KCJJ
Area transient charged after alleged vehicle burglary
An area transient has been arrested after he was identified as the perpetrator of a vehicle burglary. According to the arrest report, 27-year-old Jerome Brooks was in the 300 block of East 1st Street in Iowa City at around 6:45 am August 30th. He was seen on surveillance video entering an unoccupied vehicle and taking documents from inside. Brooks is then seen leaving the area with the documents in hand.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman with history of criminal offenses allegedly found with stolen moped
An Iowa City woman with a history of criminal offenses was arrested Thursday after allegedly being found with a stolen moped. Police stopped 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court, who was reportedly observed near the intersection of Keokuk and Highway 6 around 4pm operating the vehicle. The moped was reportedly missing license plates and been spray painted.
KCJJ
Jail inmate charged after altercation with staff
A Johnson County Jail inmate was charged after an altercation with staff Wednesday night. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Joseph Short of West State Street in Iowa City became agitated over his medication distribution time. He allegedly began making threats towards the staff and was removed from his cell block.
KCJJ
Dispute over shooting off fireworks leads to assault charges against Iowa City man
An Iowa City man was arrested on an assault warrant after allegedly arguing with the victim over fireworks. The incident occurred at the Breckinridge manufactured housing community on Taft Avenue Southeast the evening of July 29th. 32-year-old Shannon Poulin approached the victim, who was outside near a campfire in front of their mobile home. The two got into an argument, reportedly about Poulin shooting off fireworks.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after being found with loaded pistol
An Iowa City man faces several charges after a traffic stop allegedly found him in possession of a loaded gun. According to police, 35-year-old Nathaniel Davis of Dolen Place was observed Monday around 10 pm for going through a red light at Benton and Orchard Streets and driving a vehicle with expired registration. Rather than responding to the officer’s lights, he drove through the Kum & Go parking lot and slowly turned south on Riverside Drive. He then turned into the Staples parking lot, and was finally stopped by being boxed in by officers.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man who was shot by police officers formally charged
The Cedar Rapids man who was shot by police officers during a traffic stop earlier this summer has been formally charged after his release from a local hospital. Just before 4 am on July 30th, officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. 23-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson of Cedar Rapids reportedly brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and the two officers.
KCJJ
Resident of new Shelter House project arrested for allegedly fighting with police
A resident of a new Shelter House project has been arrested after allegedly fighting with police. Iowa City Police were called to the 501 Project on Southgate Avenue just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon for a fight where one person reportedly had a knife. Arriving officers found one of the residents, 37-year-old Darius Stewart, in the common area of the building. Police say Stewart admitted to punching another person because he was “pissed”. Stewart reportedly showed signs on intoxication and was “surrounded by empty alcohol containers”.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police issue Operation Quickfind for autistic child
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 12-year-old autistic boy who was last seen earlier this week. According to a release, Justin Reed was last seen in the 5400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest at 11:40 am Tuesday. He was wearing a white tee, jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He’s 5’1” and weighs 116 pounds.
KCJJ
UI back on top with state student population numbers released this week
UI back on top with state student population numbers released this week. Although numbers haven’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels, this year’s student population at the University of Iowa is enough to give them bragging rights as the state school with the biggest enrollment for the first time since 2012.
KCJJ
Free Wi-Fi service begins in Iowa City’s Northside District
Free Wi-Fi has come to Iowa City’s Northside District. According to a news release from ImOn Communications, the company has launched a free network that covers the outdoor dining area on North Linn Street between Market Street and the alley just north of Market, next to Hamburg Inn. The project is a joint venture between ImOn and the City of Iowa City.
KCJJ
Petition rejects City Park Pool renovation plan
Over 800 people have signed a petition rejecting a new design for City Park pool. The Daily Iowan says the petition was presented during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The proposed changes include a new diving well, lawn areas, a lazy river, and additional shaded space. The predesign would reduce the 9 50-meter lap lanes down to just three, and reduce the size of the diving well.
