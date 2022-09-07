Read full article on original website
Related
8 Foods That Make You Sweat, According to a Dietitian
Some sweat-inducing foods include spicy foods, coffee, alcohol, sweets, salty foods, chocolate and more. Plus, find out how to avoid the sweaty situation.
msn.com
Study Finds Ultra-Processed Foods Like Frozen Meals and Soda Lead to Cancer
Two new large research studies found that ultra-processed foods can increase the risk for colorectal cancer, premature death, and heart disease. The first study found men who ate in the top fifth of ultra-processed food consumption had a 29% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. The second study found that...
The best healthy snacks teens will actually want to eat
It can be tough to get teenagers to eat healthily, but reaching for ultra-processed alternatives could be a slippery slope.New research suggests sweets, pastries and desserts could be “gateway” foods for teens, leading them to eat higher quantities of other unhealthy foods.The study – presented at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Sessions in San Diego – was led by Maria Balhara, a 16-year-old student at Broward College in Davie, Florida, who says: “Ultra-processed foods are designed to be hyper-palatable, or engineered to be as addictive as possible. They’re also cheap and convenient, which makes them hard to resist. Most...
Food Network
Is Skim Milk Healthy?
Wondering what to pour in your bowl of cereal? Skim milk is certainly one healthy option. Here’s a look at the nutrients found in nonfat milk and the science that says it can be part of a healthy diet. Skim Milk Nutrition Facts. All milk, including skim milk, is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
10 Foods High in Biotin for Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails
Animal sources like beef, fish, eggs and pork are the best foods high in biotin. But you can also find biotin-rich vegetables, like sweet potato and spinach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs
Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
New study suggests you should stop eating ultra-processed foods
Men living in the United States who regularly eat ultra-processed foods such as sodas, ice cream, sausage, and deep-fried chicken, are at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. A study published on Wednesday in The BMJ indicates that U.S. men are at 29% greater risk of being diagnosed with...
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
3 Foods You Should Eat Before Bed That Will Help You Sleep Better
Do you struggle to fall asleep? Do you struggle to stay asleep? Ryan Seacrest shared on-air there are actually certain foods that can help you sleep better if you eat them before bedtime. While some say you shouldn't eat too close to sleep, research has show these foods promote drowsiness:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its 5 for $6.99 Deal for Just One Month
This tailgating season, you'll be able to score a sweet deal from Popeyes. For just $6.99, you can have five pieces of tender, juicy, hand battered and breaded bone-in chicken. The deal will be perfect for game day. You'll be able to take advantage of the low price for about...
Food Network
Everything to Know About Low-Calorie Sweeteners
Enjoying a sweet treat without the calories or carbs can be easy thanks to low-calorie sweeteners and sugar alternatives. However, with so many different types available, it’s hard to know which is best, especially when some newer sweeteners are making the options even sweeter. Here’s the scoop on which sweeteners work well in baking, added to your morning coffee, and which are helpful when managing diabetes.
If You’re Wondering How Often You Should Pee In A Day, The Answer’s Probably “Not Enough”
Despite our best efforts, mom life often involves neglecting or delaying basic needs such as drinking enough fluids, which in turn means that precious toilet time is fleeting or can feel, at times, totally nonexistent. No shame or judgment — when you’re spending your days working, chasing kids around, trying to ensure your house is in order, and worrying about the other 99 items on your to-do list, sometimes the last thing you’re thinking about is a bathroom break. Amid the chaos, you might be wondering... exactly how often should you pee in a day? And that fleeting thought may grow even more persistent if you’ve noticed any recent changes to your health lately.
4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism
As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
Diet coke 'may be bad for your heart' as experts say artificial sweeteners 'should not be considered a safe alternative to sugar'
Having a can of Diet Coke every day could raise your risk of heart attacks, science suggests. Scientists believe artificial sweeteners, also added to yoghurt, cereal and ketchup, are to blame. Experts found people who consume just 78mg/day, similar to what is found in half a can of diet fizzy...
Eating frozen meals and cold cuts raises your risk of cancer and early death, new studies show
Two recent studies found that people who ate the most processed foods had worse health outcomes, including colorectal cancer and heart disease.
Is Yogurt Good For Diabetes?
Paying attention to portion size is vital when eating yogurt. Excessive consumption of yogurt will add more fat and calories to your diet.
The Two Drinks You Should Never Have For Gas & Bloating
This article has been updated since its initial 07/05/22 publish date to include more expert insight. If you struggle with chronic bloating, you may have tried many remedies, supplements, and diet changes to keep it at bay. While certain foods and b...
Comments / 1