented during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The proposed changes include a new diving well, lawn areas, a lazy river, and additional shaded space. The predesign would reduce the 9 50-meter lap lanes down to just three, and reduce the size of the diving well.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
northlibertyiowa.org

Liberty 2022 Homecoming Parade to Impact North Liberty Road Traffic

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Liberty High School community will celebrate its homecoming with a parade. The school’s parade is scheduled to begin 5:30 p.m. and will require the closure of several streets near Liberty High School for the route. The following roads will be closed during the parade:
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents

From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

More Information Released on Cedar Rapids Fatal Police Shooting

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Iowa D-C-I has released the identity of two Cedar Rapids police officers involved in a fatal shooting on August 30th. The D-C-I says Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle on the southwest side of the city. The two officers found 22-year-old William Rich and he showed a gun. The D-C-I says the officers fired and Rich was hit and died. The two officers are on paid leave while the investigation of the shooting continues.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
earnthenecklace.com

KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?

For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
DAVENPORT, IA

